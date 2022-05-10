In shift, Sen. Casey to vote yes on Democrats’ abortion legislation

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) said Tuesday that he would support legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into law, a dramatic shift for one of the few remaining Democrats in Congress with relatively conservative views on abortion rights.
“In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban, the real question of the moment is: do you support a categorical ban on abortion?” Casey said. “During my time in public office, I have never voted for — nor do I support — such a ban.”
Casey is the son of Robert P. Casey, who waged a battle as Pennsylvania governor against Planned Parenthood that ultimately led to the 1992 landmark Supreme Court decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
After the draft Supreme Court majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked last week, Casey stressed that he had “serious concerns about what overturning almost 50 years of legal precedent will mean for women in states passing near or total bans on abortion.”
Characterizing Casey’s record on abortion is more complicated than it is for most of his fellow Democrats. He helped advance the Women’s Health Protection Act this year. But when Republicans controlled the Senate majority, Casey backed a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He also supported the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortions.
