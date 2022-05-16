The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Ukraine aid, baby formula shortages, high gas prices on agenda for Congress

The latest: Sen. Van Hollen recovering from minor stroke
On our radar: A trial that will highlight 2016 election controversies
The latest: Buffalo suspect’s rhetoric brings scrutiny to Rep. Stefanik
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a delegation of the U.S. Senate led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). (Presidential Press Service Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Today at 7:29 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:08 a.m. EDT
Today, the Senate returns to Washington with leaders of both parties hoping to move forward on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that was stalled last week by the objections of a single senator, Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Over the weekend, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) became the latest high-profile U.S. political figure to visit the war-torn country and offer assurances of U.S. support. The House has teed up legislation this week on two issues that hit close to home: baby formula shortages and high gas prices.

Meanwhile, President Biden will travel on Tuesday to Buffalo to pay tribute to the victims of what police are calling a racially motivated massacre that has rattled the nation. Congressional Democrats have renewed calls for gun-safety legislation in the wake of the episode that resulted in 10 deaths, but few on Capitol Hill expect movement on the issue.

  • 11:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden awards Public Safety Officer Medals of Valor in the East Room of the White House. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden holds a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

