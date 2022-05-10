Placeholder while article actions load

The big idea

Putin's Victory Day speech didn't warrant the hype Russia's solemn annual commemoration of Victory Day — triumph over the Nazis in World War II — has come and gone. Vladimir Putin gave his yearly speech, and it both met expectations by focusing on his war in Ukraine and defied them by lacking any major announcement.

Here are four takeaways from his remarks, and the American reaction to them.

First, Putin completely defied the breathless speculation in the run-up to yesterday.

My colleague Ishaan Tharoor collected some of the guesswork before the speech. Would Putin declare some form of victory, inspired by Russian territorial gains in Ukraine’s east and south? Would he announce formal steps to annex pro-Moscow areas of Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region? Would he drop his “special military operation” euphemism and call it “war,” perhaps even announce mass mobilization?

Putin did none of that. There was no dramatic rhetorical escalation. No mass mobilization. No shift to “war.”

My colleagues Robyn Dixon and Liz Sly had explained why on Sunday. It would require admitting that his war has gone horribly sideways for Russia. And mobilization would be a big political gamble: an unpopular conscription at a time when his economy is wobbling under the weight of international sanctions.

Putin did not detail plans to hold referendums in pro-Russian parts of Ukraine. He did that to Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, as a fig leaf for annexing it. And he did it with Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia after the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. Moscow — but nearly no one else — recognizes them as independent.

One obvious obstacle to what might be called “the Georgia playbook” is Georgia wasn’t armed, equipped and trained by the U.S. and its allies the way Ukraine has been. Nor did the West implement an unprecedented economic and diplomatic sanctions regime. Tbilisi couldn’t keep fighting. Ukraine could.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signaled he wants all Russian forces out of all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. And President Biden has signaled a lasting commitment of economic and military aid.

But Putin also showed no inclination to negotiate or make any concessions.

This was never going to be the venue for an offer to hold new negotiations, much less preemptively make concessions. And U.S. officials had said for weeks that Putin’s words matter less than what he does on the ground in Ukraine. That’ll bear watching for the next week or so for any signs he’s directed a course correction.

But it means continued bloodshed.

Putin’s audience seemed to be Russia, plus pro-Russians in Ukraine.

Putin’s entire speech (Bloomberg News published a transcript here) reads like a long justification for the war — to a skeptical domestic public.

He said he had been “forced” to launch a “pre-emptive strike” because “an invasion of our historic lands, including Crimea, was openly in the making.” (It was not.) “Kiev declared that it could attain nuclear weapons.” (One Ukrainian diplomat suggested last year that Kyiv might maybe consider seeking nuclear weapons if denied membership in NATO. Not exactly an existential threat.)

And he made liberal use of his regular false claim that Ukraine is rife with Nazis. It is not, but Putin was trying to cast the war in 2022 in similar terms to World War II.

“I am addressing our Armed Forces and Donbass militia. You are fighting for our Motherland, its future, so that nobody forgets the lessons of World War II, so that there is no place in the world for torturers, death squads and Nazis,” he said.

Later, at a Democratic National Committee event, Biden expressed concerns about Putin’s array of choices about the war, ABC News’s Karen Travers reported.

ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers:

At a DNC fundraiser tonight in MD, President Biden called Vladimir Putin “a very, very, very calculating man.”



“And a problem I worry about now is that he doesn't have a way out right now. I'm trying to figure out what we do about that,” the president said. — Karen Travers (@karentravers) May 9, 2022

Finally, Biden enlisted some WWII symbolism of his own.

Some of the White House response to Putin came from Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who accused the Russian leader of “perverting history … to justify his unprovoked and unjustified war.”

“What we're watching closely is what we’re seeing on the ground,” said Psaki.

But the president and Congress ladled some World War II symbolism into the mix as well, as Biden signed into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 to expedite deliveries of military aid.

The original lend-lease arrangement kept the country out of direct WWII combat for much of 1941 — but still very much in the fight against Nazi Germany, by providing American military equipment to Britain.

A conflict between democracy and autocracy? A desire to help but stay out of direct combat? Sending American weapons to foreigners doing the actual fighting?

No wonder Biden signed it yesterday.

What’s happening now

Primary watch: Trump-backed candidate accused of groping is on Nebraska ballot today

“Charles Herbster, an agricultural executive backed by Trump, has been accused by eight women of touching them inappropriately; two have spoken on the record to the Nebraska Examiner about Herbster doing so at a party fundraiser in 2019. Herbster, who has denied the allegations, is running in a crowded field that includes a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), who is term-limited, and much of the state’s Republican establishment, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen,” David Weigel reports.

Pelosi endorses Donna Edwards in bid for her old seat in Maryland’s 4th

“In arguably the state’s most-watched congressional primary, Edwards is in a competitive race in the Prince George’s County-anchored district against Glenn Ivey, the former Prince George’s state’s attorney. Edwards is seeking to leverage her experience and relationships as a former four-term congresswoman to win the nomination,” Meagan Flynn reports.

Yellen says overturning Roe would have ‘very damaging’ economic effects

“Yellen pointed to research showing that the right to an abortion correlated with an increase in women participating in the labor force, finishing school and earning higher wages,” Tony Romm reports for Post Politics Now.

Mark your calendar: House panel to hold public hearing on unexplained aerial sightings

“A House subcommittee is scheduled to hold next week the first open congressional hearing on unidentified aerial vehicles in more than half a century, with testimony from two top defense intelligence officials,” the New York Times’s Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal report.

The war in Ukraine

U.S. lawmakers to debate $40B Ukraine aid bill

“Biden, who separately signed a historic bill into law that will expedite the process of sending military aid to Kyiv, urged lawmakers to approve the aid — which is now almost $7 billion more than what his administration requested. Biden said he was concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘doesn’t have a way out’ of the war despite failing to divide the NATO military alliance or European Union,” Annabelle Timsit, Amy Cheng, Andrew Jeong, Rachel Pannett, Ellen Francis, Jennifer Hassan and Adam Taylor report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Inside the sales machine of the ‘kingpin’ of opioid makers

“The largest manufacturer of opioids in the United States once cultivated a reliable stable of hundreds of doctors it could count on to write a steady stream of prescriptions for pain pills,” Meryl Kornfield, Scott Higham and Steven Rich report.

Where they are now: “But one left the United States for Pakistan months before he was indicted on federal drug conspiracy and money laundering charges. Another was barred from practicing medicine after several of his patients died of drug overdoses. Another tried to leave the country in the face of charges that he was operating illegal pill dispensing operations, or pill mills, in two states. He was arrested and sent to prison for eight years.”

“These doctors were among 239 medical professionals ranked by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals as its top prescribers of opioids during the height of the pain pill epidemic, in 2013. That year, more than 14,000 Americans died of prescription opioid overdoses.”

How George Floyd spent his final hours

This is an excerpt from “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” to be published this month.

“It’s Memorial Day. Y’all wanna grill?”

“George Perry Floyd Jr. wasn’t particularly skilled at flipping burgers, but he was glad when his friend Sylvia Jackson suggested the diversion. The coronavirus pandemic had left him jobless and listless, a shadow of the gregarious man his friends and family once knew. He had been trying to avoid spending more time in the darkness, feeding the addiction he could not seem to escape,” Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa write.

… and beyond

Three friends chatting: How the Steele dossier was created

“The dossier proceeded to rivet the U.S. political class, win credibility within the Federal Bureau of Investigation, cast a shadow over the first two years of the Trump presidency and cost millions of dollars for investigations and lawsuits, only to eventually be mostly discredited. One reason was where much of the dossier’s information came from—anything but Kremlin insiders,” the Wall Street Journal's Alan Cullison and Aruna Viswanatha report.

“Instead, a Wall Street Journal review found, many of the dossier’s key details originated with a few people gossiping after they had been brought together over a minor corporate publicity contract.”

“The dossier’s author, former British spy Christopher Steele, relied mainly on a Washington researcher to gather information. According to FBI notes of an interview with that researcher, Igor Danchenko, he said he wasn’t comfortable with the assignment and some of his sources were old friends—one a former schoolmate—whose information Mr. Steele exaggerated.”

The latest on covid

The bar for reimposing mask mandates is getting higher and higher

“The shift away from mask mandates in blue cities and states has been months in the making, and they are not coming back even as cases of the highly transmissible BA.2 coronavirus variant rise…The spread of BA.2 and other subvariants of omicron — which are even more transmissible than their highly contagious predecessor — on the East Coast presented an early test of that commitment,” Fenit Nirappil reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden tells top national security officials the leaks about Ukraine must stop

“Last week, after the White House denied providing direct intelligence to Ukrainians ‘with the intent to kill Russian generals,’ Biden spoke separately with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. He told them that it was not helpful for information to become public about what the US was sharing with the Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion, an official said, and stressed that the leaks regarding such information must stop,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.

Gas prices climb to new high, putting Biden in a fresh bind

“The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide hit $4.37 on Tuesday, marking the highest price AAA has recorded since it started keeping track in 2000. And in California, it is $1.54 higher than even that. This is not the most expensive gas on record when adjusted for inflation, but the increase comes despite the fact that Biden ordered the flow of a million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve a little over a month ago. The administration’s move to allow more ethanol into the nation’s fuel supply hasn’t brought much relief to consumers, either,” Evan Halper, Jeff Stein and Rachel Siegel report.

Biden team sees tilt to China buoyed as Putin falters in Ukraine

“As Europe’s largest conflict since World War II rages in Ukraine, top Biden administration aides are increasingly convinced it could provide the U.S. with an unexpected advantage — against China,” Bloomberg News's Peter Martin reports.

Surging mortgage rates add to Biden’s economic woes

“One of the pillars of the Biden economy is in danger of going wobbly. Mortgage rates are surging at the fastest pace in 40 years, threatening to push homeownership out of reach for many Americans and to deprive consumers of potentially billions of dollars in spending power as the home-refinancing wave fades,” Politico’s Katy O'Donnell reports.

Retirees returning to work, visualized

“An estimated 1.5 million retirees have reentered the U.S. labor market over the past year, according to an analysis of Labor Department data by Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed. That means the economy has made up most of the extra losses of retirees since February 2020,” our colleague Abha Bhattarai reports.

Hot on the left

With six months left, ominous outlook remains for Democrats

“Three-quarters of the way through the midterm election cycle, it doesn’t look like anything will change the ominous forecast for Democrats. And Republicans remain well-positioned to take back Congress this fall,” Roll Call’s Nathan L. Gonzales writes.

“There’s a difference between historic events and game-changing events (events that change the trajectory of an election cycle). A Supreme Court decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade would certainly be another historic event. But pause is warranted before assuming such a decision will fundamentally alter the current outlook for the midterms.”

Hot on the right

Trump bets his brand on two elections

“Now comes Trump’s next test. He’s taken sides in the two biggest contests in the ballot Tuesday in West Virginia and Nebraska. The former president gave his blessing to Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) over Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) in a face-off between two Republican House incumbents. And in Nebraska, Trump backed agribusiness owner Charles Herbster — and remained steadfast in his support despite the recent revelation that eight different women accused Herbster of sexual assault,” Politico's Ally Mutnick, Zach Montellaro, Meridith McGraw, Alex Isenstadt, David Siders and Steven Shepard report.

Six of Politico’s top political reporters outline the biggest races on the Tuesday ballot and explain the stakes for Trump today.

Today in Washington

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 2 p.m. in the Oval Office.

In closing

Late night reflects on Mother’s Day

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

