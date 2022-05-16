Placeholder while article actions load

I’m subbing in for Cristiano this morning, so happy Monday and welcome. Send tips or comments to Tory.Newmyer@washpost.com Below: Social media sites are being scrutinized in the wake of the Buffalo rampage, and tech groups ask the Supreme Court to block a Texas social media law. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Crypto’s meltdown is refocusing Washington’s attention on regulating the industry The crypto crash that vaporized nearly $500 billion in market value over the last 10 days is refocusing Washington policymakers’ attention — fast-tracking the desire to set federal rules for the freewheeling industry.

Financial watchdogs are zeroing in on stablecoins, the subset of cryptocurrencies meant to offer traders a safe harbor from the wild swings of the wider crypto market, after one called TerraUSD imploded last week.

It still is not clear what sent TerraUSD — also known by its ticker, UST — into its tailspin. Crypto sleuths have some theories about how the stablecoin, which attempted to use complex financial engineering to keep its price at $1, slipped off its dollar peg and then kept sliding. It was trading around 20 cents throughout the weekend. But the outcome was plain enough: The crypto equivalent of a bank run wiped out $45 billion in value from coins associated with the project.

Backers of other popular stablecoins say their products stand on sounder foundations because they keep enough cash or other highly liquid reserves to meet any demand for redemptions.

For now, regulators aren’t drawing such fine distinctions.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told lawmakers last week that UST’s fate underscored the need for them to authorize bank-like requirements for stablecoin issuers, along the lines of what a Treasury-led panel of regulators recommended last fall. But a Treasury senior official said regulators won’t necessarily wait for lawmakers to act. “In the absence of congressional action,” this official told The Tech 202 on the condition of anonymity to offer a candid assessment, “this week’s volatility will put regulators and stakeholders on a stronger footing if they feel the need to act alone to mitigate the risks.”

A number of stablecoin regulation proposals are circulating on Capitol Hill, but none follow the approach suggested by the Treasury-led group. Crypto industry leaders are turning their attention to a more comprehensive bill for establishing a crypto regulatory framework that Sens. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) are expected to introduce soon.

Lummis said the proposal could altogether snuff out coins like UST, known algorithmic stablecoins for the trading mechanism designed to keep their price at a dollar. “We continue to evaluate that issue and others after our bill draft passes because our draft contemplates consumer safety provisions that would render an algorithmic stablecoin less attractive, even to an issuer,” Lummis told my colleague Mike DeBonis last week. “We continue to evaluate that issue and others.”

Meanwhile, regulators are checking in with crypto experts as they plot their response.

That includes both crypto industry leaders and advocates of stricter regulation. “I know firsthand that policymakers at the White House, Treasury, and Fed are working hard to develop a policy framework for stablecoins,” said Dan Awrey, a Cornell Law School professor who focuses on financial regulation and advised the Treasury group last fall.

Awrey said policymakers face two challenges. “The first involves mapping, evaluating, and resolving the myriad of legal, technological, and institutional issues necessary to design an effective framework — one that balances the objectives of efficiency, competition, and stability,” he wrote in an email. “The second, far more daunting but important challenge, involves answering a broader — and as yet unanswered — set of questions about the role we want stablecoins to play, if any, in the money and payment systems of the future.”

Key regulators will have several opportunities to weigh in this week.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler addresses the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority annual conference at 10 a.m. today. Rostin Behnam, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will talk to that group about crypto regulation on Wednesday morning.

And on Thursday, the Senate Banking Committee holds a confirmation hearing for Michael Barr to serve as the top financial regulator at the Federal Reserve — and two new SEC commissioners, Democrat Jaime Lizárraga and Republican Mark Toshiro Uyeda.

Our top tabs

Social media companies scrutinized in wake of Buffalo shooting

The alleged gunman who went on a racist rampage in Buffalo this weekend tried to live-stream the attack and videos of the carnage circulated on social media before they were eventually taken down, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Drew Harwell report. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, also published a screed that said he was radicalized on anonymous message board 4chan.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) took aim at social media companies in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Bloomberg News’s Victoria Cavaliere reports. “This spreads like a virus and that’s why I’m calling on the CEOs of all the social media platforms to examine their policies and to be able to look me in the eye and tell me that everything is being done that they can do to make sure this information is not spread,” Hochul said.

At least one top lawmaker in Washington appears to agree. “I think the governor was right about the social media companies having some responsibility,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC News.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said Hochul asked her office “to determine whether or not social media had an influence on this sick, demented young gentleman who was fed a daily diet of hate,” Jacob Bogage reports.

Musk’s vow to restore free speech on Twitter could pose issues in India

Elon Musk has said he wants to remove some of the social media site’s rules and “hew close to the laws of countries in which Twitter operates.” That could have major consequences in India, one of Twitter’s largest markets, Naomi Nix and Gerry Shih report. India’s government has pressured Twitter to take action against posts, while the platform faces tough decisions about balancing free expression and the protection of minorities.

“Twitter under the pre-Musk era had begun to be more active in addressing online harassment and hate speech,” said activist Nikhil Pahwa, who founded technology policy site Medianama.com. “I’m afraid under Musk, the hate speech we see will be allowed to fester and grow — and that’s not something the government will want to shut down.”

Twitter declined to comment.

Tech industry groups make their case to the Supreme Court

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association asked the high court to block a Texas law that restricts social media companies from removing users’ posts based on their political ideology, Cat Zakrzewski reports. Associate Justice Samuel Alito has asked Texas to respond by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“The application brings before the nation’s highest court a battle over the future of online speech that has been roiling policymakers in Washington and in statehouses,” Cat writes. “As lawmakers across the country increasingly call for regulation of Silicon Valley’s content-moderation policies, they’re colliding with the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from regulating speech.”

Rant and rave

An apparent rift between Musk and Twitter over the number of “bots” on the platform spilled into the open when Musk tweeted that Twitter’s legal team called to complain that he violated a nondisclosure agreement when he said the company uses a sample of 100 users to determine how many bots are on the platform, Reed Albergotti reports. Twitter and Musk didn’t respond to requests for comment on Reed’s story.

