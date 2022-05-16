Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning, Early Birds. The U.S. covid death toll reached 1 million last week. Our colleagues call it a “benchmark of an unprecedented American tragedy.” Tips? Comments? earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition … The Post's Dan Balz and Marianna Sotomayor have a complete guide to the midterm elections … The week ahead in Congress: the Senate takes up Ukraine aid while the House focuses on gas prices and the baby formula shortage … Ketanji Brown Jackson on her career, values and historic confirmation to the high court … but first …

On the Hill

Washington once again faces question of whether it will do anything in response to a mass shooting

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of what police are calling a racially motivated massacre that has rattled the nation. But it's not expected to motivate Washington to produce any significant policy response after yet another mass shooting.

Advertisement

The atrocious murder that targeted a predominantly Black community where 10 people were killed and 3 were wounded — 11 of the 13 people shot were Black — is renewing calls by some congressional Democrats to re-examine gun control legislation and strengthen national hate crime laws while New York state officials said they would scrutinize the role played by social media companies and gun manufacturers and distributors.

The spotlight is also shining on some conservative candidates, lawmakers and commentators who have supported or echoed the racist “great replacement” theory that apparently inspired an 18-year-old White man, Payton Gendron, who allegedly committed the slaughter. Expect Republican leaders to be pressed this week on where they stand on the once fringe theory that there is an organized effort to replace White Americans and their power with non-White immigrants.

There was also a shooting Sunday at a church in Southern California where a gunman killed one person and seriously wounded five others.

Democrats doomed calls to legislate

While some Democratic lawmakers are calling on Congress to act, little is expected to get done. After all the mass shootings in recent years Democrats have pressed for stricter gun laws, such as more robust background checks, but have run into stiff opposition from Republicans. The path to 60 votes in the evenly divided Senate for any gun measure doesn't exist and negotiations between Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), on a minor background check expansion last year fell apart.

Advertisement

Despite promises to bring up gun control legislation for a vote after a man shot and killed Asian American women, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has yet to do so. While opposing gun control measures they say would infringe upon Second Amendment rights, Republicans haven't unified behind any policy proposals to prevent more mass shootings.

To my do-nothing colleagues:



Your “thoughts” should be about what you are going to do to end this slaughter.



Your “prayers” should be for your own salvation - if you choose to sit on your hands - again - and let people die. https://t.co/qm7W5bMBGn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 14, 2022

Republican rhetoric under scrutiny

Republicans' response to the shootings has been much different than Democrats. Some have offered their condolences and condemned the shooting, but few have called for any specific legislative response. The shooting is, however, focusing attention on conservative lawmakers who have made comments in support of or similar to the “great replacement theory.”

The number three House Republican, Elise Stefanik (D-N.Y.), is one of those members as our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports.

Advertisement

“While Stefanik has not pushed the theory by name, she and other conservatives have echoed the tenets of the far-right ideology as part of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has fired up the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections,” Marianna writes.

But Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted that Stefanik's campaign committee “ran a series of Facebook ads published in September 2021,” Marianna reports, “that charged that Democrats were allowing undocumented immigrants into the U.S. as a ploy to outnumber, and eventually silence, Republican voters.”

Stefanik’s senior adviser Alex deGrasse provided Marianna with this statement: “Any implication or attempt to blame the heinous shooting in Buffalo on the Congresswoman is a new disgusting low for the Left, their Never Trump allies, and the sycophant stenographers in the media. The shooting was an act of evil and the criminal should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Advertisement

Stefanik, elected to Congress as a moderate Republican, began her hard-right turn during President Trump's first impeachment trial where she became a common figure on Fox News vigorously defending Trump. When Republicans kicked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) out of leadership last year due to her continued criticism of Trump for spreading falsehoods about the election and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, she was replaced by Stefanik despite some members voicing concerns about her more moderate past.

Since then she has cemented her position as a leading proponent of Trump's nationalistic and populist message that now dominates the party. On Friday, she used the pedophilia fixated language of the radicalized QAnon movement when likening Democrats and the Biden administration to the “usual pedo grifters” when she accused them of having no plan for solving the baby formula shortage other than “sending pallets of formula to the southern border” for migrant babies.

From the archives: From Paul Ryan acolyte to Trump disciple: Elise Stefanik sets out to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership by The Post's Paul Kane.

The campaign

Your guide to the 2022 midterm elections

This is another big week for primaries where voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon head to the polls, which could give more insight into the mood of the country as well as former president Donald Trump's hold over the Republican Party.

Advertisement

In the closely-watched Pennsylvania primary, three leading Republican candidates for Senate, governor and lieutenant governor, all attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, our colleagues Colby Itkowitz and Rosalind S. Helderman report.

In the Democratic senate primary, there's been a significant 11th hour development. Democratic candidate John Fetterman had a health scare over the weekend, announcing that he had a stroke and remains in the hospital. In a statement he said he is expected to make a full recovery and will be released “sometime soon.”

It sounds like he is going to be O.K., but it has taken him off the campaign trail the final weekend before voters head to the polls where he is in a close race against establishment-backed Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb.

The Big Picture

Advertisement

Dan and Marianna paint the Big Picture where they put this election in historical perspective. “Political volatility has become commonplace in a nation as deeply and closely divided as America today. Seven of the last eight elections qualify as change elections — a shift in the balance in some important way. And, if Republicans were to capture the House and Senate in November, Biden would become the fifth consecutive president to see his party lose both chambers of Congress on his watch,” they write.

In this year's elections they lay out the political dynamic. “Analysts point to a nation weary at a time in which there seems no escape from disorder, whether it be the long bout with the coronavirus or soaring prices or rising crime rates in cities or surging crossings of undocumented immigrants at the southern border. Added to all of that is the brutal war of aggression in Ukraine launched without provocation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a conflict that is redrawing the international order.

“There is another element that now threatens to affect the direction of these elections: the prospect that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, a monumental action that would elevate a battle over the future of abortion rights into the campaign debates,” Dan and Marianna write.

On the Hill

The week ahead in Congress

Breaking: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced that he suffered a stroke this weekend. In a statement, Van Hollen said, “I was admitted to George Washington University Hospital after experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain while I was delivering a speech in Western Maryland. At the recommendation of the Attending Physician, I sought medical attention upon my return home. Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head. Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident.

Advertisement

Van Hollen's health scare is a reminder how fragile the Democrats' Senate majority is. But more mystifying is that Van Hollen, Fetterman and Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) all suffered a stroke this year. They are all relatively young and in seemingly in good health. Lujan is just 49 years old; Fetterman is 52 years old and Van Hollen is 63, still young in the Senate where the average age is 64.3 years old. We wish them all a speedy recovery.

The Senate: Ukraine aid

Because the $39.8 billion Ukraine aid bill was delayed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) last week, the Senate will likely spend most of this week working on the bill. The process will begin Monday night when they vote on the first procedural measure, cloture on the motion to proceed.

After a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) said in a press call that Monday night's procedural vote will pass “by a significant margin” and that final passage could happen as early as Wednesday, which seems like an optimistic timeline but is a signal that Paul won't delay at every procedural opportunity.

Advertisement

The House: Baby formula

Gas prices, food costs and now the baby formula shortage are making life more difficult for many Americans and also causing major political headaches for Democrats. The House will take steps to try to address two of those issues — gas prices and baby formula — this week.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she'll bring up a bill to help recipients of the low-income Women Infant and Children program (WIC) avoid disruptions to formula supply when shortages occur, like the one happening now. The bill is an attempt by Democrats to try to get ahead of the issue even as Republicans are blaming the Biden administration for being slow to respond.

Another thing to look out for: The use of the Defense Production Act, a law that gives the president the ability to control private industries, to address baby formula supply problems. Pelosi endorsed the idea on CNN “State of the Union” but said Congress likely has to change the law first.

A hot hearing: FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf will testify before the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday where Democrats and Republicans are likely to press him on the baby formula shortage.

From the courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson on being a ‘first’ and why she loves ‘Survivor’

All about KBJ: Ketanji Brown Jackson sat down with our Post colleague Roxanne Roberts to discuss the pressure of being the first, tearing up during her confirmation hearing and the state of the Supreme Court. Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Q: What does being a first mean in practical terms? A: It means you feel the weight of wanting to succeed, not just for you in your own independent status, but because so many people are watching and view this as a door opening for others. I know in the past I’ve felt, “Gosh, I’ve really got to do well here so that other people will have this opportunity down the line.” That I might be the first, but I don’t want to be the last, and it’s on my shoulders to make sure that I leave a good impression so that others can follow. What does being a first mean in practical terms?

A: It means you feel the weight of wanting to succeed, not just for you in your own independent status, but because so many people are watching and view this as a door opening for others. I know in the past I’ve felt, “Gosh, I’ve really got to do well here so that other people will have this opportunity down the line.” That I might be the first, but I don’t want to be the last, and it’s on my shoulders to make sure that I leave a good impression so that others can follow.

Q: What was your response when you when you saw the draft leak [of a A: Everybody who is familiar with the court and the way in which it works was shocked by that. Such a departure from normal order. What was your response when you when you saw the draft leak [of a Supreme Court opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade ]?

A: Everybody who is familiar with the court and the way in which it works was shocked by that. Such a departure from normal order.

Q: Back to your personal side. Guilty pleasure? A: “Survivor.” I love “Survivor.” It’s the best show ever. Back to your personal side. Guilty pleasure?

A: “Survivor.” I love “Survivor.” It’s the best show ever.

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

From Chuck Todd, who received an honorary Doctor of Public Service from his alma mater, the George Washington University, on Saturday, where he said “there's nothing like a productive disagreement to get a better solution.”:

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article