Happy Wednesday! I’m considering renaming our “rant and rave” section the “Elon Musk kerfuffle du jour.” Love it? Hate it? Rant away (and send tips) to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Sparring over President Biden's FTC nominee heats up ahead of a crucial vote, and Europe tees up tech rules on child exploitation. First, you betcha:

If Musk reinstates Trump on Twitter, it could give Facebook, YouTube cover to follow suit

If Facebook, YouTube and other social media companies were waiting for the right moment politically to entertain reinstating former president Donald Trump, prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk may have just created an opening.

Musk said Tuesday that if his $44 billion deal to buy the social network closes, he “would reverse the permanent ban” that Twitter leveled against Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which Musk called a “foolish” and “morally bad decision.”

The comments ended weeks of speculation about whether Musk would permit Trump’s return to the platform, answering the calls of a slew of prominent Republican officials.

While Musk’s remarks may pave the way for Trump’s return to Twitter, the move could provide political cover for other platforms still weighing the former president’s future, including Facebook and YouTube.

Evelyn Douek, a lecturer at Harvard Law School and senior research fellow at the Knight First Amendment Institute, said the move could trigger a “reverse domino effect.”

“We often see in moments of high-profile public pressure on platforms — like the banning of Alex Jones or Trump — that there’s a domino effect and all the platforms move at the same time and in the same direction,” she said.

That could be in part, Douek argued, “because being an outlier makes you a ripe target for specific criticism.”

Twitter has come under heavy fire from Republicans when it has stepped out from the pack, banning political ads and issuing a permanent ban of Trump.

While Twitter and Snapchat booted Trump off for good, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and other companies instead imposed only temporary or indefinite suspensions.

YouTube initially suspended Trump’s account for a “minimum” of seven days, citing “the ongoing potential for violence” around his account, but later extended it indefinitely.

CEO Susan Wojcicki said last March that YouTube would lift the suspension “when we determine the risk of violence has decreased,” but the company has said next to nothing about how it’s evaluating said risk. (Asked for comment Tuesday about the review and suspension, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said, “No updates beyond what we previously shared.”)

At first, Facebook suspended Trump’s account indefinitely. But after its oversight board chastised the company for making a hasty decision without clear criteria, Facebook said the suspension would last for at least two years and only be rescinded if “the risk to public safety has receded.” The company laid out how it would assess that in a blog post.

While some of the platforms said they took those steps in response to unprecedented circumstances, they loosely cited content policies and have framed their process for weighing a return in similar terms.

Critics across the political spectrum have long accused tech companies of allowing business and political factors to seep into some of their content decisions, and some of the companies’ own employees have internally voiced those concerns, too, according to reports. But platforms have largely rejected the notion that politics plays any part in their decision-making process.

“It’s so impossible to disentangle these decisions from the political context in any particular moment,” Douek said.

Musk’s remarks could be moot: his deal to buy Twitter could fall through, and Trump has said he won’t rejoin the platform even if Musk owns it.

But some of Trump’s advisers don’t believe he’d be able to stay away from his once-favorite megaphone, as my colleagues Drew Harwell, Josh Dawsey and Craig Timberg reported.

And if Trump indeed can’t resist rejoining Twitter, there may not be much stopping him from welcoming a potential return to Facebook or YouTube, either.

On cusp of final vote, McConnell urges Biden to withdraw his FTC nominee

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called on the Biden administration to withdraw his nominee for the Federal Trade Commission, Alvaro Bedoya, calling it a “foolish” and “awful” nomination during a floor speech Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The remarks arrive as Senate Democrats tee up a final vote to confirm Bedoya on Wednesday, which could clinch them a long-sought majority at the agency. Bedoya, a visiting law professor at Georgetown University, is a renowned privacy scholar and former Senate staffer.

“He is an essentially foolish choice — foolish — when the American people handed this administration a 50-50 Senate,” McConnell said. “I would urge my colleagues on both sides to stop this awful nomination so the president can reconsider and send us somebody suitable.”

The E.U. wants tech companies to play a bigger role in reporting child exploitation

Under a proposal to be released this week by the European Commission, tech companies including Google, Apple and Meta Platforms could be fined if they fail to detect, remove and report illegal images of child sex abuse, Politico’s Clothilde Goujard and Vincent Manancourt report. The draft obtained by Politico says that while some online platforms have taken some voluntary measures against such images, these actions have “proven insufficient” to reduce the circulation of child exploitation.

Tech companies and children’s rights groups are closely watching for the final rules. Activists and tech companies worry that European officials could try to find “back doors” to end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the sender and recipient can read a message, Politico reports.”

U.S. lawmakers have been advancing similar legislation called the EARN IT Act. But cybersecurity experts have raised some concerns about the legislation, saying it could prompt tech companies to stop offering end-to-end encryption.

Immigration authorities used data brokers to bypass surveillance guardrails, report finds

A report by the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy and Technology found that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “has used a combination of public records and privately acquired information to build a surveillance system that can investigate the majority of US adults with little oversight,” the Verge's Corin Faife reports.

The findings, Faife writes, paint “a picture of an agency that is able to access the personal information of hundreds of millions of Americans and does so largely without accountability through extensive deals with private data brokers.”

Nina Wang, a policy associate at Georgetown Law and co-author of the report, told the Verge that “ICE has built up a sweeping surveillance infrastructure that’s capable of tracking almost anyone seemingly at any time.” ICE did not return the Verge's request for comment.

Musk offered more thoughts on content moderation Tuesday, saying that tweets that are “wrong and bad” should either be deleted or “made invisible,” and that permanent bans should be “extremely rare.” Journalists tried to capture his philosophy. NPR's Shannon Bond:

for those trying to keep tabs on Elon Musk's vision of "an inclusive arena for free speech":

- permanent bans are bad, except for bots/spam/scammers.

- temporary suspensions are fine. so is deleting/reducing reach of tweets that are "wrong and bad" or "destructive to the world" https://t.co/tN9Cz4oM0p — Shannon Bond (@shannonpareil) May 10, 2022

Our colleague Will Oremus:

i'm going to buy twitter and make it completely different! from now on, anyone will be able to tweet anything they want!!!! (crowd erupts in cheers)



unless it is bad and wrong!!!! (cheering intensifies) — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) May 10, 2022

Protocol's Issie Lapowsky:

IBM hosts an event on the E.U.-U.S. Trade & Technology Council on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Brookings Institution's Center for Technology Innovation hosts a webinar on algorithms in the U.S. legal system Thursday at 11 a.m.

The FTC and Justice Department hold a listening forum on the impacts of mergers and acquisitions in the technology industry Thursday at 2 p.m.

Before you log off

A police officer on Saturday rescued a dog from a river in Jamestown, New York, with onlookers cheering in the background. pic.twitter.com/6hdhjcddzU — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 10, 2022

