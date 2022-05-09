Post Politics Now Senate Democrats tee up a doomed vote to write abortion protections into law

7:20 a.m.

GOP focuses on public safety in Wisconsin ahead of midterms — In Wisconsin, a swing state that has been scarred by both police violence and crimes that have made national headlines, public safety is again on the ballot. With the midterms looming, Republicans are inundating the state’s airwaves with images of burning buildings, boarded-up stores and chanting protesters, as both parties compete to convince voters they can keep them safe.

That’s not too different from years past, but this election season, crime is part of a multifaceted Republican message that the country has fallen into chaos under Democratic control, from soaring prices to out-of-control schools to surging immigration.

“Crime is a page in the playbook — it’s not a playbook by itself,” said one Republican strategist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss GOP persuasion tactics. “The argument in Wisconsin is that the status quo isn’t going so well, but it’s got to be part of a broader argument that, under Biden and [Democratic Gov. Tony] Evers, our way of life has been falling apart.”

The attack has left Democrats, nationally and in Wisconsin, divided over how much to emphasize their own police-friendly credentials and how much to stick to the racial justice movement that erupted anew in 2020.

Cleve R. Wootson Jr. , White House, politics, political campaigns, criminal justice, equity