Good morning and happy Tuesday! I'm filling in for Cristiano today! It's a busy day for our colleagues who are covering today's primary elections. If you're itching to know more about the midterm elections, check out their handy guide here.

Inside Facebook’s dark money group

For months, Facebook has come under pressure by lawmakers in Washington who have advanced antitrust legislation.

But the company has a loud and aggressive defender: American Edge, a Facebook-funded political advocacy group that has launched a full-throated advertising campaign to fight back.

“As Facebook’s antitrust risks in Washington have grown, the group’s influence has expanded to new domains and a diverse mix of partners,” my colleagues Cat Zakrzewski and Elizabeth Dwoskin write in a new investigation using records obtained by tech watchdog group Tech Transparency Project.

The money

When The Post first reported on the group’s founding in 2020, a consultant advising the group said they were working with a “diverse set of stakeholders.” But American Edge was founded entirely by Facebook through a single $4 million donation, according to tax records. American Edge chief executive Doug Kelly, who declined requests for an interview, said the group began with “a seed grant” from Meta and has secured additional funders. But he didn't disclose who those entities were.

Tech Transparency Project, which provided the records, receives funding from the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Bohemian Foundation and Omidyar Network. It is a research initiative within Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit which has worked on corporate influence, the Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion access. Campaign for Accountability does not disclose its financial backers.

Much of the group’s budget has gone into advertising. It spent almost $2 million on Facebook ads and more than $70,000 on Google ads, according to the companies’ ad databases.

It has also given grants to organizations like the National Black Chamber of Commerce, whose leader last year wrote an op-ed highlighting the importance of technology companies to Black-owned businesses.

That group isn’t alone. Other organizations that received American Edge grants went on to write op-eds criticizing tech regulations in local newspapers without disclosing their ties to American Edge.

The message

Some of American Edge’s messaging focuses on China. The group plays on fears of Beijing in op-eds and advertisements, warning that antitrust laws could weaken U.S. tech firms. Antitrust legislation could also take apart companies that help defend against Russian cyberattacks, it often warns.

The group’s national television ads, which feature local entrepreneurs, paint those issues as being important to everyday Americans — and don’t mention Facebook’s involvement in American Edge.

“While many companies fund outside political groups to push industry-friendly messages, Facebook’s reliance on proxies has grown more extensive recently because of its unique reputational crisis, said three people familiar with internal conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them,” Cat and Elizabeth write. “The company faced blistering criticism over the spread of Russian disinformation on its platforms during the 2016 elections, and its political fortunes worsened in 2018, when news reports revealed that the company had inappropriately allowed a Trump-allied political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, to siphon the personal data of millions of Facebook users.”

“Facebook can’t be the messenger,” a person familiar with the organization’s formation told Cat and Lizza. “If we are out there saying it, people won’t believe it as much, so the conversation is how can you set up a proxy.”

Kelly defended the group’s omission of its ties to Facebook in op-eds and ads. “The Washington Post may not display Amazon’s name on its front page, but the American Edge Project has displayed Facebook’s name prominently on ours since launch,” he wrote. (In articles about Amazon, The Washington Post discloses that it is owned by company founder Jeff Bezos.)

Our top tabs

Millions watched online video depicting deadly shooting in Buffalo

A horrific video depicting the Buffalo gunman’s massacre this weekend was seen by millions, showing how little has changed in the three years since a rampage at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Drew Harwell and Will Oremus report.

Just 22 people were watching the gunman’s live stream on Twitch, which the company said it took down within two minutes of gunfire. “But all it took was for one viewer to save a copy and redistribute it online,” Drew and Will write. “A jumble of video-hosting sites, extremist message boards and some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names did the rest, ensuring that millions of people would view the video.”

The gunman killed 10 people and injured three others in the shooting, which took place at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Buffalo, according to police. Of the 13 people he shot, 11 are Black. The suspected gunman espoused a racist theory known as the “great replacement” — a talking point among prominent conservative media figures — that White people are being systemically replaced.

“Terrorism is theater,” said Emerson T. Brooking, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. “The purpose of terrorism is always to reach the greatest number of people possible with the most horrific or spectacular attack that you can perform.” Brooking added that live-streaming allows “terrorists to have a much greater impact. It essentially rewards and incentivizes attacks which are less sophisticated, and may kill much fewer people, but will still strike fear and horror in millions.”

House Intelligence Democrats press Facebook on Russian disinformation in Eastern Europe

Officials in Slovakia described an influx of “harmful,” pro-Russian disinformation on Facebook when lawmakers recently visited, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and four Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say.

They’re asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to move swiftly to remove or fact-check the offending content in a new letter shared exclusively with my colleague Cat Zakrzewski.

One senior Slovak defense official described Facebook as “the main arena for Kremlin propaganda,” according to the letter. They called for the company to brief the committee on any investigation it’s conducting into the pro-Russian content and for details on its plans to address harmful misinformation moving forward.

A spokesman for Facebook parent company Meta said the company is removing content that violates its rules, and working with fact-checkers in the region to debunk false claims. “We are taking extensive steps to fight the spread of misinformation on our services in the region and continuing to consult with outside experts,” spokesman Kevin McAlister said.

A committee official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss committee plans, said Facebook responded and committed to set up a briefing.

Engineers and investors fear the best days may be over for Chinese tech industry

The stocks of China’s tech giants have fallen dramatically and prominent entrepreneurs are keeping low profiles as the country’s tech industry grapples with a regulatory crackdown, trade sanctions and coronavirus lockdowns, Eva Dou and Pei Lin Wu report. “These woes have investors fearing the ceiling for growth might be closer to their heads than they previously thought,” Eva and Pei Lin write.

“The optimism that I hear now is about Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore,” said Duncan Clark, the founder of Beijing-based consultancy BDA. “The dynamism has shifted from China.”

Some investors say they began to worry in November 2020, when regulators canceled Alibaba affiliate Ant Group’s public listing. It was poised to be the world’s largest ever initial public offering. Other investors pointed to a ban last year on for-profit online tutoring, which alarmed investors and reinforced the idea that Chinese regulations were fickle, my colleagues report.

Rant and rave

Daybook

A House Judiciary Committee panel holds an antitrust hearing today at 1 p.m.

Lina Khan and SEC Chair Gary Gensler FTC Chairand SEC Chair testify at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on their agencies’ proposed budgets Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab hosts an event on content moderation amid the war in Ukraine on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The FTC discusses education technology and children’s privacy at a meeting on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Before you log off

