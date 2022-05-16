Post Politics Now Ukraine aid, baby formula shortages, high gas prices on agenda for Congress

Today, the Senate returns to Washington with leaders of both parties hoping to move forward on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that was stalled last week by the objections of a single senator, Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Over the weekend, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) became the latest high-profile U.S. political figure to visit the war-torn country and offer assurances of U.S. support. The House has teed up legislation this week on two issues that hit close to home: baby formula shortages and high gas prices.
Meanwhile, President Biden will travel on Tuesday to Buffalo to pay tribute to the victims of what police are calling a racially motivated massacre that has rattled the nation. Congressional Democrats have renewed calls for gun-safety legislation in the wake of the episode that resulted in 10 deaths, but few on Capitol Hill expect movement on the issue.
Noted: Buttigieg among those scrambling for baby formula
A nationwide shortage in baby food formula is among the issues that have landed on the agenda at the White House, and for at least one of Biden’s Cabinet secretaries, it hits home.
The Post’s María Luisa Paúl reports that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is among the parents scouring stores, refreshing websites and enlisting relatives’ help to snag containers of highly sought-after formula. She writes:
“This is very personal for us,” Buttigieg said Sunday during an interview with “Face the Nation” on CBS. “We’ve got two 9-month-old children; baby formula is a very big part of our lives.”Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, like millions of parents, have been left scrambling to find the product that is vital to healthy development for many babies. Supply chain crunches tied to the coronavirus pandemic had already strained the country’s formula stock — an issue that was further exacerbated by a major product recall in February.
The latest: Sen. Van Hollen recovering from minor stroke
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is recovering from a minor stroke over the weekend and expects to remain in the hospital “out of an abundance of caution” for the next few days, he said in a statement late Sunday.
Van Hollen, 63, is the second Senate Democrat to suffer a stroke this year. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) had one in late January and returned to the Senate by early March.
The Post Meagan Flynn has details:
Van Hollen was delivering a speech at the Western Maryland Democratic Summit on Saturday when he began experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain, according to his statement. He completed the speech but, after returning home, sought medical attention at the advice of a doctor and was admitted to George Washington University Hospital.On Sunday, he said, an angiogram “indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head.”Van Hollen said he was informed there are “no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident.”
On our radar: A trial that will highlight 2016 election controversies
Michael Sussmann, a former Justice Department prosecutor who went on to work at a law firm that has long represented Democrats, is charged with one count of lying to the FBI. His trial begins with jury selection on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.; it will focus in part on controversies from the 2016 presidential election.
The Post’s Devlin Barrett offers a primer on the case and why it matters. Devin writes:
At a meeting with the FBI in September 2016, Sussmann, a partner at Perkins Coie, presented computer data suggesting possible computer communications between Donald Trump’s company and a Russian bank.He is accused of lying to the FBI when he claimed in the meeting that he was not bringing them this information on behalf of any client. Prosecutors say Sussmann was acting on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign, and on behalf of a tech executive who gathered the data, Rodney Joffe.

Noted: What a confidential report says about power imbalances between judges and their assistants
A confidential workplace survey conducted for the federal trial and appeals courts in the nation’s capital details instances of gender discrimination, bullying and racial insensitivity, while underscoring the stark power imbalance between judges with life tenure and the assistants who depend on them for career advancement.
The Post’s Ann E. Marimow has details on the findings and takes a look at the broader implications for the federal judiciary. Ann writes:
Ever since California appeals court judge Alex Kozinski retired in 2017 amid allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, leaders of the federal judiciary have sought to encourage reporting and eliminate barriers to holding court officials accountable. U.S. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in December that although there has been progress, the judiciary has more work to do.At the same time, Roberts and others have strenuously resisted calls from advocates and members of Congress who say outside intervention is necessary. Pending legislation would impose independent oversight and extend anti-discrimination protections to the judiciary’s more than 30,000 employees nationwide, who lack the same rights as other government and private-sector workers.

Take a look: On the Sunday shows, leading political figures react to the Buffalo shootings
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown were the politicians who appeared on the Sunday news shows and discussed gun safety, racism and other issues in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday that left 10 people dead. The Post’s Mahlia Posey pulled together the highlights.
The latest: Buffalo suspect's rhetoric brings scrutiny to Rep. Stefanik
Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, and some other GOP lawmakers came under scrutiny Sunday for previously echoing the racist “great replacement” theory that apparently inspired an 18-year-old charged with killing 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood.
The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor takes a look at the controversy and what it tells us about Stefanik, who has sought to firmly align herself with former president Donald Trump and his nativist “Make America Great Again” agenda over the last year after she replaced Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as GOP conference chair.
Marianna writes:
The baseless conspiracy theory claims that politicians are attempting to wipe out White Americans and their influence by replacing them with non-White immigrants. The theory was cited repeatedly by 18-year-old shooting suspect Payton Gendron in an online document that appeared to have outlined his intention to carry out his planned attack in Buffalo because of its significant population of Black people.While Stefanik has not pushed the theory by name, she and other conservatives have echoed the tenets of the far-right ideology as part of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has fired up the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections.
The latest: Pa. candidate Fetterman says he is on his way to full recovery after stroke
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading candidate in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, said he suffered a stroke on Friday but is on his way to a full recovery.
The Post’s Amy B Wang has the details on Fetterman, who has had a sizable lead in public opinion polls over his nearest competitor, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.):
In a statement Sunday, Fetterman, 52, said he wasn’t feeling well Friday and went to the hospital to get checked out at the insistence of his wife, Gisele.“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me,” Fetterman said. “I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes.”Doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital were able to “quickly and completely remove the clot,” Fetterman added.

On our radar: The risky politics for Biden of canceling student debt
The issue of high college tuition costs emerged as a major plank in Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, when the progressive leader urged supporters at his campaign events to call out how much debt they were carrying. In the 2020 campaign, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pushed slashing student debt, and even Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has taken to prodding President Biden on the issue.
Biden is now moving closer to issue an executive order canceling some portion of student debt — an anticipated move that Republicans have criticized as a political payout to win votes and one that could benefit middle- and upper-class students at the expense of taxpayers who are less well-off.
The Post’s Annie Linskey, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim explore the issue, writing:
Republicans are seizing on the issue to burnish their favored portrait of the two parties: Democrats, they say, champion the privileged elites, while Republicans support America’s down-to-earth workers. It’s a message that reflects the turbulent, risky politics of student debt for Biden, who has expressed both support and skepticism about student loan forgiveness.Liberals respond that a sweeping loan cancellation program would provide critical help for struggling Latino, Black and young people amid a tough economy. Still, even some Democrats are wary of a critique that their party is aiming to help people who chose to take on debt at the expense of those who didn’t.