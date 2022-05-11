Post Politics Now Biden continues focus on inflation with farm trip; Senate to vote on abortion

Today, President Biden is heading to a farm in Illinois to talk about the price of food. The visit comes a day after he declared that fighting inflation is his top domestic priority. Ahead of Biden’s trip, the federal government will provide the latest snapshot on consumer prices, offering another reminder that the issue of inflation is top of mind to Americans. While in Illinois, Biden will also address a labor union and raise money for the Democratic National Committee as the midterms loom.
Meanwhile, an effort by Senate Democrats to write abortion protections into federal law is destined to fail Wednesday. Supporters are expected to fall well short of the 60 votes needed to advance the legislation but hope to galvanize voters on the issue with the fate of Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance.
Biden expected to blame Putin for higher food prices
As Biden visits a family farm in Kankakee, Ill., on Wednesday, he is expected to lay much of the blame for higher food prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden offered a preview of his thinking during remarks from the White House on Tuesday. In that speech, Biden declared that fighting inflation is his top domestic priority and pointed to Russia’s war on Ukraine as a major reason for higher prices on gas and other goods.
“Putin’s war has raised food prices as well, because Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s major breadbaskets,” Biden said, citing the production of wheat and corn in particular.
He said that Ukraine currently has 20 million tons of grain in storage.
“They’re trying to figure out how to get it out of the country to market, which would reduce prices around the world,” Biden said. Normally, Ukraine’s grains would be getting exported to foreign markets, but that has not happened “because of Putin’s invasion,” he said. “So we’re working with our European partners to get this food out into the world so that it could help bring down prices. But it’s difficult because, again, of Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
A Senate vote on abortion that's destined to fail
There’s no doubt about the outcome: There will not be the 60 votes needed to advance legislation writing abortion protections into law in the Senate on Wednesday.
But Democrats plan to plow ahead with the effort anyway, hoping it will be a step in a larger strategy to mobilize Americans around reproductive rights as the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade and related decisions.
The Post’s Mike DeBonis and Rachel Roubein write:
While Wednesday’s vote is largely a reprise of a failed February vote staged by Senate Democratic leaders, the issue has taken on new resonance after last week’s leak of a draft opinion from Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to summarily reverse Roe and curtail guaranteed nationwide access to abortions.Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats acknowledged Tuesday that the vote was about mobilizing voters, not passing legislation in a Congress where Democrats hold majorities but do not have the votes to defeat Republican filibusters or change the Senate rules to eliminate them.
You can read the full story from Mike and Rachel here.
In Nebraska, a blow to Trump's kingmaker status
Republican voters in Nebraska undermined Donald Trump’s status as GOP kingmaker on Tuesday as they rejected a candidate for governor endorsed by the former president who had been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.
University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen prevailed in the Republican primary over Charles Herbster, an agribusiness executive who has denied the allegations of repeated misconduct.
Meanwhile, in West Virginia, Rep. Alex Mooney prevailed in a Republican primary contest against fellow congressman David B. McKinley — a win for Trump, who endorsed Mooney and campaigned for him.
The Post’s David Weigel sizes up what it means:
The mixed results for the former president came in contests pitting him against local Republican leaders. They served as the latest test of his influence on the selection of GOP nominees in the midterms. Herbster’s defeat in Nebraska, after a nasty and expensive intraparty battle, dealt Trump a rare blow in a conservative state he won handily twice.
Herbster has been accused by eight women of touching them inappropriately; two have spoken on the record to the Nebraska Examiner about Herbster doing so at a Republican fundraiser in 2019.
Pillen was endorsed by term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) and much of the state’s Republican establishment.
You can read Dave’s full story here.
Senate expected to approve $40 billion Ukraine package following House passage
The Senate is expected as early as this week to approve nearly $40 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine following House passage of the measure late Tuesday on a 368-to-57 vote.
The package is significantly larger than Biden’s $33 billion request and underscores bipartisan support in Congress for continuing to back Ukraine as Moscow plows ahead with an offensive aimed at capturing vast swaths of the country’s south and east.
The Post’s Felicia Sonmez, Andrew Jeong and Cate Cadell have details:
Passage of the measure would bring the total amount of Ukrainian aid provided by Congress since the Feb. 24 invasion to more than $53 billion.The bill includes almost $15 billion earmarked for military equipment, training, intelligence support and Ukrainian defense force salaries. A further $14 billion would be allocated for nonmilitary support, including humanitarian aid, and another $5 billion would address global food security issues.
You can read the full story here.
Trump sought to court-martial retired commanders, book says
Well over a year since Donald Trump left office, revelations about his tenure in the White House continue to surface, including this one: The then-president wanted to court-martial two prominent retired military officers for their perceived slights and disloyalty.
That’s according to a new book by former defense secretary Mark T. Esper. The Post’s Dan Lamothe has details:
Trump, Esper recounts in “A Sacred Oath,” had developed a disdain for Stanley McChrystal and William H. McRaven, popular and influential leaders who, in retirement, criticized the president. When Trump informed Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of his wish to see McChrystal and McRaven court-martialed, the two Pentagon leaders “jumped to their defense,” Esper writes, arguing that both completed distinguished military careers and that taking such action would be “extreme and unwarranted.”“Doing this ‘will backfire on you, Mr. President,’ we said,” Esper writes. “The discussion went back and forth a little while longer in the Oval Office, with Milley finally figuring out a way to get the president to back down by promising that he would personally call the officers and ask them to dial it back.”
You can read Dan’s full story, which includes an interview with Esper, here.