Post Politics Now Biden marks ‘tragic milestone’ of 1 million U.S. coronavirus deaths

For the vast majority of Republicans, their vote against abortion rights served as a political win in states that have skewed so conservative that their only fear is of losing a GOP primary. In these states, the vast majority of conservatives usually oppose abortion.

“I’d cast this vote every day, from now until my own Election Day, if Chuck Schumer would arrange it. God knowing him, he might,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who next faces reelection in 2024. “North Dakota’s a really pro-life state.”