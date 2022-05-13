Placeholder while article actions load

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) doesn't like surprises — not the kinds of surprises that suggest the American intelligence community failed to anticipate something, anyway. That includes good surprises, like Ukraine's shock battlefield triumphs over Russia's vaunted military.

Between that and the speed of the Afghan government and military collapse last year, which surprised Washington, King wants the intelligence community to get better at measuring “will to fight” — giving policymakers a clearer sense of the resolve of a given population, or armed force.

“I’m not asking for clairvoyance,” King told The Daily 202 by phone on Thursday. “But I know that we’re spending a lot of money on intelligence. And this is an important intelligence question, and we ought to be thinking about how we handle it more accurately.”

U.S. intelligence agencies craft assessments of things like leader intentions (will they invade, or are they bluffing?), capacity to fight (what sort of force a country can be expected to commit to a conflict), and will to fight. They are also constantly updating and revising how they do so.

“Intelligence analysts routinely review a number of aspects when assessing foreign militaries, to include their will to fight,” a U.S. intelligence official told The Daily 202. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe intelligence procedures.

The will to fight

But American intelligence services underestimated Ukraine’s will to fight Russia, and overestimated the Russian military, predicting at one point that Kyiv could fall within 72 hours in the face of tens of thousands of Moscow’s troops and tanks and air power.

“Had we had a better handle on the likely level of resistance and will to fight of the Ukrainians, we might have been able to take action sooner to support them, to provide them the material that we had,” King said.

Last year, the senator said, American intelligence forecast the government in Kabul would fall after the U.S. withdrawal, but in weeks and months, not days. With an accurate assessment, “we might have been able to handle the withdrawal in a more orderly way,” he said.

At several points in the conversation, King underlined that U.S. intelligence had done an excellent job of predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intent to invade. He also said all he wanted was an acknowledgment of the shortcomings and a promise to work on the issue of will to fight.

Assessing a population’s will is a daunting task, King said. “Maybe it involves polls, focus groups, psychological profiles, ‘man the street,’” he said, and it would be good to get conclusions from several intelligence agencies, not just one.

The senator raised the issue when he questioned Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who leads the Defense Intelligence Agency, who testified Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I realize ‘will to fight’ is a lot harder to assess the number of tanks or, you know, volume of ammunition or something,” King said in the hearing. “But I hope that the intelligence community is doing some soul searching about how to better get a handle on that question.”

Haines said the National Intelligence Council, which manages long-term strategic analysis for the U.S. intelligence community, was “looking at different methodologies” for better assessing capacity to fight and will to fight.

Berrier acknowledged predictions Kyiv would fall within days were “grossly wrong” but said the Pentagon had looked at Russian and Ukrainian capacity to fight and did a “great job.”

“There was never an intelligence community assessment that said the Ukrainians lacked the will to fight. Those assessments talked about their capacity to fight,” he said.

In March, Berrier told the Senate Intelligence Committee he personally had “questioned their [the Ukrainians’] will to fight. That was a bad assessment on my part because they have fought bravely and honorably and are doing the right thing.”

King told The Daily 202 with a chuckle: “If he had said that to me the other day then we wouldn’t have had that exciting interchange.”

Russia’s battlefield performance

One possible challenge for the intelligence community, a U.S. official told me, was that Russia did not fight the way they might have been expected to. For example, Moscow did not commit as much air power as it could to the conflict, and still hasn’t established dominance of Ukraine’s skies.

And then there was their battlefield performance.

“It turns out that the Russian [liabilities] weren’t so much munitions or tanks or the typical things that you measure when you measure combat strength,” King said. “They were things like insufficiently trained noncommissioned officers, lack of adequate attention to supply chain, and logistics, which really wasn’t apparent until the invasion itself.”

“Where we are in Ukraine, there’s a lot of factors, but the two major ones are the will to fight of the Ukrainians, which we underestimated, and the capacity to fight of the Russians which we overestimated,” King said. “I think it’s probably better to overestimate your adversaries.”

What’s happening now

Bucking Trump, Pence to rally with Georgia Gov. Kemp this month

“Today, former vice president Mike Pence announced that he will hold a rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on the eve of the state’s contested May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary. The move puts Pence at odds with former president Donald Trump, who pushed David Perdue, a former U.S. senator, to challenge Kemp, whom Trump has lambasted for not doing enough to overturn the 2020 presidential elections results in Georgia,’” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report for Post Politics Now.

Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter deal is temporarily on hold

“Elon Musk tweeted early Friday that his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was temporarily on hold as he examined the number of spam accounts on the site, sending the company’s stock down sharply,” Faiz Siddiqui, Rachel Lerman and Reed Albergotti report.

Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended by one month

“Russian authorities on Friday extended WNBA star Brittney Griner’s pretrial detention by one month, her lawyer told the Associated Press … It’s unclear when Griner will face trial, though her lawyer told the AP that he believes Friday’s extension means a trial could be imminent,” Matt Bonesteel reports.

The war in Ukraine

Kyiv holds war crimes trial for Russian soldier

“A 21-year-old Russian soldier has been brought before a Kyiv court on Friday in the first war crimes trial of the conflict, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general. Now in custody, Vadim Shishimarin is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the first week of the war,” David L. Stern, Ellen Francis, Andrew Jeong, Amy Cheng, Victoria Bisset and Andrea Salcedo report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Georgia county under scrutiny after claim of post-election breach

“A former elections supervisor in rural Coffee County, Ga., has told The Washington Post that she opened her offices to a businessman active in the election-denier movement to help investigate results she did not trust in the weeks after President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat,” Emma Brown and Amy Gardner report.

“Trump had carried the conservative county by 40 points, but elections supervisor Misty Hampton said she remained suspicious of Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Hampton made a video that went viral soon after the election, claiming to show that Dominion Voting System machines, the ones used in her county, could be manipulated. She said in interviews that she hoped the Georgia businessman who visited later, Scott Hall, and others who accompanied him could help identify vulnerabilities and prove ‘that this election was not done true and correct.’”

The dangerous business of dismantling America’s aging nuclear plants

“Over the past three years, [Holtec International, a nuclear equipment manufacturer,] has purchased three plants in three states and expects to finalize a fourth this summer. The company is seeking to profitably dismantle them by replacing hundreds of veteran plant workers with smaller, less-costly crews of contractors and eliminating emergency planning measures, documents and interviews show. While no one has been seriously injured at Oyster Creek, the missteps are spurring calls for stronger government oversight of the entire cleanup industry,” Douglas MacMillan reports.

… and beyond

Why the Jan. 6 panel bet its legal hand against the House GOP

“The Jan. 6 select panel’s subpoenas of five House Republicans are a huge risk by any measure — it could fail to yield new evidence while piling additional stress on an institution already buckling under partisan strain,” Politico's Nicholas Wu and Kyle Cheney.

“But committee members say the peril is worth it to prevent a future insurrection, not to mention to fully investigate an election subversion attempt by former President Donald Trump and his allies.”

Harris emerges as the voice of abortion rights in the Biden administration

“With three words last week, Vice President Kamala Harris inserted herself forcefully into the roiling debate over abortion rights — and may have finally seized on an issue that is popular among key Democratic voters, plays to her strengths and is central to the future of her party,” the New York Times's Michael D. Shear and Alisha Haridasani Gupta report.

“How dare they?” she demanded.

The Biden agenda

Biden, lawmakers rush to address formula shortage

“On Thursday, Biden received an update from retailers and manufacturers, including Wal-Mart, Target, Reckitt and Gerber. Then administration officials announced they would cut bureaucratic red tape in hopes of getting more formula to stores more quickly, call on the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to crack down on formula price-gouging, and increase imports of formula to boost the domestic supply,” Marianna Sotomayor and Ashley Parker report.

Biden raises pressure over China’s ‘horrific’ Uyghur abuses

“In a report to Congress marked ‘sensitive but unclassified,’ the [U.S. State Department] explained how the US would raise its concerns about the treatment of the predominately Muslim Uyghurs, who face what the administration has called a campaign of ‘genocide,’ a charge Beijing has repeatedly denied. This would be done in meetings with other nations, multilateral institutions such as the G7, and the private sector,” Bloomberg News reports.

Biden hosts Asian leaders at White House as Russia demands his focus

“President Biden juggled the competing demands of his foreign policy agenda on Thursday as he hosted a summit with Southeast Asian leaders at the White House while managing the United States’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” John Hudson reports.

“The two-day summit in Washington is aimed at showing Biden’s commitment to Asia, where the United States is in a ‘competition with China to win the 21st century,’ as the president often says, even as the war in Europe places heavy demands on his time and attention.”

US ‘vulnerable’ to COVID without new shots

“White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha issued a dire warning Thursday that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus this fall and winter if Congress doesn’t swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments,” the Associated Press’s Zeke Miller reports.

Fed chair says bringing inflation down will take ‘some pain’

“Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said in an interview on Thursday that lowering inflation is likely to be painful but that allowing price gains to persist would be the bigger problem — squaring off with the major challenge facing his central bank as he officially starts his second term at its helm,” the NYT’s Jeanna Smialek and Emily Cochrane report.

U.S. military aid, visualized

“Every year, the United States spends billions of dollars to fund the militaries of partner nations, including Israel and Jordan. But in less than three months, commitments to Ukraine have surpassed those figures,” our colleagues Artur Galocha and Ruby Mellen report.

Hot on the left

The looming end to abortion rights gives liberal democrats a spark

“Around the country — from South Texas to Chicago, Pittsburgh to New York — the looming loss of abortion rights has re-energized the Democratic Party’s left flank, which had absorbed a series of legislative and political blows and appeared to be divided and flagging. It has also dramatized the generational and ideological divide in the Democratic Party, between a nearly extinct older wing that opposes abortion rights and younger progressives who support them,” the NYT's Jonathan Weisman.

“President Biden and Democrats in Congress have told voters that the demise of Roe means that they must elect more ‘pro-choice’ candidates, even as the party quietly backs some Democrats who are not.”

Hot on the right

America’s infant formula crisis and the ‘resiliency’ mirage

“The United States maintains high tariff barriers to imports of formula from other nations—all part of our government’s longstanding subsidization and protection of the politically powerful U.S. dairy industry. Imports of formula from most places, such as the European Union, are subject to a complex system of ‘tariff rate quotas,’ under which already-high tariffs (usually 17.5 percent, but it depends on the product) increase even further once a certain quantity threshold is hit,” Scott Lincicome writes for the Dispatch.

“We even restrict imports of formula from most ‘free trade’ (scare quotes intended!) agreement partners, including major dairy producing nations like Canada. In fact, a key provision of the renegotiated NAFTA—the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)—actually tightened restrictions on Canadian baby formula to ensure that new investments in Ontario production capacity by Chinese company Feihe would never threaten the U.S. market.”

Today in Washington

Biden will meet with local elected officials, chiefs of police and a community violence intervention expert from cities across America at 2:30 p.m. to discuss infrastructure and policing. He will deliver remarks at 3 p.m.

Biden will participate in the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit at 3:30 p.m.

The president will depart the White House at 6 p.m. for New Castle, Del., where he is scheduled to arrive at 6:55 p.m.

In closing

The White House press corps looks younger every year …

Twelve-year-old reporter Rory asking @PressSec questions at the White House press briefing. Great job, Rory! pic.twitter.com/eayRQ7blmv — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) May 12, 2022

Thanks for reading.

