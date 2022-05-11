Post Politics Now Biden continues focus on inflation with farm trip; Senate to vote on abortion

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

On our radar: A Senate vote on abortion that’s destined to fail
The latest: In Nebraska, a blow to Trump’s kingmaker status
Noted: Trump sought to court-martial retired commanders, book says
President Biden speaks about inflation from the White House complex in Washington on Tuesday. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:19 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:33 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is heading to a farm in Illinois to talk about the price of food. The visit comes a day after he declared that fighting inflation is his top domestic priority. Ahead of Biden’s trip, the federal government will provide the latest snapshot on consumer prices, offering another reminder that the issue of inflation is top of mind to Americans. While in Illinois, Biden will also address a labor union and raise money for the Democratic National Committee as the midterms loom.

Meanwhile, an effort by Senate Democrats to write abortion protections into federal law is destined to fail Wednesday. Supporters are expected to fall well short of the 60 votes needed to advance the legislation but hope to galvanize voters on the issue with the fate of Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Illinois. Deputy principal press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters on board Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 1:15 p.m. Central (2:15 p.m. Eastern): Biden delivers remarks from a farm in Kankakee, Ill., about the cost of food. Watch live here.
  • 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern): Biden addresses a convention of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Chicago. Watch live here.
  • 4:50 p.m. Central (5:50 p.m. Eastern): Biden participates in a fundraiser for the DNC.

7:08 a.m.
Headshot of Marianna Sotomayor
Marianna Sotomayor: An embrace of unions by the House — In a Monday night vote, the House paved the way for staffers to unionize and bargain collectively without fear of retaliation.It’s a moment that was almost 30 years in the making, after legislation laying the framework for congressional staff members to unionize passed in 1995. However, neither the House nor Senate passed resolutions that would make unionizing possible. The Senate still hasn’t and probably won’t.While House staffers, largely Democrats, are celebrating the move. It is unclear how quickly some offices will begin the process to be represented by a union or how many will seek to do so. But it could change Capitol Hill culture for many who have anonymously accused lawmakers or chiefs of staff of creating toxic workplaces.It also shows how much Democrats are trying to right a number of wrongs that have led to an exodus of staffers in recent years. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also recently announced a floor for staff pay at $45,000, which comes less than a year after her decision to allow top staffers to be paid more than a Congress member.
Marianna Sotomayor, Congressional reporter covering the House of Representatives
