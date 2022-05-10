The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Politics

In shift, Sen. Casey to vote yes on Democrats’ abortion legislation

By Amy B Wang
and 
Seung Min Kim
 
Today at 12:06 p.m. EDT
Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) speaks during a rally by home-care workers on May 5, 2022, in Washington. (Brian Stukes/Getty Images for SEIU Care Campaign)
Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) said Tuesday that he would support legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into law, a dramatic shift for one of the few remaining Democrats in Congress with relatively conservative views on abortion rights.

In a statement, Casey said that he would vote yes to advance debate on the Women’s Health Protect Act this week and that he would support the bill if there is a vote on its final passage. He added that the “circumstances around the entire debate on abortion” had changed since the House last voted on the bill nearly three months ago.

“In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban, the real question of the moment is: do you support a categorical ban on abortion?” Casey said. “During my time in public office, I have never voted for — nor do I support — such a ban.”

Casey is the son of Robert P. Casey, who waged a battle as Pennsylvania governor against Planned Parenthood that ultimately led to the 1992 landmark Supreme Court decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

After the draft Supreme Court majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked last week, Casey stressed that he had “serious concerns about what overturning almost 50 years of legal precedent will mean for women in states passing near or total bans on abortion.”

Characterizing Casey’s record on abortion is more complicated than it is for most of his fellow Democrats. He helped advance the Women’s Health Protection Act this year. But when Republicans controlled the Senate majority, Casey backed a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He also supported the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortions.

