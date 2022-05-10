Placeholder while article actions load

Hello, good morning, and congrats to all the Pulitzer winners out there 🥇 Today: Congress won’t package covid-19 aid with new money for Ukraine, leaving the pandemic relief funds still very stalled. Between roughly 5 million to 14 million people could lose their Medicaid benefits when a temporary pandemic-measure lapses. But first …

State abortion bans are looming large

Eight days ago, state bans on almost all abortions seemed hypothetical.

But now, the nation is preparing for rules and restrictions that could differ significantly from state to state. The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion obtained by Politico underscores what a nation with divided abortion access could look like, further crystallizing how access to the procedure may depend on the politics of the state where a woman resides.

Republican states have passed a spate of restrictions, everything from “heartbeat” limits, roughly around six weeks of pregnancy, to 15-week bans to “trigger laws” prohibiting most abortions almost immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Let’s fast forward: A final decision on whether to strike down Roe’s decades-old protections could come at any time before the high court adjourns at the end of June or early July. If the draft decision stands, restrictions could begin activating in as many as half of U.S. states — a fact that has alarmed abortion rights groups, while potentially delivering a major victory to opponents of the procedure.

To the best of our knowledge, here’s a snapshot of the states where abortion could be tightly restricted.

“Heartbeat” bans

Texas was the first state in the nation where a law restricting the procedure after fetal cardiac activity is detected — which can be anywhere from six to 10 weeks — has remained in effect. Lawmakers devised a way to bypass the courts by employing a novel strategy, which empowers private citizens to enforce the law through civil litigation.

As of last week, that law is now in effect in a second state: Oklahoma. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed legislation mirroring Texas’s ban last Tuesday, and he'd also approved another measure earlier this year that would make performing an abortion punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The latter is slated to go into effect this summer.

Idaho also tried to copy Texas this year. But the state Supreme Court blocked the measure through a temporary injunction last month.

Other states have sought to ban abortion that early in pregnancy, but without Texas’s workaround. Those bills — such as in Ohio and South Carolina — have been blocked by the courts since they’re at odds with Roe, which protects abortion up to the point of viability, typically between 22 to 24 weeks.

Mike DeWine (R) saidRoe is overturned, per Cleveland.com. Some states will go back to the courts to lift previous injunctions. For instance: Ohio Gov.(R) said he’s directed his attorney general to ask a federal judge to allow the law to go into effect ifis overturned, per

More from Stitt:

I am proud to sign SB 1503, the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act into law.



I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country because I represent all four million Oklahomans who overwhelmingly want to protect the unborn. pic.twitter.com/XQr7khRLRa — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 3, 2022

15-week bans

This year, three GOP-led states passed bills mirroring Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which is at the center of the case pending before the Supreme Court. The initial thinking was that copying Mississippi would mean the states had a ban ready to go once the high court rules this summer, though it now appears the justices could go even further and overturn Roe entirely.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a 15-week ban last month, which is slated to go into effect July 1. It Caroline Kitchener. It doesn’t include exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking, but does have exceptions if the mother’s life is endangered or for “fatal fetal anomalies,” per our colleague

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a 15-week ban in late March, which is scheduled to go into effect later this summer. The bill prohibits physicians from performing the procedure which is scheduled to go into effect later this summer. The bill prohibits physicians from performing the procedure except in a medical emergency.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vetoed a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But the Republican-led legislature But the Republican-led legislature overrode the veto last month, though a federal judge swiftly issued a temporary order blocking the law.

Trigger laws

Trigger laws would prohibit most abortions almost immediately after Roe is overturned. Already, at least 13 states have such laws that would quickly ban or curtail abortions. This includes Arkansas, South Dakota, Tennessee and more, per the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Some trigger laws require quick certification from the state attorney general or the governor, essentially confirming that Roe has been overturned. A handful of other states have pre-Roe abortion bans on the books; these laws were enacted before 1973 and never removed, and would become enforceable again.

Some states have passed both trigger bans and gestational limits on abortion.

Presumably, the trigger ban would be the one that goes into effect, with the others acting as “insurance policies that would kick in if nothing else does,” according to Mary Ziegler, a visiting Harvard law professor.

On the Hill

Congress won't include covid-19 funding in its Ukraine aid plan

Biden said yesterday that he and congressional leaders agreed to disentangle Ukraine aid from a new round of pandemic relief, The Post reports.

Catch up quick: Biden had originally intended to include Ukraine aid and pandemic funding in a single piece of legislation. But swift passage of pandemic aid has been caught up in backlash over the Biden administration’s decision to relax pandemic restrictions at the U.S. border. Ultimately, moving Ukraine aid on its own will expedite new dollars to the war-torn country.

Quick movement: The House could vote as soon as today on a $39.8 billion Ukrainian aid package, which adds an additional $3.4 billion in military funding and $3.4 billion in humanitarian assistance to Biden’s original request, Bloomberg News reports.

“I call on Congress to pass the Ukrainian Supplemental funding bill immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days,” Biden said in a and get it to my desk in the next few days,” Biden said in a statement . “And then, I urge Congress to move promptly on the COVID funding bill.”

In the courts

Abortion rights protestors are demonstrating in front of three justices' homes

The White House weighed in on protests over the weekend outside the homes of several Supreme Court justices, cautioning demonstrators not to engage in any violence or issue threats.

Demonstrators gathered at the homes of Supreme Court justices John G. Roberts Jr. and Brett M. Kavanaugh on Saturday to voice their opposition to a majority draft opinion leaked last week that would overturn Roe v. Wade. And yesterday, demonstrators also gathered in front of the Alexandria, Virginia home of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority draft opinion.

Biden “strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. “But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety.” There didn’t appear to be reports of violence or vandalism at the Roberts or Kavanaugh protests, per ABC News.

Following the weekend's protests, lawmakers in the Senate lawmakers in the Senate passed a bipartisan bill yesterday that would expand security protection to Supreme Court justices’ immediate family members. The bill now heads to the House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki:

.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.):

Trying to scare federal judges into ruling a certain way is far outside the bounds of normal First Amendment speech or protest. It is an attempt to replace the rule of law with the rule of mobs. It is unacceptable that Democrats cannot clearly denounce it. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 9, 2022

Agency alert

As many as 14 million people could lose Medicaid coverage

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million low-income people could lose Medicaid coverage when the country’s public health emergency declaration expires and the accompanying continuous enrollment requirement comes to an end, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation analysis out this morning.

Key context: Temporary pandemic-era measures have prevented states from dropping people from the Medicaid rolls. The nation’s Medicaid enrollment is expected to grow by 25 percent — or 22.2 million enrollees — from fiscal year 2019 through FY 2022.

But states will face the herculean task of sorting through who no longer belongs on Medicaid once the public health emergency ends. The current PHE runs through mid-July, but it's possible the Biden administration could extend it for another 90 days yet again.

Understanding the gap: The range of Americans who could lose coverage is based on estimates from state Medicaid directors, who expect to see enrollment decline between 5 percent and 13 percent — figures that underscore the great deal of uncertainty surrounding how states will begin reassessing beneficiaries’ eligibility.

The biggest losses are expected to be among adults eligible for Medicaid under Obamacare’s expansion of the safety net program; other adults eligible for reasons other than because of a disability; and children.

In other health news

White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday. She is the latest member of Biden’s circle to be infected in recent weeks, but is not considered a close contact of the president under CDC guidelines. She is the latest member of Biden’s circle to be infected in recent weeks, but is not considered a close contact of the president under CDC guidelines.

Republican candidates and strategists are increasingly confident that a decision to overturn Roe wouldn’t seriously harm them Mike DeBonis and Josh Dawsey write. that a decision to overturnwouldn’t seriously harm them in the midterms , pointing to inflation as a potent issue they believe they’re winning on, The Post’sandwrite.

On tap this morning: Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) are slated to introduce legislation to reauthorize key mental health and substance use disorder programs before they expire in September.

In New York: Lawmakers and state Attorney General Letitia James are pushingNew York Times reports. : Lawmakers and state Attorney Generalare pushing legislation to establish a state fund to pay abortion providers and offset costs for low-income patients, thereports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s second @washingtonpost TikTok does not feature my superhero origin story https://t.co/F6MyPO4jOM pic.twitter.com/abHewzp40g — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) May 9, 2022

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

