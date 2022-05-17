Placeholder while article actions load

It turns out that attempting to overthrow the government is not necessarily a clear-line sort of thing. On Jan. 6, 2021, some made clear efforts. Donald Trump insisted that Vice President Mike Pence could simply set aside the electoral votes submitted by the states, for example. That certainly counts. As does the violence that followed Pence’s refusal to comply: the storming of the Capitol aiming to halt the certification of those votes. Even in that case, though, there were degrees: The Oath Keepers reportedly came to Washington ready to engage in armed combat to protect Trump’s power; some of those who entered the Capitol were following the mob.

What of that mob? Without thousands of people surrounding the Capitol, there’s no breach, certainly. But the crowd also heard an exhortation from Trump during a speech shortly beforehand to “fight much harder” and to head toward the Capitol. This, too, was a call to apply pressure on Congress not to validate Joe Biden’s election.

And if we step back, so were Trump’s demands that people come to Washington that day in the first place. He promised a protest that would be “wild” — to what end? Many of those arrested for participating in the riot pointed to Trump’s encouragement as their reason for being there, and saw it as a fight to defend his presidency. Where on the spectrum does that fall?

This question is useful in evaluating how close the country came to breaking from a peaceful transfer of power. But it’s also essential in this moment, to understand power in today’s Republican Party.

On Jan. 6, both the front-runner in Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary — state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) — and one of the leading candidates for the state’s Republican Senate nomination — Kathy Barnette — were in Washington. Photographs show Barnette marching with the crowd from the White House to the Capitol. Mastriano appears to have come much closer to the building, and he has said he witnessed the first efforts to breach the police line that day. Both Barnette and Mastriano also organized bus trips to Washington for Jan. 6, with Barnette declaring that the day marked “our 1776 moment.” In December 2020, Mastriano said something similar.

Both Mastriano and Barnette had separately stoked doubt about the election results. Mastriano was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the riot for, among other things, working to present an alternate slate of electors from Pennsylvania. Barnette, who was on the ballot in November 2020, spent months working with fringe conspiracy theorists to claim that her loss was tainted by fraud, which it wasn’t.

In other words, both Mastriano and Barnette wanted to overturn the will of the electorate and give Trump another term in office. They actively worked toward that goal. And these anti-democratic efforts have not demonstrably harmed their bids for statewide or federal office.

We know some reasons why not, of course. Republican voters broadly believe that the 2020 election was stolen, despite the complete lack of evidence to that effect. The Capitol riot itself went from near-universal anathema to being viewed by Republicans as overblown. That’s the actual violence part, the bright-line effort to overturn the government. Less-direct efforts to preserve Trump’s power, such as spreading misinformation about election security or appointing an alternate slate of electors, doesn’t seem like it raises hackles at all.

So the question then becomes: If their efforts didn’t damage their chances, will Barnette’s and Mastriano’s efforts actually help them? In a Republican primary, is having been adjacent to an effort to overturn an election a boon?

What’s largely powering Barnette’s candidacy is the sense that she represents the real values of the pro-Trump base — even more than Trump’s endorsed candidate, Mehmet Oz. That’s not directly a function of how she spent her time after the 2020 election — rather, her investment in preserving Trump’s power is downstream from her ability to echo the concerns percolating in right-wing media, which helps bolster her sense of authenticity. A similar dynamic bolsters Mastriano: His presence at the Capitol is a manifestation of what makes him popular among Republicans.

Pennsylvania is a politically divided state, and it’s not clear that Mastriano or Barnette can win a general election fight, even given how Republican-friendly this November is expected to be. Other places, however — where the population density is lower and the politics are less purple — have created space for more reactionary political leadership.

Earlier this year, a member of the Shasta County, Calif., board of supervisors was recalled and replaced by a right-wing official — giving allies of a far-right militia group a majority on the board. A few hundred miles northeast in Idaho, the sitting lieutenant governor is challenging Gov. Brad Little (R) after temporarily assuming power last year and taking the opportunity to issue executive orders targeting coronavirus measures. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has the support of many on the state’s far right, alarming even fellow Republicans as they see extremists gain power. And then there’s the secretary of state race, a contest between reality and voter-fraud conspiracies.

In deeply Republican areas, in other words, extremism, far from being an encumbrance, can help candidates gain a political foothold.

This week, Mastriano picked up Trump’s endorsement — in part, it seems, because Trump is worried that Oz will lose. But he clearly also received the endorsement of the former president because he put in the work to help Trump retain power. For Trump, of course, embrace of the effort to derail Biden’s presidency is something that endears a candidate to him.

Even if that’s not the case for many Republican voters, it’s clear that Mastriano’s push to overturn the 2020 election is not a dealbreaker.

