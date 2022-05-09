Post Politics Now Senate Democrats tee up a doomed vote to write abortion protections into law

Today, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to take a key step to tee up a vote this week on writing abortion protections into federal law as the Supreme Court appears to poised to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The effort by Democrats seems destined to fail but will ensure the issue remains front and center again following the leak of a draft court decision that has scrambled the politics of the upcoming midterm elections.
Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to hold an event promoting efforts to expand Internet access before signing legislation aimed at speeding up deployment of military equipment to Ukraine. Later, Biden heads to Potomac, Md., for a fundraiser to benefit the Democratic National Committee as the party braces for a challenging election season.
The latest: Jill Biden conveys need to support Ukraine to her husband
First lady Jill Biden said Monday that she told President Biden after her surprise visit to Ukraine this weekend that America needed to continue to support the country.
“I said just how much I saw the need to support the people of Ukraine,” she told reporters, describing "the horrors and the brutality that the people I had met had experienced.”
Traveling with the first lady and reporting from Bratislava, Slovakia, The Post’s Tyler Pager reports that Biden spoke with her husband, who was in Wilmington, Del., after she traveled to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Olena Zelenska, the first lady, who had previously not been seen in public since the start of Russia’s invasion in February.
Jill Biden capped a four-day swing through Eastern Europe on Monday in Bratislava. She met with Slovakia’s president, Zuzana Caputova, to convey America’s gratitude for Slovakia’s role in assisting Ukrainian refugees.
“We’re talking about the support that the United States has for the people of Slovakia and Ukraine and how we stand together in helping the Ukrainian people,” Jill Biden said before their meeting.
Noted: How far Meadows went to promote Trump's baseless election claims
In pushing his baseless claims of fraud following the 2020 election, President Donald Trump had a loyal lieutenant in Mark Meadows, his then-chief of staff.
The Post’s Michael Kranish does a deep dive on the activities of Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, to advance the agenda of his boss. Michael writes:
Meadows granted conspiracy theory-peddling activists direct access to the Oval Office and personally connected some with the president, according to congressional reports and interviews with former White House officials. He pressed the Justice Department to investigate spurious and debunked claims, including a bizarre theory that an Italian operation changed votes in the United States — an allegation a top Justice official called “pure insanity,” according to email correspondence released by congressional investigators. He also pushed the Justice Department, unsuccessfully, to try to invalidate the election results in six states through federal court action.
You can read Michael’s full story here.
The latest: Roberts could push justices to different outcome on abortion
Will the draft opinion that leaked last week from the Supreme Court be the final word on Roe v. Wade? Not necessarily.
In a piece looking at how the issue is testing the clout of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., The Post’s Robert Barnes, Carol D. Leonnig and Ann E. Marimow note that he could still push his colleagues toward another outcome. They write:
Many who know him well and have watched his maneuvering of the court through other issues are certain he is still preparing his own opinion in hopes he might draw at least one of the court’s newest conservatives to his side. Such an outcome might save the 1973 ruling on Roe and the subsequent affirming 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, while severely limiting their protections.In a statement confirming that the draft opinion leaked to Politico was authentic, Roberts stressed two points: “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.” The coming weeks will tell whether his assertions are telling or mere formalities.
Our colleagues report that most observers of the court believe Roberts is still promoting a decision that would remove the viability line but otherwise keep Roe and Casey intact. Both liberals and conservatives are skeptical it can be done.
You can read the full story here.
Take a look: Issues surrounding abortion dominate Sunday news shows
On the Sunday news shows, guests included governors discussing their so-called trigger laws, which would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as well as members of Congress talking about the future of abortion rights. The Post’s JM Rieger pulled together the highlights. Take a look.
The latest: Would Mississippi ban some forms of contraception?
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, myriad policy decisions related to reproductive health are certain to be considered by state governments. On Sunday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) refused to rule out the possibility that his state would ban certain forms of contraception.
The Post’s Amy B Wang and Silvia Foster-Frau reports that Reeves, appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” confirmed that, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, a trigger law passed in Mississippi in 2007 would go into effect that essentially outlaws abortions in the state, although it makes exceptions for rape and for the life of the mother. Amy writes:
When asked if Mississippi might next target the use of contraceptives such as the Plan B pill or intrauterine devices, Reeves demurred, saying that was not what the state was focused on “at this time.”“My view is that the next phase of the pro-life movement is focusing on helping those moms that maybe have an unexpected and unwanted pregnancy,” Reeves said. “And while I’m sure there will be conversations around America regarding [contraceptives], it’s not something that we have spent a lot of time focused on.”
You can read Amy and Silvia’s full story here.