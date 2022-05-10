Placeholder while article actions load

Biden locks arms with telecom giants, riling allies President Biden is facing criticism from consumer advocates for teaming up with telecom giants to announce a new partnership on Internet affordability, a public display his allies say betrays that industry lobbying has helped stymie more forceful regulation.

On Monday, Biden touted new commitments by AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and 17 other providers to provide discounted high-speed Internet service to low-income customers. Under the arrangement, eligible consumers can sign up for Internet plans for $30 a month or less, an amount that can be fully covered under new federal infrastructure subsidies.

“This is a case where big business stepped up,” Biden said during a Rose Garden address, before asking leaders from Comcast, Verizon and other providers to stand for applause. “We’re trying to get others [to lower prices] with inflation, but these guys are the best.”

The celebratory event drew rare blowback from advocates who have largely backed Biden’s broadband agenda.

“They’re getting an awful lot of mileage for doing virtually nothing except to grace us with receiving $20 billion from taxpayers,” said Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Consumer advocacy and digital rights groups said the event obscured the fact that industry groups have pushed back against Biden’s Federal Communications Commission nominee, Gigi Sohn, key to achieving a Democratic majority at the agency, and have fought broader efforts to regulate Internet pricing and competition.

Christopher Mitchell, a director at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, likened the commitments to a “bad Band-Aid” and called it “very frustrating” to “have the president talking about this while those companies are slandering his nominee for the FCC.”

Falcon argued companies likely would have offered cheaper service plans to expand their customer bases and make the most of federal subsidies even without the White House.

“You’re having a press conference to thank them for doing something they would have naturally just done on their own,” he said.

“As the President said today, his top priority is lowering prices and tackling inflation for families, including internet costs,” White House spokesperson Brittany Caplin said in a statement, adding that the announcement “is going to make a meaningful difference for tens of millions of households that have yet to sign up for this program.”

While telecom giants have not publicly opposed Sohn, trade groups representing the companies have voiced concern over her nomination and her allies have accused industry leaders of trying to bog down or tank her pending confirmation.

Ernesto said Sohn’s confirmation is “essential to carry out the vision” of Biden’s broadband plan, and he called the focus on telecom companies’ contributions “aggravating.”

“We have not taken a position on Gigi Sohn’s nomination, have not asked any third-party organization to take a position, and have not funded any campaigns against her nomination,” AT&T spokesperson Alex Byers said in a statement.

Advocates cast the companies’ new pledges as short-term patch-ups that wouldn’t address underlying issues around unequal Internet access.

“While we applaud … these commitments for $30-a-month offerings, they are limited and they are voluntary, and they don’t get at the actual underlying drivers … of why broadband is so expensive,” including the impact of a lack of competition on pricing, said Christopher Lewis, CEO of Public Knowledge, founded by Sohn in 2001.

Emma Christman, spokeswoman for USTelecom Association trade group, said in a statement that “America’s broadband providers … are proud to support important initiatives like the Affordable Connectivity Program that help those communities and families in greatest need.”

Verizon said in a blog post Monday that the commitments will allow “tens of millions” of eligible households to “receive high-speed internet for free,” but declined additional comment. Comcast did not return a request for comment. NCTA, a trade group that counts Comcast and Charter Communications as members, declined to comment.

The comments are some of the sharpest critiques of Biden’s broadband moves since he unveiled his sprawling plan to expand Internet access, which broadly targeted competition in the sector, but has since been winnowed down.

Biden’s initial $100 billion vision, tucked in his infrastructure proposal, called for “working with Congress to find a solution to reduce internet prices for all Americans” and vowed to “increase adoption in both rural and urban areas, hold providers accountable, and save taxpayer money.”

The plan also called for “lifting barriers” to municipally owned Internet providers and to “‘future proof’ broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas,” which prompted pushback from telecom groups. But the plan was pared down to the industry’s liking by the time it was unveiled on Capitol Hill, as Axios reported.

“The initial vision was one that had a clear-eyed view of the problem, and the more recent press conference is the reality of how much power the big cable and telephone companies have in Washington, D.C.,” Mitchell said.

Our top tabs

Clearview AI agreed to stop selling facial recognition software to private firms

The company plans to just sell its facial recognition algorithm — not its database of faces — to commercial customers in a “consent-based manner,” Clearview chief executive Hoan Ton-That said. While Clearview lawyer Floyd Abrams said the settlement wouldn’t force Clearview to change its business model, Clearview has pitched its database of faces as a “distinctive feature, and the settlement could greatly limit its future prospects,” Drew Harwell writes.

Clearview AI is known for downloading billions of images from the Internet without the consent of social media companies or users to build its face-search database, which has been sold to law enforcement agencies.

The development shows how a single state privacy law can have major implications for Americans’ civil rights. Clearview’s settlement came in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union accusing the company of violating an Illinois law. The settlement marks the most significant court action against the company.

Tinder parent Match sues Google over app store fees

Match is arguing that Google is violating antitrust rules by forcing app developers to use its payment system to distribute their apps on Google’s app store, Gerrit De Vynck reports. It’s the latest salvo in a battle between tech giants and app developers over whether they should be forced to pay fees on sales made through their apps.

For years, Google let developers use alternative payment systems, but in 2021 the company said it would begin requiring them to use its system, which charges fees for in-app purchases.

“Google lured app developers to its platform with assurances that we could offer users a choice over how to pay for the services they want,” Match Group’s attorneys argue in the complaint. “Now, Google seeks to eliminate user choice of payment services and raise prices on consumers by extending its dominance.”

Match is trying to avoid paying for the system that allowed it to build its business, Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels said. “Like any business, we charge for our services,” he said, “and like any responsible platform, we protect users against fraud and abuse in apps.”

Researchers, experts and employees say Twitter’s top lawyer made users safer

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who seeks to acquire Twitter, has amplified criticisms of Vijaya Gadde, but her colleagues say her work is difficult but necessary and not motivated by political ideology, Elizabeth Dwoskin, Cat Zakrzewski, Will Oremus and Joseph Menn report. Researchers and experts in online harassment say her policies have made Twitter users safer and fear that Musk could dismantle them.

It’s not clear how long Gadde will remain at the company. At a staff meeting late last month, she signaled that her days at Twitter may be numbered, telling employees that she’d protect their jobs as long as she was at the company. Gadde didn’t respond to requests for comment, and Twitter declined to comment.

Rant and rave

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton met with Musk, but Musk's pronouncement that they “are very much on the same page” confounded some observers who highlighted Europe's Digital Services Act.

Great meeting! We are very much on the same page. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Techdirt's Mike Masnick:

Um. So, the #DSA requires websites to remove all sorts of legal content. So... it sounds like Musk no longer agrees that the 1st Amendment should guide his content moderation decisions.



Or, once again, he just doesn't understand any of the important nuances here. https://t.co/XoY0m6SbQJ — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) May 9, 2022

Bloomberg News's Jillian Deutsch:

If the EU does go hard, we could see fights with Musk. One possible hint of what could come is the EU's ban on some Russian state media. This is part of sanctions, not DSA, but Musk would hate that. — Jillian Deutsch (@DeutschJill) May 9, 2022

McGill University's Taylor Owen:

Wait until Elon's fans hear about the DSA. https://t.co/UkHyrUgMxy — Taylor Owen (@taylor_owen) May 9, 2022

Sean Perryman has joined Uber as head of public policy for algorithmic fairness. He previously worked as the executive director of the N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice.

