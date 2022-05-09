Placeholder while article actions load

A belated happy Mother’s Day to all who celebrate, including minha mãe, who is kind enough to read this here newsletter every day and send me notes about her favorite sign-off dog videos. Below: A judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter, and an NLRB official says Amazon held illegal anti-union meetings. First:

For the Biden administration, a preview of tech oversight under GOP rule

The 2022 midterm elections are still months away, but key tech officials in the Biden administration won’t have to wait that long to see what life under GOP rule would look like.

In recent weeks, Republicans have ratcheted up scrutiny of the administration’s ties to the tech sector and its efforts to combat disinformation, offering a preview of what GOP oversight may look like if the party retakes Congress.

Advertisement

Most recently, GOP lawmakers have grilled the Department of Homeland Security’s newly launched Disinformation Governance Board, which the department has said will focus on foreign threats but Republicans have assailed as a vehicle for censorship of U.S. citizens.

But the Biden administration’s tech pain points don’t end there. Republicans are already signaling they intend to amp up pressure on Biden’s appointees on an array of fronts, from their plans to combat coronavirus misinformation to their oversight of the tech and telecom industries.

Here are key battlefronts to watch for if Republicans retake control of the House or Senate:

Efforts to combat disinformation under fire

Republicans pummeled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at an oversight hearing Wednesday over the new disinformation board, even as the Cabinet official sought to address concerns by stressing the limited scope of the group.

Advertisement

It didn’t work. On Friday, over 170 House Republicans including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) demanded more information from DHS about why the board was formed.

The dust-up made it abundantly clear that any efforts to combat disinformation will run into fierce political resistance from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Republicans wailed against the White House for briefing popular TikTok users about the war in Ukraine and misinformation tied to the conflict, with GOP lawmakers accusing the administration of trying to peddle its agenda through social media influencers.

Tech ties under the microscope

Republicans have long accused Democrats of being too cozy with Silicon Valley leaders, and if they regain control of the House or Senate, it could be a major investigative focus for them.

Advertisement

Top GOP lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee — one of Capitol Hill’s primary vehicles for applying pressure on an administration — launched an investigation last month into what they called “unethical conduct” at the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

Citing a Politico report that a foundation controlled by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was exerting “an unusual level of influence” at OSTP, House Oversight Republicans voiced concern that “Big Tech is unduly influencing policy at the White House.”

“The American people deserve to know the relationship between Big Tech and the Administration,” wrote the group, led by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.).

That could become an ongoing point of attack for Republicans as they probe contacts and connections between the administration and Silicon Valley.

Head winds for Biden’s aggressive tech enforcers

President Biden’s most consequential tech policy decision to date may have been appointing Lina Khan, a prominent antitrust scholar and critic of industry giants, to chair the Federal Trade Commission, which oversees competition, privacy and other issues in Silicon Valley.

Advertisement

While Khan’s confirmation sailed through the Senate with broad bipartisan support, since she’s taken over the reins she’s received blowback from Republicans at the commission and on Capitol Hill for purportedly ignoring prior precedents and traditions at the agency.

Confrontations between Khan and congressional Republicans have so far been limited, though her agenda has been stymied as the agency has lacked a ruling majority for almost her entire tenure.

Once Democrats finally seize a 3-2 majority — set to happen soon — Khan is expected to dial up the agency’s enforcement actions, likely drawing more pushback.

Last September, two top Republican leaders on Capitol Hill and GOP FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips penned an op-ed urging the agency to “leave privacy legislating to Congress.” Top congressional Republicans have also resisted Democratic efforts to expand funding for the agency through reconciliation, arguing it would give regulators like Khan too much power.

Democrats are trying to use reconciliation to give the @FTC a $1 billion war chest with ZERO transparency for how it is spent.



This war chest is designed not to protect Americans from Big Tech, but to allow the Biden Admin to carry out their political agenda unrestrained. — Energy & Commerce GOP (@HouseCommerce) October 18, 2021

Other moves that Khan has already tried to carry out have also drawn pushback from business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which are closely linked to GOP lawmakers. As Democrats at the agency dial up oversight on issues like antitrust and competition, that’s likely to create more skirmishes with business-friendly Republicans, who could soon regain power.

Our top tabs

A federal judge dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter

U.S. District Judge James Donato said former president Donald Trump’s argument that the social media platform was a “state actor” when it suspended his account in January 2021 wasn’t plausible, Cat Zakrzewski reports. It’s the latest blow to Trump’s battles with major tech companies over their decisions to suspend his accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

“The lawsuit’s dismissal comes as accusations that large tech companies are censoring conservatives continue to be central to Republicans’ messaging ahead of the midterm elections,” Cat writes. “Yet studies consistently find that conservative outlets find larger audiences on Facebook than liberal outlets do.”

NLRB official argues Amazon broke law in mandatory anti-union meetings

The National Labor Relations Board’s Brooklyn director found that Amazon “held illegal mandatory meetings and made illegal threats in those sessions” in Staten Island, Bloomberg News’s Josh Eidelson writes. Amazon has made mandatory meetings a key part of its anti-union playbook. The company employed the practice during unionization fights at two Staten Island facilities, one of which voted to unionize in April.

Amazon told Bloomberg News that it holds the meetings to inform employees about unions and elections. It also said companies have been allowed to hold the meetings for decades. “These allegations are false and we look forward to showing that through the process,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told the outlet.

Advertisement

The case could give NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo an avenue for challenging mandatory meetings more broadly by bringing the case to labor officials in Washington, Eidelson reports.

The fallout from the successful unionization vote continues. Amazon fired at least a half dozen senior managers at the warehouse, the New York Times’s Karen Weise and Noam Scheiber report. Amazon told the Times it made the move after examining the “operations and leadership” at the warehouse. “Part of our culture at Amazon is to continually improve, and we believe it’s important to take time to review whether or not we’re doing the best we could be for our team,” Nantel told the outlet.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Rant and rave

The New York Times obtained the pitch deck that Tesla chief executive Elon Musk distributed to investors. The Hill's Zack Budryk:

Well if there's one thing he's never done, it's overpromise and then just never mention it againhttps://t.co/qOdyWC9yyh — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) May 7, 2022

Project Include chief executive Ellen Pao:

Say goodbye to user privacy on Twitter. "Other revenue [$4.4B] would come from businesses such as data licensing." https://t.co/eVJ8i41cT2 — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) May 6, 2022

The Verge's Nilay Patel:

Really cannot stress enough that Twitter has virtually no data to license; tweets copyrights belong to users. Elon would have to radically change the terms of service to resell tweets and there are huge revshare and fair use issues to contend with https://t.co/shZiPUfkGH pic.twitter.com/2KPZeYkva3 — nilay patel (@reckless) May 6, 2022

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Workforce report

Trending

Daybook

The Brookings Institution's Center for Technology Innovation hosts a webinar on algorithms in the U.S. legal system Thursday at 11 a.m.

The FTC and Justice Department hold a listening forum on the impacts of mergers and acquisitions in the technology industry Thursday at 2 p.m.

Before you log off

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article