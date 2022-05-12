Post Politics Now Biden marks ‘tragic milestone’ of 1 million U.S. coronavirus deaths

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Analysis: Messaging votes, like the one on abortion, have lost their power
President Biden speaks during a visit to a farm in Kankakee, Ill., on Wednesday. (Tiffany Blanchette/AP)
Today at 7:22 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:27 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden marked the “tragic milestone” of 1 million U.S. lives lost to the coronavirus, saying in a statement that the country must “remain vigilant against the pandemic.” Biden also nudged Congress to pass a stalled $10 billion package that would boost the availability of tests, therapeutics and vaccines nationwide. He plans to order U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the lives lost. According to a Washington Post tracker, the 1 million milestone will be reached this week.

Later Thursday, Biden plans to host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the White House. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would write abortion protections into federal law. Democrats knew the measure wouldn’t pass put wanted to highlight divisions on the issue with midterm elections looming.

  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds her weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 5:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden welcomes leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the White House for a photo and dinner.

