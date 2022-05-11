Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning to everyone except this rat. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … The House votes to allow staff unionization … West Virginia and Nebraska primary results … Rep. Jayapal endorses a slate of candidates… Economist Lisa Cook to become the first Black woman on Fed board … but first …

On the Hill

Many Democrats want to keep holding votes on abortion issues ahead of midterms

Just nine days after the draft Supreme Court ruling was leaked, Democrats will hold a vote to codify Roe v. Wade Wednesday.

The cloture vote to open debate on the legislation, which is scheduled to take place around 3 p.m., is certain to fail due to a Republican filibuster, our colleagues Mike DeBonis and Rachel Roubein report, and the only drama left is what the final tally will be.

The Senate's two pro-choice Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) — are expected to vote against the measure, calling it in recent days too broad. Murkowski and Collins have proposed their own bill but Democratic leaders have little interest in giving it a vote — they distributed an open letter from reproductive groups calling it inadequate — as they seek to create an easy political delineation between the two parties on abortion.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. V.) has yet to indicate how he'll vote. He asked the bill's author, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), during a closed-door lunch on Tuesday if the measure goes beyond codifying Roe. He still had concerns after the explanation.

Once the gavel falls, both parties will face the question of what to do next. For Democrats that's more of a near-term question as they seek to rally their base of voters ahead of the midterms. For Republicans, the issue is what they may do if they win back control of either chamber of Congress next year as GOP-controlled states forge ahead with restrictive abortion laws.

Republicans stand down on federal abortion legislation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) caused a stir over the weekend when he didn't rule out considering a federal abortion ban should Republicans take control of the Senate, but he sought to tamp down that idea Tuesday. McConnell said such a measure is unlikely to have the votes.

“There aren't 60 votes there at the federal level no matter who happens to be in the majority no matter who happens to be in the White House,” he said. He also dismissed eliminating the filibuster to implement a federal ban. “There is zero sentiment (among Republicans) to get rid of the filibuster,” he said.

Republicans, after focusing on the source of the leak and now denouncing protests outside Supreme Court justices' houses, seem to have also settled on the message of letting states decide.

But the aggressive nature of the antiabortion laws in some conservative states, could create political headaches for congressional Republicans who want to make the economy, not abortion, the central issue of the midterms.

Louisiana is advancing legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and allow prosecutors to criminally charge patients. When asked about the proposal in his state, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), said: “I haven't read it,” before adding, “that's all I have for you on that.”

More votes to come

Democrats are vowing that Wednesday's vote will not be the last one on abortion. They will continue to make this a campaign issue until Election Day, hoping more votes means more headlines.

“I would love to see us vote on every sub-issue that we can because I think there are many people that have an agenda that doesn’t fit not just with Democrat or Republican, it doesn’t fit with America,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

He said that Democrats should put up votes on issues such as whether there should be exceptions for rape or incest and the use of contraception. “You should make them vote on that to see where folks stand so they know where people's positions are and they informed as an electorate,” he said.

Hardening positions

The days since the leaked opinion was published by Politico have underscored have how much the issue of abortion divides the two parties. While it was never a major bipartisan issue in the 50 years since the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade provided a constitutional right to abortion until fetus viability, there was some room in both parties for members with differing views.

For instance, in 2003, Congress passed a ban on so-called partial-birth abortions. Collins voted against it and then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) backed the ban.

In 1983, former Republican senator Nancy Landon Kassenbaum (Kan.), one of only two women in the Senate, said that abortion “is seldom, if ever, the right moral choice, but it should nevertheless be a choice.”

But as the parties have coalesced around social issues, the political boxes have become more predictable. Democrats support choice and Republicans oppose it.

When Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Penn.), one of the last remaining pro-life Democrats, announced his support for the Democrats' Women's Health Protection Act on Tuesday, saying the “circumstances have changed,” it was a clear signal of how the politics around abortion have cemented.

“Republicans want to pass a bill that will ban abortions nationwide,” he warned.

House votes to allow staff unionization

🚨: The House voted Tuesday night to recognize Hill staffers’ right to organize and bargain collectively, following years of complaints of toxic workplace culture on Capitol Hill.

“For many of us, this is the first time that we’ve felt proud to work here and proud of the work that we’re doing and [that] we’re actually making an impact,” a member of the Congressional Workers Union told the Early on the condition of anonymity.

“The congressional workers’ win for House staff falls under the same umbrella as the victories that we’ve seen Amazon have and that we’ve seen Starbucks have,” another member said. “I’m not gonna say that this is the peak, but this is a really big f------ deal.”

The vote was along party lines, with zero Republicans backing the measure. Rep. Rodney Davis (Ill.), ranking member of the House Administration Committee, criticized the vote. “While unions play a vital role in many workplaces, including throughout my district, they just aren’t feasible for Congress,” Davis, a former Hill staffer, said.

Democrats extolled the move. “Today, the House took historic action paving the way for Congressional staffers to choose to join together in a union,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) said in a statement. “By empowering staffers to advocate for themselves and each other, we take an important step to ensure the House is best able to serve the American people.”

“Congressional staff are joining a broader movement of workers in our society who are organizing, bargaining collectively and stepping up to make clear that they want more of a voice in their workplaces,” Rep. Andy Levin (Mich.), a former union organizer, said in a statement. “If there is any place in the country that needs to walk the walk and respect the will of workers, it is the U.S. Congress—the bedrock of democracy.”

More than twenty-five unions, including the DCCC Staff Union, AFL-CIO and American Federation of Government Employees, support unionizing on the Hill, per the CWU.

We’ve heard loudly and clearly over the past few months: congressional staffers want a union! My resolution the House passed tonight will protect bargaining over working conditions, wages, just cause provisions and more. #UnionizeTheHouse pic.twitter.com/TtSh4SNnrB — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) May 11, 2022

100 days later: The resolution’s historic passage lands nearly 100 days since Pelosi first endorsed unionization efforts and follows months of public pressure from the organizing committee. It also comes less than a week since Pelosi announced a $45,000 pay floor for House staff beginning Sept. 1.

But members of the CWU said they don’t have time to stop and smell the roses. They can admit, however, that the win “feels pretty damn good.”

Next steps

Two chambers: The committee is “laser-focused” on adopting a similar resolution in the Senate. “All eyes are on the Senate for resolution, introduction and passage,” a CWU member said. “We’ll definitely be working behind the scenes to make that happen as soon as possible and get them these same fundamental rights.”

Bargain frenzy: “Starting immediately, 30 percent of staffers within an office can file a petition with the executive director of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, who would settle any disputes between employees and management — a team that is likely to include the member, chief of staff and staff director,” our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports. “Once issues are resolved, a majority of employees would vote in a secret ballot to officially consider an office unionized.”

“Staffers could then negotiate salary, promotion policies, paid and sick leave, among other measures. But they are limited on benefits that are established under law, including health care and retirement benefits.”

The CWU looks forward to meeting lawmakers at the bargaining table.

“The salary [increase] was good,” a member told the Early. But “we are giving workers agency.”

“I don’t want leadership to come out here and start prescribing what they believe our working conditions are supposed to be,” the member continued. “I want workers to have the ability to have a voice to say, ‘no, this is what I need in my office to be successful.’”

The campaign

Not so fast, Kingmaker: “Republican voters in Nebraska on Tuesday rejected a candidate for governor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, nominating University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen over Charles Herbster, an agribusiness executive supported by former president Donald Trump,” our colleague David Weigel reports. Pillen will face Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood in November.

“In West Virginia, Rep. Alex Mooney prevailed in a Republican primary contest against fellow congressman David B. McKinley — a win for Trump, who endorsed Mooney and campaigned for him.”

“The mixed results for the former president came in contests pitting him against local Republican leaders. They served as the latest test of his influence on the selection of GOP nominees in the midterms. Herbster’s defeat in Nebraska, after a nasty and expensive intraparty battle, dealt Trump a rare blow in a conservative state he won handily twice.”

🗳️More election results:

West Virginia

1st District: Rep. Carol Miller in the 1st District, while Lacy Watson – who ran uncontested – received the Democratic nomination. won the Republican nomination in the 1st District, while– who ran uncontested – received the Democratic nomination.

Nebraska

1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts:

Progressive Caucus leader Jayapal announces endorsements

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is throwing her support behind six House candidates, according to a list provided to The Early. These are candidates, she says in a statement, whose "organizing for universal health care, climate action, and economic justice is unparalleled."

All six of the candidates are running in open or newly drawn districts. They include: Maxwell Alejandro Frost (Florida-10), who is running to replace Rep. Val Demings; Sydney Kamlager (Calif-37) who is running to replace Rep. Karen Bass; Kesha Ram (Vermont) who is running for Rep. Peter Welch's open seat; Erica Smith (N.C.-01) who is running to replace retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield; Andrea Salinas (Ore.-06) who is running in Oregon's new congressional district and Michelle Vallejo (Texas-15), who is running in that district's run-off.

Endorsed candidates who win provide political clout. Jayapal has leadership ambitions and has been an active campaigner and fundraiser for House candidates this cycle.

“Amidst unprecedented attacks from the right on our bodies, our right to vote, and on the very fabric of our democracy, Democrats must set an agenda grounded in bold and transformative change for the people," Jayapal said in a statement.

In the agencies

Economist Lisa Cook to become first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board

Another historic confirmation: “The economist Lisa Cook was confirmed Tuesday as the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board in a historic moment for the central bank as it tries to stabilize a recovery that serves all Americans,” our colleague Rachel Siegel reports. The Senate hopes to confirm economist Philip Jefferson and Jerome Powell to a second term as Fed chairman this week.

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

Reporter asks about Sen. Rick Scott saying President Biden should resign, is unwell, unfit for office, incoherent, incapacitated and confused.



President Biden: "I think the man has a problem." pic.twitter.com/EfXwp6wuA1 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 10, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

