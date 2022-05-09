Placeholder while article actions load

Good Monday morning, where we're still reeling after finishing “Severance” this weekend. Send all your theories and tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: Known as one of the most powerful chief justices in history, the future of Roe is testing John Roberts’s clout. Michigan's attorney general says she wouldn't enforce the state's abortion ban if it's allowed to take effect. But first …

Decades of strategy and advocacy led up to abortion foes' pending success

Overturning Roe v. Wade has been a 49-year offensive for the antiabortion movement. Now, activists and their Republican allies may achieve this long-sought goal.

How they got here: The antiabortion movement amassed political power by mobilizing a minority of committed Americans and pushing Republicans to adopt the issue as a top priority — even as public opinion has remained virtually unchanged over the last three decades. They nurtured a generation of political and legal leaders, drafted state laws challenging Roe and constructed a conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

That’s according to a deep dive chronicling the movement by Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey, Caroline Kitchener and me. Today's newsletter is based on what we learned from interviews with more than two dozen movement leaders, GOP officials and operatives.

The takeaways:

Over the last few decades, the right built an academic legal movement within Ivy League universities, one that was critical of the evolution of American jurisprudence.

The antiabortion movement and Republican Party coalesced over the last decade, as the politics surrounding the procedure crystallized into a partisan issue.

President Donald Trump’s decision to make the Supreme Court a campaign priority had a massive impact — and he followed through by nominating judges handpicked by conservatives.

The post-Roe days

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled to protect abortion up to the point of viability, typically between 22 to 24 weeks. At that time, political leaders viewed the law as separate from politics. And abortion politics weren’t so divided along political and religious boundaries, aside from the Catholic Church.

That steadily began to change. The Republican position slowly shifted, but it took decades to solidify.

For instance: In 1980, the GOP platform pledged to promote judges “at all levels” that would respect “the sanctity of human life.” But even some advisers to Ronald Reagan — the Republican nominee at the time — were wary.

In 1983, a Senate vote on a a Senate vote on a constitutional amendment to ban abortion failed. The tally? 15 Democrats supported the measure; 19 Republicans opposed it.

The defeat activated antiabortion groups. Americans United for Life — an law firm and advocacy group — convened a — an law firm and advocacy group — convened a strategic national conference in 1984 in Chicago. The point of the event, titled “Reversing Roe v. Wade Through the Courts,” was to devise a concerted legal strategy.

A defining moment came in 2005. Then-President George W. Bush nominated to the Supreme Court White House counsel Harriet Miers, who had spoken about “self-determination” guiding abortion decisions. The backlash from antiabortion groups was fierce, and Miers ultimately withdrew her nomination. Her replacement — Samuel Alito — was the author of the draft opinion obtained by Politico overturning Roe.

Trump's influence

When Trump was elected, the first thing that came to mind for Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was Senate majority leader at the time, was the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

“If I was looking at ways to have an impact on the country that I thought would be good and positive, this would be the way to do it,” McConnell told my colleagues in an interview this past week in his office on Capitol Hill.

The road map: A week after Trump’s election, Leonard Leo — the head of the conservative Federalist Society and a McConnell ally — was sitting in Trump Tower with a list of six potential conservative nominees, my colleagues reported.

By fall 2018, Trump had installed two Supreme Court justices. Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were both on lists brought to him by Leo. The rightward shift on the Supreme Court emboldened antiabortion groups, who in 2019 helped pass at least nine state laws that clearly violated Roe.

Abortion rights leaders were furious, arguing Republicans were taking control of the court for partisan gains. But there wasn’t much they could do. Leo, McConnell and top White House lawyer Donald McGahn had teamed up to name over 220 conservative judges to the federal bench.

Advertisement

In the final months of Trump’s presidency, longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Amy Coney Barrett — another name on Leo’s lists — was quickly confirmed, granting conservatives a supermajority on the Supreme Court.

“It all came together with Trump, finally,” Roger Severino, a Trump-era Department of Health and Human Services official who promoted religious freedom for health providers who don’t want to perform abortions, told The Health 202. “Nobody would have guessed it in 1990, that it would be Trump who’d be the one to put it all together. But he did.”

Reproductive wars

The future of Roe is testing Roberts’s clout on the Supreme Court

The leaked draft opinion signals the rise of a rightward moving court that tests Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s power over the legal process, The Post’s Robert Barnes, Carol D. Leonnig and Ann E. Marimow report.

Notable: While private negotiations inside the court are sometimes between the bench’s left and right, in this case, it appears to be among the six conservative justices, including Roberts. The mere existence of the draft indicates the five justices had voted at least tentatively to reject Roberts’s incremental approach to restricting abortion rights, opting instead to reverse Roe.

Advertisement

And the fact that Alito authored the draft is a sign that Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s longest-serving member and the only one to write that he would overturn Roe, asserted his seniority to choose who would get the job.

But yet: Many who know Roberts well are certain he is preparing his own opinion in hopes of swaying a fellow conservative to his side, which might save Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey while severely limiting their protections.

The motivation behind Roberts’s incremental approach likely isn’t to support abortion rights. But rather, it’s to preserve the reputation of the court, which he believes suffers when the public perceives its decisions as a reflection of its members’ political backgrounds.

Lawmakers wage a battle over Roe amid leaked draft opinion

The news that the Supreme Court appeared poised to overturn Roe quickly became the most dominant political story.

How it’s playing on the right: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) rejected the idea that it will alter November’s midterm elections, and suggested on “Fox News Sunday” that the abortion debate will likely be overshadowed by issues like rising inflation and the southern border.

Meanwhile, in Mississippi … Gov. Tate Reeves (R) confirmed on CNN’s “State of the Union” yesterday that the state’s trigger law essentially outlawing abortions would go into effect. He refused to rule out the possibility that his state would move to ban certain forms of contraception as well, instead saying that wasn’t what his state was focused on “at this time.”

Advertisement

How it’s playing on the left: Party leaders view the battle over abortion in the United States as an opportunity to mobilize its base for what Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called “the biggest fight of a generation,” on CNN yesterday. At least one vulnerable House Democratic lawmaker has already made the issue front and center, delivering an impassioned speech for abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor reports.

Meanwhile, in Michigan … Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she would “refuse to enforce” the state’s 1931 law that bans most abortions and doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest.

GOP governors tout abortion trigger laws after Supreme Court leak:

GOP governors in Mississippi and Arkansas on May 8 defended abortion “trigger laws,” some which don't include exceptions for rape, incest or mother's health. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday:

.@margbrennan: Should Democrats have fought harder for abortion rights in 2009?



Speaker Pelosi: “In 2009 we did not have a pro-choice Democratic party…Right now we do have a pro-choice Democratic Congress and we passed the law months ago” pic.twitter.com/almjExDMBt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 8, 2022

Coronavirus

Coronavirus wave this fall could infect 100 million

The Biden administration is warning that the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potential wave of deaths this fall and winter fueled by quickly evolving omicron subvariants, The Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb and Joel Achenbach report.

Advertisement

Key context: The projection is part of a broader push by the White House to persuade lawmakers to approve billions of dollars in pandemic aid to shore up the nation's vaccines, tests and therapeutics as the country approaches a coronavirus death toll of 1 million, leaving millions more forever changed.

Looking ahead: White House officials have said they’re concerned a significant portion of the country’s stockpiled supply of antivirals and tests will be used during an anticipated increase in cases in the South this summer, leaving the country vulnerable as it heads into cooler months.

In predicting 100 million cases during the colder weather during a background briefing, a senior administration official didn’t present new data or make a formal projection. But rather, the person said the scenario was based on a range of outside models of the pandemic.

Daybook

It’s another busy week in Washington.

Advertisement

On tap this week: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is setting up a vote as soon as Wednesday to codify abortion rights into federal law. It will surely fail, but Democrats want to force lawmakers to (again) take a public stance on the issue.

Today: The Washington Post will interview Alexander Hardy, CEO of Genentech, and Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Health, on lessons from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday hearings: A House Appropriations subcommittee on the National Institutes of Health’s fiscal year 2023 budget request; a House Veterans Affairs subcommittee on Biden’s strategy to reduce veteran suicide by addressing economic risk factors; a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the U.S. response to global food security and the coronavirus; the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on the quality of care in the VA and private sector.

Advertisement

Thursday hearings: A House Veterans' Affairs subcommittee on improving care delivery; a House Appropriations subcommittee on healthy aging; a House Homeland Security subcommittee on the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic; the Senate Judiciary Committee on reauthorizing the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article