Post Politics Now Bucking Trump, Pence to rally with Georgia Gov. Kemp

Former vice president Mike Pence speaking at the Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, on April 12, 2022. (Jason Lappa for The Washington Post)
Today at 7:01 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:14 a.m. EDT
Today, former vice president Mike Pence announced that he will hold a rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on the eve of the state’s contested May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary. The move puts Pence at odds with former president Donald Trump, who pushed David Perdue, a former U.S. senator, to challenge Kemp, whom Trump has lambasted for not doing enough to overturn the 2020 presidential elections results in Georgia. In a statement, Pence called Kemp “one of the most successful conservative governors in America.”

We’re also watching fallout from the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol to subpoena five House Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). President Biden, meanwhile, has a full day of events in Washington, focused on both foreign and domestic affairs. His schedule includes a meeting with local leaders and law enforcement officials.

  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: After meeting with local leaders and law-enforcement officials, Biden delivers remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House. Watch live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a summit with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the State Department. Watch live here.

