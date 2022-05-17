Biden visits Buffalo as racist shooting challenges his calls for unity

Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden plans to visit Buffalo on Tuesday to deliver a speech and meet with grieving families after Saturday’s racist massacre, a tragedy that struck during the presidency of a man who has long stressed the urgency of racial justice in America but has struggled to enact the measures that civil rights leaders say are needed to achieve it.

Biden, in his own telling, decided to run for the White House specifically because of the hate and bile he saw surrounding a 2017 “Unite the Right” march of white supremacists in Charlottesville. He wrote an essay about it, spoke about it and used it as the north star of his presidential campaign. “This is not who we are,” he said, over and over again.

Now, more than a year into his presidency, a White man has slaughtered 10 people in an openly racist act in a Black neighborhood, raising perhaps the biggest challenge yet to Biden’s assertion that he can “restore the soul of America.” It’s just the latest outburst of violence in recent years, prompting some activists to pose a counter-question to the claim at the center of Biden’s presidency: Is this, in fact, who we are?

Biden on Tuesday will visit the stricken city in what could amount to his opening effort to answer that question. The president plans to meet with grieving families. He will deliver remarks on the tragedy. He intends to console traumatized police officers. He may reiterate his calls for gun control. But civil rights leaders are urging Biden — a man who served with the first Black president, chose the first Black vice president and arguably owes his position to Black voters — to go beyond such actions and deliver a sweeping call for racial justice.

“He has not dramatized it in a way that we need,” said Al Sharpton, who leads the National Action Network and is in frequent communication with the White House. “He needs to convene a cross-section of leaders from different communities that have been under attack, to show that his administration is going to be aggressive, not just empathetic.”

More than one Black leader cited as a model President Barack Obama’s trip to Charleston, S.C., in the aftermath of the racist killing of nine members of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church there in 2015. In one of the most electrifying moments of his presidency, Obama sang the opening words of “Amazing Grace” before a crowd of 6,000 rose to join him.

Sharpton said Biden needs a similar “I’m-really-paying-attention-to-this kind of moment.” He added, “It sent a dramatic signal, and I think a White House summit in the next few days would show that he really sees this as a priority.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to say whether Biden plans such a summit. And she provided few details of his visit to Buffalo, which comes two days before he is set to depart for his first trip to Asia as president.

“He really wanted to go to Buffalo,” Jean-Pierre said, in her inaugural briefing as Biden’s new press secretary. “He wants to go there and comfort the people who went through this violence on Saturday, and he wanted to offer some comfort and listen to them, talk to them, see how they’re doing.”

She said that the White House would “call out” racism and hatred. But she declined to answer multiple questions about whether the president believes that Fox News host Tucker Carlson and some Republican members of Congress have been legitimizing the racist “replacement theory” allegedly embraced by the Buffalo killer, as other Democrats have charged.

“What we want to do is make sure that we send a very clear message that hate must have no safe harbor, and we must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism,” Jean-Pierre said. “And we must reject hatred and extreme ideologies that seek to divide America wherever we find it in society.”

The Buffalo visit will test Biden’s attempt to channel empathy with grieving families, and it comes against a backdrop of criticism from some Black leaders that he has not done enough to address the country’s racial tensions. Some activists working with the White House have grown frustrated by the lack of legislative victories, and they want Biden to deliver a sharper, more passionate rebuttal to white nationalism than he has so far.

“You can’t just say, ‘Well, we can’t pass a bill,’” said Marc Morial, president and chief executive of the National Urban League. “It’s not just about a bill. It’s about the soul of America, about attitudes, about rallying people.”

Morial said that Biden has spoken about race more openly than most presidents have and that the significance of his elevation of Black women to positions of prominence — most notably Vice President Harris and incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — should not be underestimated.

But that’s not enough, he added. “The president was focused on legislative victories. And rightfully so; the president is a policymaker,” Morial said. “However, if legislative victories are not possible, the president has other tools at his disposal. That is the bully pulpit and moral power of the presidency, and that’s what we’re encouraging Joe Biden to use.”

The political ground around racial justice appeared to be shifting in the summer of 2020, after George Floyd and other Black men were killed at the hands of police as the presidential campaign was heading into its final stretch. As protesters filled the streets and Confederate statues came down throughout the South, Biden made racial justice a centerpiece of his campaign.

But even with Democrats in control of the White House and Congress, albeit narrowly, a police overhaul bill and a voting rights bill, both top priorities of Black leaders, have not gained momentum. Gun-control legislation, too, has failed to gain traction.

Republicans, meanwhile, have found electoral success in tapping into fears about how the history of racism is taught in public schools, saying White students should not be made to feel guilty because of their race — something Democrats and most educators say is not happening.

Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said that while curtailing gun violence is important, the nation’s leaders need to place less focus on the method of the violence and more on its underlying reason.

“The poison of white supremacy has been attached to every instrumentality of violence. And yes, guns are uniquely deadly, & we must address it urgently,” Ifill wrote on Twitter. “But so too is white supremacy. It is used to manipulate elections, to destroy public education, to deny disaster relief, to justify starving babies, to poison communities, to destroy empathy, to deny the truth, to steal land, & has the power to turn people into murderers.”

Ashley Parker contributed to this report.

