Post Politics Now Biden to speak on inflation, try to turn the tables on Republicans

Today, President Biden will seek to address one of his biggest political liabilities — inflation — by laying out steps his administration is taking to address it while also claiming Republicans have no plans and would pursue policies that hurt the middle class. Biden is not expected to unveil new policy in his remarks from the White House but will try to reframe the issue with midterm elections looming.
Meanwhile, voters in two states, Nebraska and West Virginia, head to the polls on Tuesday. A couple of Republican primaries will offer more tests of former president Donald Trump’s sway on GOP voters. That includes the governor’s race in Nebraska, where Trump is backing a candidate accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
On our radar: Biden continues to use Sen. Rick Scott as a punching bagReturn to menu
During remarks planned for Tuesday on inflation, President Biden is expected to continue to use Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) as a punching bag.
A tax plan released in February by Scott as part of a larger agenda for Republicans has become an attractive target for Biden and other Democrats heading into the midterms — and they’re not losing sight of it.
On Tuesday, Biden is set to say that Scott’s plan would hurt “firefighters and teachers,” among others, according to a statement released by the White House ahead of the president’s remarks.
Scott, the chairman of the Senate Republican campaign committee, proposed that all Americans should pay some income tax “to have skin in the game, even if a small amount.”
Taken literally, that would mean a tax increase on about half of Americans whose income is too low to owe federal income taxes. Fellow Republicans — including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — were quick to distance themselves from Scott’s handiwork.
Amid the brouhaha that followed the release of his plan, Scott tried to clarify that it would apply to a smaller number of people than the plain text suggests. He has said repeatedly that Biden is lying about his intentions. But there are still some Americans who would see their taxes increase, even under the latest of explanations.
On Tuesday, Biden will continue to harp on that.
On our radar: Trump-backed candidate accused of groping is on Nebraska ballot todayReturn to menu
Another Tuesday, another test of former president Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.
The most closely watched GOP primary this Tuesday is in Nebraska, where gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster, an agricultural executive backed by Trump, has been accused by eight women of touching them inappropriately. Herbert has denied the allegations.
Trump, who himself has denied many allegations, from sexual harassment to rape, over the years, recently traveled to Nebraska to campaign for Herbster and defend his former agricultural policy adviser and campaign donor.
Meanwhile, in West Virginia, Trump is backing Rep. Alex Mooney (R), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who faces a primary against a colleague who has directed far more money back home — traditionally an asset in the state — Rep. David B. McKinley (R).
The Post’s David Weigel sums up what’s at stake:
The contests are two of several primaries this month that will show how much stock GOP primary voters put into Trump’s endorsements 16 months after he left office. Trump’s endorsed candidate in Ohio’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance, prevailed last week, an early show of strength for the former president. Some Republicans warned that Trump could face more challenging dynamics in upcoming contests.
You can read Dave’s full story here.
The latest: Gas prices remain stubbornly highReturn to menu
Despite several initiatives from the White House aimed at curbing costs at the pump, gas prices remain stubbornly high — and a political liability for Biden and fellow Democrats.
The Post’s Evan Halper, Jeff Stein and Rachel Siegel report:
The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide hit $4.33 on Monday. And in California, it is $1.50 higher than even that. The near-record prices come despite the fact that Biden ordered the flow of a million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve a little over a month ago. The administration’s move to allow more ethanol into the nation’s fuel supply hasn’t brought much relief to consumers, either.
Our colleagues note that Biden is likely to get more tough news when the federal government reveals its newest inflation data midweek.
You can read the full story here.
On our radar: What will matter most to voters in November?Return to menu
It’s becoming increasingly clear that Democrats and Republicans have different theories of the case when it comes to what voters will care about most in November.
Democrats believe — or at least hope — that abortion rights will factor heavily into choices made in the upcoming midterms. They think that the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade has been a game changer.
As The Post’s Mike DeBonis and Josh Dawsey report, Republicans are making a different bet, banking that economic challenges, particularly inflation, will be the most powerful force motivating voters this year, followed by crime and immigration. They write:
So far, they see scant evidence that reproductive rights are set to dislodge those priorities, given the often-muted reaction in states that have already moved to restrict abortion rights.Republican candidates are likely to stick to a playbook that many debuted last week, after Politico first published Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft opinion striking down Roe: downplay, divert and dodge — refocusing public attention on what they believe will be more potent issues.
You can read Mike and Josh’s full story here.
Noted: Texas Democrats ask for federal probe of diverted coronavirus aidReturn to menu
The Post reported last week that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and top state lawmakers shifted around roughly $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid to help pay for their campaign to arrest migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The move is not sitting well with Texas Democrats, a group of whom urged the Biden administration on Monday to probe whether their state had misused federal funds for what Abbott dubbed Operation Lone Star.
The Post’s Tony Romm writes:
The dynamic has troubled Democrats in Washington, including Reps. Joaquin Castro and Veronica Escobar, who stressed that the money is supposed to help Texas respond to the public health crisis. In a letter Monday, they asked Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen to conduct a “review” of the matter to determine if the governor “is diverting pandemic relief funds to provide the additional support for Operation Lone Star.”“Texas has struggled immensely during the pandemic, and these funds are critical to help our state recover from the devastation of the past two years,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote. “Governor Abbott must not be allowed to use federal coronavirus relief funds to further his political theater at the expense of Texas families.”
You can read the full story here.