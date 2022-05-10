Post Politics Now Biden to speak on inflation, try to turn the tables on Republicans

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

On our radar: Trump-backed candidate accused of groping is on Nebraska ballot today
On our radar: What will matter most to voters in November?
Noted: Texas Democrats ask for federal probe of diverted coronavirus aid
President Biden in the Oval Office on May 9. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:22 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:25 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden will seek to address one of his biggest political liabilities — inflation — by laying out steps his administration is taking to address it while also claiming Republicans have no plans and would pursue policies that hurt the middle class. Biden is not expected to unveil new policy in his remarks from the White House but will try to reframe the issue with midterm elections looming.

Meanwhile, voters in two states, Nebraska and West Virginia, head to the polls on Tuesday. A couple of Republican primaries will offer more tests of former president Donald Trump’s sway on GOP voters. That includes the governor’s race in Nebraska, where Trump is backing a candidate accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on inflation from the White House. Watch live coverage here.
  • 12 p.m. Eastern: Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) hold a news conference calling on the Biden administration to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the White House.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.

