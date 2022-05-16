Post Politics Now Ukraine aid, baby formula shortages, high gas prices on agenda for Congress

“This is very personal for us,” Buttigieg said Sunday during an interview with “Face the Nation” on CBS. “We’ve got two 9-month-old children; baby formula is a very big part of our lives.”

Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, like millions of parents, have been left scrambling to find the product that is vital to healthy development for many babies. Supply chain crunches tied to the coronavirus pandemic had already strained the country’s formula stock — an issue that was further exacerbated by a major product recall in February.