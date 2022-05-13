Post Politics Now Bucking Trump, Pence to rally with Georgia Gov. Kemp

The bill — which would send $39.8 billion in economic, humanitarian and defense aid to Ukraine — passed in the House of Representatives this week with broad support.

Biden said he wanted it on his desk by the end of this week, with Washington trying to head off a lapse in funding to Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces clash with the Russian military in the country’s east and south. In a letter to lawmakers this month urging Congress to approve the aid package, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the remaining authorized aid funds would run out by May 19.