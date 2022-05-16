The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Politics
By
Today at 10:53 a.m. EDT
A Sri Lankan Airlines plane carrying remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan employee who was lynched by a Muslim mob in Sialkot arrives as a security officers guards the area in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 6, 2021. Sri Lanka’s prime minister on Monday proposed to privatize the country’s loss-making national carrier as part of reforms to solve the country worst economic crisis in recent memory. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
A Sri Lankan Airlines plane carrying remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan employee who was lynched by a Muslim mob in Sialkot arrives as a security officers guards the area in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 6, 2021. Sri Lanka’s prime minister on Monday proposed to privatize the country’s loss-making national carrier as part of reforms to solve the country worst economic crisis in recent memory. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
Placeholder while article actions load
Loading...