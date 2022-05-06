Jill Biden arrives in Romania on trip to boost U.S. allies

Placeholder while article actions load

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania — First lady Jill Biden arrived here Friday for the first stop on her four-day trip to Eastern Europe, where she will meet with national leaders, U.S. troops and refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded more than two months ago. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden began her visit Friday with a stop at a Romanian air base, where she greeted U.S. and NATO military officials and helped U.S. Army commanders serve macaroni and cheese and potatoes to American troops stationed here. Her trip is meant to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to its Eastern European allies as Russia continues its war in Ukraine.

One U.S. service member introduced himself to the first lady as hailing from Pennsylvania, where Biden was raised, adding that he attended the University of Delaware. “I’m a Blue Hen too!” Biden said, referring to the mascot of the university from which she received her PhD. “So is my husband.”

Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, a Romanian installation that also hosts U.S. and NATO troops, has nearly tripled in size to about 2,700 personnel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The first lady’s office had received word that the base was running low on ketchup, so staffers brought roughly five gallons on the plane, and Biden herself entered the dining area holding two bottles of ketchup.

Advertisement

The first lady’s trip marks her highest-profile diplomatic engagement since her husband became president, visiting a region on edge from Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. During her trip, she will meet with a head of state as well as Romanian and Slovak educators and Ukrainian refugees, seeking to reassure them of the United States’ ongoing support of those facing or at risk of Russian aggression.

“It’s so important to the president and to me that the Ukrainian people know that we stand with them,” Biden told reporters in Washington before she boarded her flight to Europe.

Previous first ladies routinely made overseas visits to support U.S. troops stationed abroad, but Biden’s trip to the edge of a war zone comes at a high-stakes moment in U.S. foreign policy as the Biden administration plays a central role in the military conflict and humanitarian response.

Advertisement

The United States has sent billions of dollars in military assistance and humanitarian aid, and the president last week asked Congress for an additional $33 billion to support Ukraine against Russia, which launched the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

Millions of refugees have fled Ukraine as Russia’s military has waged a brutal war that Biden has declared a genocide. The U.S. government has not officially adopted that term, which requires an extensive review process, but U.S. officials are assisting the international community in ongoing war crimes investigations.

The trip is Jill Biden’s second solo overseas trip since the start of the administration. Last summer, she led the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo Olympics for the Opening Ceremonies.

Later Friday, Joining Forces, Jill Biden’s initiative to support military families, will hold an event to connect deployed service members with video recordings and virtual book readings.

On Saturday, the first lady will visit the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest for a humanitarian briefing from United Nations agencies, humanitarian groups and the Romanian government. She will then meet Romania’s first lady, Carmen Iohannis, who, like Jill Biden, continues to teach English while her husband serves as the head of state.

Advertisement

The first lady will also visit a public school in Bucharest hosting Ukrainian refugee students and attend a listening session with the Romanian minister of education.

She will travel to Kosice, Slovakia, on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day with mothers and children before visiting the Slovakia-Ukraine border crossing in Vysne Nemecke. Biden will tour refugee processing centers and meet with aid workers and refugees. She will also visit a Greek Catholic chapel that serves refugees, volunteers and first responders.

She will conclude her trip Monday at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, where she will meet Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova.

Ashley Biden, the president and first lady’s daughter, was initially scheduled to join her mother on the trip, but she dropped out after she was notified of a close contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. She tested negative, but she was advised by a White House physician not to travel with the first lady, according to a White House spokesman.

Advertisement

Ashley Biden attended the White House correspondents’ dinner last weekend and several accompanying parties. A number of White House officials and journalists have contracted the virus since those gatherings.

Jill Biden is joined for the Romania portion on the trip by Mark Gitenstein, the ambassador to the European Union and a longtime Biden aide and friend. Gitenstein served as U.S. ambassador to Romania during the Obama administration.

Biden will travel closer to the conflict than her husband did during his trip to Europe in March, when he visited Rzeszow, Poland, about 60 miles from the Ukrainian border. But in recent weeks, a number of top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), have traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

GiftOutline Gift Article