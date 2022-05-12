Placeholder while article actions load

Big Tech would get its own regulator under new Senate bill

For years, consumer advocates have called for the creation of a new tech regulator that would bring expertise to Washington’s flailing efforts to rein in Silicon Valley’s power.

They are one step closer today, as Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) is set to unveil a new bill that would establish a five-person commission tasked with protecting consumers in the age of Big Tech. According to a copy of the bill that Bennet shared exclusively with The Technology 202, the commission would be able to interrogate the algorithms that power major tech platforms and set new rules to force greater transparency of social media.

“We need an agency with expertise to have a thoughtful approach here,” he said.

There’s a growing realization that the government is outmatched in its efforts to hold Silicon Valley accountable.

Bennet said reforming current institutions isn’t enough. The Federal Trade Commission, which currently does much of the oversight of the tech industry, and the Department of Justice, which has brought a major antitrust case against Google, have traditionally taken a more reactive approach to abuses in the tech industry — sometimes at a far slower pace than the industry moves. FTC Chair Lina Khan has said the agency’s staff and resources are strained under a crush of merger filings and has asked Congress for more funding.

Regulators’ current focus on competition problems in tech does not address many of the industry’s most pressing problems, according to Bennet, such as foreign disinformation, children’s safety and radicalizing people to violence.

The commission would have broad authority to craft new regulations forcing greater transparency at tech companies.

The commission would be tasked with creating rules to ensure large tech companies are transparent about their content moderation rules, as well as requirements for regular public risk assessments about the violent or hateful content circulating on their services. It would establish a “Code Council” made up of technologists and public interest experts to create technical standards and policies for the commission to consider, as well as a research office that would conduct internal research and coordinate with outside academics to study the companies.

But it has very low odds of passing in this Congress.

Republicans have historically been wary of bills that would create new regulatory bodies. Though the legislation aims to address a wide range of harms, any government effort to force greater transparency of companies’ content moderation practices and algorithms could raise free speech concerns under the First Amendment.

Yet the board would be comprised of both Democrats and Republicans, which advocates for the legislation say would be better than leaving social media regulation up to the White House.

“We don’t want regulation to be written based on just how pissed off the executive branch is,” said Harold Feld, the senior vice president of the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge who proposed a new tech-focused commission in his 2019 book “The Case for the Digital Platform Act.” “We want some independence here that is able to look beyond any particular controversy and make sure the decision is in the public interest.”

Industry could get on board with this proposal.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said at an April privacy conference that such a commission would represent “a better future than asking a Congress or a legislature or a parliament to go on a piecemeal basis and change each and every law separately.” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) at a March 2021 congressional hearing that such a new agency “could be very effective and positive for helping out.”

Welch is expected to introduce similar legislation that would create a new digital regulator soon.

For more on Bennet’s bill, read my full story today in The Post.

Our top tabs

Senate confirms Bedoya as FTC commissioner

Alvaro Bedoya’s confirmation gives Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission a long-awaited majority that enables Chair Lina Khan to move on her ambitious tech agenda, Felicia Sonmez and I report. Vice President Harris cast a tiebreaking vote after 50 senators — no Republicans — voted to confirm Bedoya.

Democrats’ fragile majority in the Senate meant that every Democrat had to be able to cast a vote for Bedoya. His confirmation was delayed for weeks after Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) suffered a stroke and some senators contracted the coronavirus.

In a statement, Bedoya said he was “truly thrilled to work alongside the public servants of the Federal Trade Commission.”

Bedoya founded Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy and Technology and has spearheaded research into the impacts of government use of facial recognition technology and other surveillance tools. His nomination was opposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who argued against confirming Bedoya in a Tuesday speech, and groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Appeals court lets Texas enforce social media law while it considers legality

The Texas law prevents major social media companies from blocking or restrict users based on their views. It argues that social media platforms are “common carriers” and should have to host all users. Florida has passed similar legislation, which is also being challenged in court.

NetChoice, a technology industry group that was a plaintiff in the case, said it planned to immediately appeal the ruling. In its one-page order, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals didn't explain why it made the decision to lift a judge's injunction blocking the law from going into effect. A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit didn't make the decision unanimously, the appeals court said.

The Texas law “is an assault on the First Amendment — and we remain confident the courts will strike it down as unconstitutional,” said NetChoice vice president and general counsel Carl Szabo. “In the meantime, unfortunately, Americans — especially Texans — will be negatively impacted.”

It’s time to investigate technology’s failings and ideas for improvements, Fowler writes

New dad and Post tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler asked Frances Haugen for help understanding why shocking Instagram images kept appearing next to his baby's. (Video: Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post)

“We the users” have demands in seeking “to form a better Internet, establish our rights, insure our safety, provide for equal access to information, promote choice, and secure the benefits of being connected,” my colleague Geoffrey A. Fowler writes. His declaration is part of a new collection of columns that explores the problems that users face and the best ideas for what to do about them.

Geoff’s first deep-dive is into the world of algorithms. When he started posting photos on Instagram of his newborn son, the app began showing him pictures that preyed on his fears — turning his “baby album into a nightmare machine,” he writes. Geoff spoke with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to unfurl the algorithmic designs behind Instagram, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, and Geoff also charted out potential solutions, including transparency about algorithms and giving users the ability to reset algorithms.

The company said it doesn’t think there was anything un-recommendable about the posts it suggested to Geoff. “Parents use Instagram to get advice, share their experiences, and seek support from other parents, including when their children have special needs,” spokeswoman Stephanie Otway said. The company declined to make Instagram head Adam Mosseri available for an interview.

