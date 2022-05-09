Biden to sign Ukraine lend-lease act into law, expediting military aid

Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden is scheduled to sign into law Monday afternoon a bill that would expedite the process of sending military aid to Ukraine, as the Eastern European country presses into its third month of fighting off a Russian invasion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The House passed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 last month on a 417-to-10 vote. Only a few weeks before, the Senate had passed it unanimously, a rare and overwhelming show of bipartisanship in today’s bitterly divided Congress.

The measure, introduced by a bipartisan group of senators, would update a 1941 law the United States used to help its allies during World War II. Once the bill is signed into law, the United States will be able to more quickly provide equipment and other supplies to Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion, as the bill enhances Biden’s authority to expedite agreements with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.

Advertisement

After the House passed the bill on April 28, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) harked back to the lend-lease program that President Franklin D. Roosevelt started with allied countries in 1941, which she said turned the tide of World War II.

“In his 1941 State of the Union address, President Roosevelt explained that democracy itself, democracy itself was under... dire threat, not only in Europe, but around the world,” Pelosi said then. “And he called on Congress to lend a hand to our allies overseas: bolstering their defenses so they can defeat the evils of fascism.”

A couple months later, Congress passed the original lend-lease program, which dramatically reduced bureaucratic roadblocks to allow the United States to resupply its allies more quickly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was an echo of that chapter in history, Pelosi added in her remarks last month.

Advertisement

“The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 revives this pivotal program, waiving time-consuming requirements on the president’s authority to send critical defensive resources to Ukraine,” she said. “It’s important to note that it’s about time. Time is very important when lives are at stake.”

The 10 Republicans who voted against the bipartisan measure were Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Scott Perry (Pa.) and Tom Tiffany (Wis.).

First lady Jill Biden visited Ukraine on May 8 to call an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Video: The Washington Post)

The weekend after the House passed the measure, Pelosi made a surprise visit to Kyiv, leading a small Democratic delegation to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine. There, they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked the United States for “helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of his country.

Advertisement

Over Mother’s Day weekend, first lady Jill Biden also made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in Uzhhorod, a city that lies on the border with Slovakia.

The lend-lease bill is separate from Biden’s request for Congress to approve an additional $33 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian government. The president argued last month that it is “critical” for the United States to continue providing resources to help Ukraine defend against Russia.

President Biden on April 28 proposed legislation for the U.S. to provide additional funding to support Ukraine in its defense from Russia’s invasion. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” Biden said in announcing his new request last month, on the same day that the House passed the lend-lease bill. “We either back the Ukrainian people as they defend their country or we stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression in Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Biden has repeatedly emphasized that the United States will not send troops into Ukraine to fight but said that his administration would do everything possible to hold Russia accountable and that the United States will continue to supply military assistance to Ukraine as long as Russia continues its assault.

With the House and the Senate back in session, Congress could act on approving the extra $33 billion in aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article