Alvaro Bedoya confirmed for FTC, ending deadlock at agency with oversight of Big Tech

The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm law professor Alvaro M. Bedoya to serve on the Federal Trade Commission, solidifying a Democratic majority at the agency that will enable FTC chair Lina Khan to move on her ambitious agenda to rein in Big Tech’s power. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fifty senators voted in favor while 50 voted against. Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote in her role as president of the Senate.

Bedoya’s confirmation breaks a months-long deadlock at the commission, the federal watchdog tasked with overseeing competition and consumer protection in key industries, including Silicon Valley. While the agency was split along party lines, Khan had to negotiate compromises with Republican commissioners, who disagreed with some of her signature policy positions.

Now that Khan again has a majority, she is widely expected to pursue more aggressive cases against tech giants and new regulations governing privacy and competition in the digital economy. Bedoya takes a seat formerly held by Rohit Chopra, who left the agency in September when he was confirmed to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Bedoya’s background positions him to be a strong ally of Khan, especially in enacting more stringent data privacy protections. He is the founder of Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy and Technology, and he has led research into how the government’s use of facial recognition and other surveillance tools threatens civil rights.

Bedoya’s confirmation has been a lengthy process because of Republican opposition in a Senate where Democrats hold a fragile 50-50 majority with Harris’s tiebreaking vote. Bedoya was first nominated to the role in September, and a committee vote to advance him out of the Senate Commerce Committee was delayed this year when Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) suffered a stroke and was away from the Senate for several weeks. After Bedoya advanced out of committee in early March, a full Senate floor vote on his nomination was delayed because some Democrats contracted covid-19.

In floor remarks last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised Bedoya and said his confirmation will enable the FTC to tackle urgent issues such as rising gas prices, which Schumer attributed in part to the oil industry being “basically an oligopoly” in which “a few small companies dominate.”

“It is high time for the FTC to roll up their sleeves and drill down on what’s going on at the big oil companies. Very soon the Senate will confirm Alvaro Bedoya and return the FTC to full strength,” Schumer said last month. “But Congress needs to do more to beef up the FTC’s ability to crack down on potential gas price manipulation and price gouging.”

Bedoya faced fierce opposition from Republicans and business groups throughout his nomination process. In a floor speech Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged the Biden administration to pull his nomination, accusing Bedoya of being overly partisan.

“This nominee would not be fit to neutrally oversee major economic decisions no matter what the makeup of the Senate was,” McConnell said. “But he is an especially foolish choice when the American people handed this administration a 50-50 Senate.”

The Chamber of Commerce, a major business lobbying group, opposed Bedoya’s confirmation in a statement Wednesday.

“Today’s vote sends a clear message to businesses of all sizes: buckle up. Chair Khan now has the potential third vote she needs to unleash greater uncertainty — the enemy of business growth and opportunity — on the economy,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Chamber of Commerce.

