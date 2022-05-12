Post Politics Now Biden marks ‘tragic milestone’ of 1 million U.S. coronavirus deaths

Today, President Biden marked the “tragic milestone” of 1 million U.S. lives lost to the coronavirus, saying in a statement that the country must “remain vigilant against the pandemic.” Biden also nudged Congress to pass a stalled $10 billion package that would boost the availability of tests, therapeutics and vaccines nationwide. He plans to order U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the lives lost. According to a Washington Post tracker, the 1 million milestone will be reached this week.
Later Thursday, Biden plans to host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the White House. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would write abortion protections into federal law. Democrats knew the measure wouldn’t pass put wanted to highlight divisions on the issue with midterm elections looming.
Analysis: Messaging votes, like the one on abortion, have lost their power
On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) put a bill on the chamber’s floor that would write abortion protections into federal law knowing full well that it wouldn’t have enough votes to advance.
In Senate parlance, that’s called a messaging vote, writes The Post’s Paul Kane. The payoff used to be in forcing senators of the opposite party to cast politically uncomfortable votes that the majority would use against them in upcoming elections, attacking them for taking positions that showed party loyalty over the interest of their voters back home.
But times — and political calculations — have changed. Paul writes:
For the vast majority of Republicans, their vote against abortion rights served as a political win in states that have skewed so conservative that their only fear is of losing a GOP primary. In these states, the vast majority of conservatives usually oppose abortion.“I’d cast this vote every day, from now until my own Election Day, if Chuck Schumer would arrange it. God knowing him, he might,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who next faces reelection in 2024. “North Dakota’s a really pro-life state.”
Analysis: Do other Republicans really back Sen. Scott's tax plan?
White House officials, including press secretary Jen Psaki, have continued to insist that a tax plan put forward by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is representative of the Republican Party. Scott’s plan, if read literally, would raise income taxes on half of Americans. He has since argued that it is more narrowly targeted than that.
Earlier this week, Psaki claimed that a “majority” of Republicans back Scott’s plan and offered several examples while briefing reporters.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler revisits his previous analysis of the controversy and walks through Psaki’s claims one by one. His conclusion:
We still see little evidence that the proposals highlighted by the White House merit enough support that they can be dubbed “congressional Republican” plans, let alone plans that a “majority” of Republicans back. Scott remains on a policy island, all by himself, though substantive alternative plans have yet to be introduced by other Republicans.
You can read Glenn’s full analysis here.
On our radar: The upcoming trial of Michael Sussmann. Remember 2016?
After five years of accusations, investigations and recriminations, a federal jury will soon grapple with one of the legal hangovers of the 2016 presidential campaign: the trial of a politically connected lawyer charged with lying when he brought the FBI a tip about possible connections between Donald Trump’s company and a Russian bank.
The Post’s Devlin Barrett takes a look at the upcoming trial of Michael Sussmann. Devlin writes:
The trial centers on the narrow legal question of whether he lied when he claimed — less than two months before the 2016 election — that no client had spurred him to bring the tip to authorities, and whether that information was relevant to how FBI agents investigated the matter.But the case, which begins Monday in federal court in downtown Washington, may also serve as a kind of Rorschach test for those still smarting over the 2016 election and eager to see political opponents suffer legal consequences for what happened.
You can read Devlin’s full story here.