Post Politics Now Biden to speak on inflation, try to turn the tables on Republicans

The dynamic has troubled Democrats in Washington, including Reps. Joaquin Castro and Veronica Escobar, who stressed that the money is supposed to help Texas respond to the public health crisis. In a letter Monday, they asked Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen to conduct a “review” of the matter to determine if the governor “is diverting pandemic relief funds to provide the additional support for Operation Lone Star.”

“Texas has struggled immensely during the pandemic, and these funds are critical to help our state recover from the devastation of the past two years,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote. “Governor Abbott must not be allowed to use federal coronavirus relief funds to further his political theater at the expense of Texas families.”