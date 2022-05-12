Placeholder while article actions load

With the Supreme Court possibly poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, many observers are noting that such a decision would hit marginalized communities hardest. But even with Roe in place, accessing abortion and other reproductive-health care has long been difficult for many people, especially women of color, low-income women and women in rural areas.

What counts as an ‘undue burden?’

The Supreme Court redefined Roe’s scope in its 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey, saying that states could not place an “undue burden” on those seeking abortion. An “undue burden,” the court explained, was “ … a state regulation [that] has the purpose and effect of placing a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion of a nonviable fetus.”

Advertisement

What exactly does that mean? Over the years, the Supreme Court has struck down only a few restrictions, such as spousal consent and requirements that abortion facilities meet the same strict standards as ambulatory surgical centers.

While this seems straightforward, part of its underlying premise is that abortion providers have been deliberately targeting people of color, and that abortions involving fetuses of color are a form of racial genocide. Anti-abortion policymakers and advocates cite the higher rates of abortions among African American and Latina women as evidence of this. Although reproductive-justice activists are also concerned about the disproportionate abortion rates among women of color, they argue that that’s because women of color endure the consequences of overall health disparities, including higher rates of unintended pregnancies. Reproductive-justice activists also say that bans on “sex selective” abortion are actually veiled attacks on Asian American communities, based on stereotypes that both East and South Asians prefer male children. In other words, while such bans may superficially appear to oppose discrimination, in fact they only further stigmatize and penalize women of color for their reproductive decisions.

Why women of color launched the reproductive-justice movement

In the mid-1990s, a new social movement emerged: the reproductive-justice movement, created and led by women of color for women of color, aimed at enabling these communities to have access not just to abortion but to the full range of reproductive-health care and autonomy, including access to contraception and freedom from forced sterilization. This large coalition of national and community organizations includes SisterSong, Black Women’s Health Imperative, California Latinas for Reproductive Justice, and Forward Together. SisterSong defines reproductive justice as “the human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities.”

Advertisement

Reproductive-justice activists felt that their needs were not being adequately addressed by the mainstream reproductive rights movement, particularly its focus on abortion, individual rights, and gender and its “pro-choice” rhetoric. Reproductive-justice activists and scholars argue that the choice framework is inadequate for responding to historical and current inequities, practices, and policies that have harmed the reproductive lives of women of color.

Advertisement

Health surveys have found that women of color, queer women, and trans people are less likely to get routine preventive health screenings because they’re concerned about how they will be treated by health-care professionals. Researchers Lynn Paltrow and Jeanne Flavin have documented the increasing criminalization of poor pregnant women of color. These women are the most likely to be arrested and prosecuted for homicide, manslaughter, and child endangerment simply for terminating pregnancies, enduring miscarriages or stillbirths, refusing to consent to medically unnecessary Caesarean sections, or using drugs.

As Americans consider the implications of Roe being overturned, reproductive-justice advocates would remind us to remember the most vulnerable in our society — people who have always faced the most obstacles to abortion and reproductive-health services and are most likely to be targeted by punitive public policies.

Kimala Price is professor and chair of women’s studies at San Diego State University and author of Reproductive Politics in the United States (Routledge, 2021).

GiftOutline Gift Article