Good morning, Early Birds. Donald Trump fired James Comey as FBI director five years ago today. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … The week ahead: The Senate will hold a vote on codifying Roe v. Wade while both chambers look for a deal on Ukraine and covid aid … The Post's Michael Kranish takes you inside Mark Meadows’s final push to keep Trump in power... Putin defends Ukraine invasion during speech, doesn’t escalate conflict… but first …

The campaign

Everybody wants to be an early state

Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire knew they would need to defend their status as the first two presidential nominating contests ahead of the 2024 election. Now they know exactly how many rivals they’re facing.

Eighteen state Democratic parties declared they wanted to be one of the first states in the country to vote (or, in Iowa’s case, to caucus) in the 2024 primaries by the Friday deadline set by the Democratic National Committee, according to a DNC official.

The deadline kicks off a months-long process that could dethrone the Iowa caucuses or New Hampshire primary — or both states’ contests — from their traditional spots at the front of the pack.

For decades, Iowa has held the first presidential caucuses, with New Hampshire hosting the first primary shortly afterward. But the DNC this year forced both states — along with Nevada and South Carolina, which have held the No. 3 and No. 4. slots since 2008 — to compete for the first time for the right to go first.

The decision to rethink the primaries comes two years after the Iowa Democratic Party bungled the caucuses by relying on a faulty app that caused results to be delayed for days. And it follows years of complaints that two of the Whitest states in the country play an outsize role in choosing the nominee of an increasingly diverse party.

Now 14 more states are vying to be one of the first four — or possibly five — states in the lineup: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Colorado and Washington state. Puerto Rico and Democrats Abroad — which represents Democrats who live overseas and holds its own primary — have submitted letters of intent, too.

Nevada making the hard sell

And Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are defending their slots — or, in Nevada’s case, seeking to move up.

“We’re really pushing for first in the nation,” Judith Whitmer, the Nevada Democratic Party chairwoman, told The Early 202 on Saturday.

Nevada Democrats are waging a lobbying campaign emphasizing the state’s racial diversity and its status as a general election battleground — criteria the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee has said it’s considering. President Biden narrowly won Nevada in 2020; Hillary Clinton prevailed there by a similarly narrow margin in 2016.

Nevada and several other states have also emphasized their relative affordability, allowing candidates with fewer resources to compete.

“You can still run a campaign without going broke in Nevada,” Whitmer said. “I think that’s an important consideration.”

Democrats in more expensive states say cheap media markets are overrated.

“We’re not looking for a discount nominee,” said Jay Jacobs, the New York State Democratic Committee chairman. “We’re looking for the best nominee. And if it takes raising the funds necessary to demonstrate your strength and appeal in states that are consequential like New York, then I think that it’s worth the effort.”

New York and other states that are too blue to be considered battlegrounds have countered by emphasizing their diversity. “No state matches America’s demographics like Illinois,” Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), who serves as state party chairwoman, wrote in Illinois’ letter of intent, citing a 2016 NPR effort to determine the most representative state in the country.

Iowa, New Hampshire on defense

Iowa Democrats are leaning on the state’s affordability, experience and relative competitiveness in their campaign to fend off challengers — along with a little nostalgia for Iowa’s role.

“President Obama, someone that didn’t have the money to do those large media market buys, tested the message out, was refined, honed, and he won Iowa twice,” Ross Wilburn, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman, told The Early. “You just can’t ignore that.”

Wilburn countered concerns that Iowa lacks diversity by highlighting Black and Latino elected officials in the state — including himself.

“You’re talking to the first Black chair of either major party here in the state of Iowa,” he said.

Democrats in New Hampshire — one of the Whitest states in the country — are employing a similar strategy, along with emphasizing other kinds of diversity. None of the members of the state’s congressional delegation are straight men, Ray Buckley, New Hampshire’s Democratic chairman, pointed out in an interview. (Both of New Hampshire's senators are women, as is one of its representatives; the other, Rep. Chris Pappas, is gay. All of them are Democrats.)

New Hampshire has an additional advantage that some Democrats believe will help keep it at the head of the pack: State law requires the state to hold its primary a week before any other state. (The law doesn’t apply to Iowa and other states that hold caucuses.)

States that sent letters of intent by Friday are required to file formal applications to the DNC next month. Some of them will be invited to make their cases to the rule and bylaws committee, which is expected to make a final decision in early August.

Some state party chairmen said it was unclear whether the committee would simply add a fifth state to the roster of early states or make more sweeping changes that would reorder the primary calendar. Jacobs, the New York Democratic chairman, is pushing for the latter.

“Where is it written that once you’re an early state, forever, for eternity, as long as the republic shall exist, you’ll always be an early state?” he said. “What’s the argument against mixing it up from time to time?”

On the Hill

The Senate vote on Roe v. Wade is expected to fail. What's Democrats next move?

The Senate will vote Wednesday to begin debating legislation to codify Roe v. Wade. It is going to fail. It won’t get the support of 60 senators and it might not even get the support of 50 senators.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine), the two Republican senators who favor abortion rights, are unlikely to vote for the legislation because it doesn’t offer “conscious protections” for religious health care operators that don’t perform abortions. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) didn’t vote for the procedural motion on a similar bill in February and he’s not expected to this time either.

Antiabortion Democrat Sen. Bob Casey (Pa.) — whose father, former Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey, is the Casey in the 1992 Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, which upheld Roe — voted for the procedural motion in February and will do so again, his spokeswoman said.

“That’ll be a debate vote about the debate,” Casey told the Early. “And then we’ll see what happens after that.”

The House already passed legislation to codify Roe last year but we’ll have our ear to the ground to see if they decide any additional legislation is necessary.

The to-do list

The House and the Senate hope to reach an agreement on two big-ticket items: money for covid and Ukraine.

Ukraine aid: Senate and House leadership and appropriators are working on turning Biden’s $33 billion humanitarian, economic and defense aide for Ukraine request into legislation.

But it could get tricky.

Covid aid

The $10 billion covid aid bill is still marred in partisan politics. Republicans, who don’t have a lot of interest in spending more money on covid, have put demands on the funding, including that it is fully paid for. They also want a vote to keep Title 42, the border health emergency rule put in place during the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is working to avoid putting a Title 42-related measure on the floor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer want to combine the two aid packages into one vote, which they think would have a better chance of passing. Democrats hope to have a plan by the end of the week.

In the agencies

Meadows’ final push: “Behind closed doors in a civic center outside Atlanta, state officials were scouring thousands of mail-in ballots on Dec. 22, 2020, when an unexpected visitor showed up: Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff,” our colleague Michael Kranish reports. “Joe Biden had won the electoral college one week earlier, but Meadows’s boss was still baselessly claiming he’d been robbed — and pointing specifically at Georgia.”

“After Georgia’s deputy secretary of state blocked Meadows from entering the room where officials were matching voter signatures, Meadows struck up a conversation with her office’s chief investigator, Frances Watson , and got her phone number. To Watson’s shock, the next day Trump called.”

“Mark asked me to do it, he thinks you’re great,” Trump said, while falsely claiming he had won Georgia “by hundreds of thousands of votes.” Trump, according to audio of the call, added, “Whatever you can do Frances, it’s a great thing, an important thing for the country.”

“A review of Meadows’s actions in that period by The Post … shows how Meadows played a pivotal role in advancing Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. In doing so, Meadows ‘repeatedly violated’ legal guidance against trying to influence the Justice Department,” according to a majority staff report of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At the White House

Putin defends Ukraine invasion during speech, doesn’t escalate conflict

A Victory Day without victory: “Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking from Moscow’s Red Square at the start of a military pageant, did not use a Victory Day speech to announce plans to intensify the war against Ukraine or order a mobilization of men to fight, as Ukrainian officials had feared,” our colleagues Robyn Dixon, Mary Ilyushina and Jennifer Hassan report.

Instead, he told 11,000 service personnel gathered to mark Victory Day, a commemoration of the Soviet Union’s World War II role in defeating Nazi Germany, that Russian forces entered Ukraine as “preemptive pushback” to what he claimed, without evidence, were Western plans to carry out attacks on eastern Ukraine.

The United States and Western allies, while backing Ukraine and funneling in weapons and aid, haven't entered the war directly.

The Biden administration also announced on Sunday new sanctions targeting Moscow and its allies, including visa restrictions on about 2,600 Russian and Belarusian soldiers and military officials, as well as penalties on three Russian state television stations.

The Media

Viral

A very good boy 🥰

Patron, the mine-sniffing Ukrainian dog, fell asleep during a press conference. A very cute pup. pic.twitter.com/gYNtvzkoGu — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 8, 2022

Happy belated Mother's Day 💐

The moment First Ladies Jill Biden 🇺🇸 and Olena Zelenska 🇺🇦met today in Uzhhorod, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9UsdBBA6Eh — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) May 8, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

