Post Politics Now Biden continues focus on inflation with farm trip; Senate to vote on abortion

7:08 a.m.

An embrace of unions by the House — In a Monday night vote, In a Monday night vote, the House paved the way for staffers to unionize and bargain collectively without fear of retaliation.

It’s a moment that was almost 30 years in the making, after legislation laying the framework for congressional staff members to unionize passed in 1995. However, neither the House nor Senate passed resolutions that would make unionizing possible. The Senate still hasn’t and probably won’t.

While House staffers, largely Democrats, are celebrating the move. It is unclear how quickly some offices will begin the process to be represented by a union or how many will seek to do so. But it could change Capitol Hill culture for many who have anonymously accused lawmakers or chiefs of staff of creating toxic workplaces.

It also shows how much Democrats are trying to right a number of wrongs that have led to an exodus of staffers in recent years. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also recently announced a floor for staff pay at $45,000, which comes less than a year after her decision to allow top staffers to be paid more than a Congress member.

Marianna Sotomayor , Congressional reporter covering the House of Representatives