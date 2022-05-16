Democrats would face upheaval under redrawn New York congressional map

New York courts on Monday released a proposed map of redrawn congressional districts in the state that, if approved, would pit key sitting Democrats against each other and make it more likely for Republicans to gain House seats in November’s midterm elections.
The new map would trigger certain upheaval for many Democrats. Under it, New York Democratic Reps. Mondaire Jones and Sean Patrick Maloney would be redrawn into the same district, setting up a potential faceoff between the party’s left-leaning freshman lawmaker and Maloney, who as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is trying to preserve the party’s slim House majority.
Shortly after the map’s release, Maloney stated he intended to run in the newly redrawn 17th Congressional District of New York, even though “the process to draw these maps without the legislature is against the will of the voters.”
Maloney was also quick to note that his home would be the only one among sitting members to remain in the redrawn 17th district, though Jones already represents much of what would be the new district.
While the process to draw these maps without the legislature is against the will of voters, if the newly-announced maps are finalized, I will run in New York's 17th Congressional District. NY-17 includes my home and many of the Hudson Valley communities I currently represent.— Sean Patrick Maloney (@spmaloney) May 16, 2022
The new map would also pit Democratic New York Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn B. Maloney against one another for a redrawn district that would cover much of Manhattan. As of Monday afternoon, neither had publicly commented on their plans for reelection under the new map.
Monday’s release of the redrawn map is the latest development in a long saga as Democrats and Republicans each fight to work redistricting in their favor after the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Democrats, with control over the entire New York state government, originally drew a map that would have given their party an edge in 22 districts, compared with four where the Republicans would have had an advantage. The current New York delegation is composed of 19 Democratic seats to eight seats for Republicans. The state lost a seat after the Census reapportionment of congressional seats.
Under that map, Democrats could have gained their party as many as three new seats, a notable advantage at a moment when Democrats are fighting to keep their thin U.S. House majority during what many in the party fear will be a difficult election cycle.
Last month, however, New York’s highest court struck down the Democrats’ new congressional map as unconstitutional, siding with Republicans who had sued over complaints that the new lines were drawn to help Democrats win more seats. The state’s Court of Appeals called the Democrats’ map “substantively unconstitutional as drawn with impermissible partisan purpose.”
The map released Monday would create more competitive seats as the New York delegation shrinks to 26, with Democrats potentially holding 15 seats in November’s midterm elections.
That final ruling took the mapmaking role away from the state legislature and gave it instead to Cervas, a court-appointed “special master” who could serve as a neutral expert. A New York judge later ordered the primary elections for the state’s Congress be pushed back to Aug. 23 to give candidates and voters more time. The gubernatorial and other statewide elections would remain in June.
