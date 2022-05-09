The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Senate Democrats tee up a doomed vote to write abortion protections into law

President Biden points to Marine One after exiting the residence at the White House on Friday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:18 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Today, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to take a key step to tee up a vote this week on writing abortion protections into federal law as the Supreme Court appears to poised to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The effort by Democrats seems destined to fail but will ensure the issue remains front and center again following the leak of a draft court decision that has scrambled the politics of the upcoming midterm elections.

Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to hold an event promoting efforts to expand Internet access before signing legislation aimed at speeding up deployment of military equipment to Ukraine. Later, Biden heads to Potomac, Md., for a fundraiser to benefit the Democratic National Committee as the party braces for a challenging election season.

Your daily dashboard

  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks in the Rose Garden about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law on Internet access. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden, from the Oval Office, signs lend-lease legislation aimed at speeding up deployment of military aid to Ukraine. Watch live coverage here.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a DNC fundraising reception in Potomac, Md.

7:20 a.m.
Headshot of Cleve R. Wootson Jr.
Cleve R. Wootson Jr.: GOP focuses on public safety in Wisconsin ahead of midterms — In Wisconsin, a swing state that has been scarred by both police violence and crimes that have made national headlines, public safety is again on the ballot. With the midterms looming, Republicans are inundating the state’s airwaves with images of burning buildings, boarded-up stores and chanting protesters, as both parties compete to convince voters they can keep them safe.That’s not too different from years past, but this election season, crime is part of a multifaceted Republican message that the country has fallen into chaos under Democratic control, from soaring prices to out-of-control schools to surging immigration.“Crime is a page in the playbook — it’s not a playbook by itself,” said one Republican strategist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss GOP persuasion tactics. “The argument in Wisconsin is that the status quo isn’t going so well, but it’s got to be part of a broader argument that, under Biden and [Democratic Gov. Tony] Evers, our way of life has been falling apart.”The attack has left Democrats, nationally and in Wisconsin, divided over how much to emphasize their own police-friendly credentials and how much to stick to the racial justice movement that erupted anew in 2020.You can read my full story about this here.
