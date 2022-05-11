Placeholder while article actions load

Hello, happy Wednesday, where this morning we’re soliciting your best trail running spots. Send those over to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Ready, set, go. ☀️ 🏃‍♀️ Today’s edition: A surge in gun violence in 2020 pushed the country’s firearm homicide rate to the highest it's been in a quarter-century. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn't giving in to some demands to arrest demonstrators in front of Justice Alito's Alexandria home. But first …

Democratic women are working on an abortion rights strategy

Democrats are attempting to coalesce around a broader strategy to mobilize voters around reproductive rights. But it’s not so simple.

Step one: Take a vote today to codify Roe v. Wade. The legislation is widely expected to fail, but the vote is a symbolic gesture meant to energize the base after last week’s leaked draft opinion suggested a majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the right to an abortion.

Advertisement

What comes next is more complicated, my colleague Mike DeBonis and I report in a story out this morning. Today's newsletter is based on what we learned.

The Democratic Party has yet to coalesce around one coherent strategy to sustain public outcry and keep abortion rights at the forefront of Americans’ minds for another six months until the November midterm elections. Meanwhile, Republicans have argued other issues, like inflation, are more salient and will galvanize Americans to support the GOP.

A group of lawmakers has begun meeting to strategize next steps on related measures, thinking through what Democrats can advance through legislation or administrative action.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) is leading the effort, which consists of the other female senators in Democratic leadership: Sens. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), according to a Senate Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.

This comes as Politico reports this morning that the justices are set to gather Thursday for the first time since the leaked draft, and that none of the conservative justices who planned to overturn Roe have switched their vote as of this moment.

Advertisement

More from Murray:

A lot of people have asked, "what can we do to protect the right to abortion?"



Pass the Women's Health Protection Act. Tomorrow, the Senate is going to vote on it. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 10, 2022

The tension

One such pressure point is whether Democrats should eliminate the filibuster after today’s vote fails and attempt to pass the legislation with a simple majority. But even that effort — which has the backing of NARAL Pro-Choice America — isn’t likely to succeed in getting the bill passed. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the top Democratic vote counter, said there’s been “no serious discussion” at this point about whether to eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to move legislation forward.

Democratic leaders also made the decision to call up a modified Women’s Health Protection Act rather than consider an alternative that could have won the support of two Republicans. (The bill is substantively identical to the version of the legislation that failed back in February.)

Advertisement

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) have introduced their own legislation. But Democratic aides have dismissed that bill as insufficient and said it has loopholes that could allow for gestational limits on the procedure — though a spokesperson for Collins pushed back on that notion.

What's next

In conversations yesterday, many Democratic lawmakers said today’s vote should be the first of many. Some argued that the two chambers should take votes on even partial protections that also have no chance of becoming law but could help keep the issue top of mind for voters.

This could include votes on narrower guarantees of abortion rights, several Democrats said, such as measures guaranteeing access to the procedure in the cases of rape, incest or where the health of the mother is at risk.

Advertisement

But some are wary of going that route before the Supreme Court issues its ruling this summer, while others privately expressed concern it could also help Republicans distance themselves from some of the GOP’s more conservative elements.

Some Democrats are vowing more votes. That includes on protecting other rights besides abortion that have the same legal underpinnings as Roe, such as the right to contraception and same-sex marriage. Some, like Warren, would like to see votes on related measures, such as on increasing access to medication abortion.

“Tomorrow's vote won't be the only vote on the Republicans’ efforts to take away women's rights,” Warren told reporters Tuesday.

Meanwhile, abortion rights groups have been working to activate their members over the past week and ahead of the vote.

For instance: Planned Parenthood and its action arm reported a tenfold increase in people signing up to volunteer for mobilization efforts less than 24 hours after Politico first published Alito’s draft opinion. NARAL netted its largest amount in a single day, garnering a 1,403 percent increase in donations compared with the day before the leak.

Reproductive wars

Abortion rights demonstrators are protesting in front of Alito's home

Despite calls by some conservatives on Twitter to arrest protestors, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hasn't taken action against those in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the leaked draft oveturning Roe v. Wade. Virginia law prohibits “picketing or disrupting tranquility” of homes. Youngkin tweeted this yesterday:

We have been coordinating with @FairfaxCountyPD, @VSPPIO, and federal authorities to ensure that there isn’t violence. Virginia State Police were closely monitoring, fully coordinated with Fairfax County and near the protests. https://t.co/SZMhbuzKFN — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 10, 2022

Women are seeking IUDs, Plan B ahead of a future without Roe

Google searches for IUDs, Plan B and contraception increased in the week following the leaked draft opinion, Abigail Higgins writes in The Post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some OB/GYN’s reported a spike in inquiries about longer-acting contraceptives — some of which can prevent pregnancy for five to 10 years — and procedures like tubal ligation to permanently prevent pregnancy.

Zooming out: Obstetricians also reported experiencing a similar influx of questions following Trump’s election in 2016, after which Planned Parenthood said it saw a 900 percent increase in demand for IUDs in the weeks following his win.

But it remains to be seen whether contraceptive access will become the next battleground in reproductive rights.

Antiabortion groups are split on the issue of contraceptions: Smaller contingencies oppose them on Smaller contingencies oppose them on religious grounds , while others believe access to certain contraceptives a vital way to prevent unintended pregnancies, and therefore, abortions.

Agency alert

CDC: U.S. firearm homicide rates in 2020 highest in a quarter-century

Gun violence surged in the United States against the backdrop of the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the firearm homicide rate to its highest level in more than 25 years, our colleague Mark Berman reports.

Advertisement

In a new report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges different theories have been offered to explain the recent rise in gun violence. This includes pandemic-induced stress, strained relationships between police and the public, and a surge in firearm sales. However, the report didn’t endorse any theories.

Key takeaways:

The nation’s firearm homicide rate grew nearly 35 percent between 2019 and 2022, reaching its highest level since 1994.

About 4 in 5 homicides in 2020 involved firearms, as did a little more than half of all suicides .

Firearm homicides went up in every region of the country and in every age group, but the largest increases were among non-Hispanic Black males between 10 and 44 years old and non-Hispanic Native American or Alaskan Native men aged 25 to 44 years old.

What they’re saying: “When you really look at who this is impacting, it’s really that we’re losing too many of our nation’s children and young people, specifically Black boys and young Black men,” said Debra E. Houry, director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky:

The tragic and historic increase in firearm homicide and the persistently high rates of firearm suicide underscore the urgent need for action to reduce firearm-related deaths.



We must work together by taking preventative actions that have both immediate & long-term solutions. https://t.co/5PxjNX5N3a — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) May 10, 2022

Coronavirus

Health groups push for public health emergency extension

As coronavirus case counts rise, 16 major health groups are calling on the Biden administration to renew the covid-19 public health emergency, which is currently set to expire in mid-July.

Advertisement

What we’re watching: The Biden administration will likely face Republican opposition to renewing the PHE, but has pledged to give states 60-days notice before lifting the emergency status — making next week critical. The years-long emergency powers have allowed for a rapid rise in telehealth visits, new flexibilities for government-run insurance programs, and the ability for health departments to let more grant-funded personnel work on covid-19.

In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the groups acknowledged that the current coronavirus variants circulating throughout the United States aren’t leading to excessive hospitalizations, but warned that new mutations could elude immunity protections and leave the country vulnerable as it moves into the flu season this fall.

The groups signing onto the letter include the American Public Health Association, American Hospital Association and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Advertisement

Moira Szilagyi, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which co-signed the letter to Becerra:

As families struggle to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, some of the protections put in place for them will end when the public health emergency ends on July 15th. @AmerAcadPeds & @GeorgetownCCF urge @POTUS to extend it. Our op-ed in @thehill: https://t.co/H9HVKgjo97 pic.twitter.com/K17HTj6grY — Moira Szilagyi, MD, PhD, FAAP (@AAPPres) May 10, 2022

Global health

Deaths mount as Ukraine's health-care facilities remain under siege

An estimated 3,000 Ukrainians have died prematurely since Russia’s unprovoked invasion in February because they can no longer access treatment for chronic illnesses, World Health Organization Europe Regional Director Hans Henri P. Kluge said at a meeting Tuesday.

The big picture: The WHO has verified more than 200 attacks on health-care facilities in Ukraine since the war began, which have killed at least 75 people and injured 54 others.

This comes as roughly 40 percent of Ukrainian households report having at least one member in need of chronic treatment they can no longer receive, Kluge added. The still-functioning hospitals are attending to life-threatening burn, bullet and shrapnel injuries, while many other people with injuries or with chronic diseases — like HIV, diabetes and cancer — are unattended at home or on the streets, he said.

Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development:

There have been 100s of Russian attacks on health care in Ukraine since the start of the war. Despite the destruction, Ukraine’s health workers keep going. The Children’s Hospital in Kyiv has been treating children & adults wounded by Russian shelling since day 1. (pic:@Ukrainer) pic.twitter.com/tBjIrWiE8L — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) May 9, 2022

In other health news

In a shift in Democratic strategy, the No. 2 and No. 3 Senate leaders said they’re Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), per Politico. the No. 2 and No. 3 Senate leaders said they’re willing to give Republicans a vote on reversing Biden’s move to end pandemic-era border restrictions in order to move a long-stalled covid aid bill. But they acknowledged the decision is ultimately up to Senate Majority Leader(D-N.Y.), per

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that eliminating women’s access to abortions would have “very damaging effects” on the U.S. economy by keeping some women from completing their education and limiting their participation in the labor force, Reuters reports. would have “very damaging effects” on the U.S. economy by keeping some women from completing their education and limiting their participation in the labor force,reports.

In Illinois: Chicago will become an “oasis” for Roe is struck down by the Supreme Court, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said Tuesday. She announced the city would provide an additional $500,000 to support those traveling from neighboring states where the procedure is restricted, The Post’s Timothy Bella reports. Chicago will become an “oasis” for individuals seeking an abortion ifis struck down by the Supreme Court, Mayor(D) said Tuesday. She announced the city would provide an additional $500,000 to support those traveling from neighboring states where the procedure is restricted, The Post’sreports.

What if Delaware disappeared? Politico has has four charts that explain the covid-19 death toll as America nears the 1 million mark.

Sugar rush

“Do your nine and dump.” Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett comments on overturning Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/cjwApVhSo2 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 8, 2022

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article