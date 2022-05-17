Placeholder while article actions load

Hello, good morning. It’s primary Tuesday, and here’s a good rundown of the races to watch from our pals at The Early 202. Today’s edition: The FDA came to an agreement to reopen a major baby formula plant amid a nationwide shortage. The agency is expected to greenlight a coronavirus booster shot for kids 5 to 11. But first …

Congress is under pressure from state marketplaces to keep Obamacare subsidies higher

The leaders of state-run insurance marketplaces are pleading with Congress to extend financial aid making health coverage more affordable for millions of people.

They’re issuing warnings about large spikes in premiums — notices Americans could receive just weeks before the midterm elections. It’s a message roughly 17 directors of state-based Obamacare exchanges will make in meetings today with administration officials and on the Hill with top Democratic and Republican staff.

Advertisement

“With the rising price of gas, food, housing, transportation, this is really not the time to let the tax cuts for the middle class expire,” said Mila Kofman, the head of D.C.’s health benefit exchange. “And that's what this has been. It's been a significant tax cut for the middle class.”

Though there’s broad support among Democrats for continuing the policy, the clock is ticking on the party’s ambitions to refashion President Biden’s signature social spending bill. Lawmakers are aiming to finalize work on a new version of the stalled measure by July 4 amid demands from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

It’s an open question what policies could be included in any new version of the legislation, and whether a continuation of more generous subsidies for Americans enrolled in Obamacare insurance plans would make the cut. The issue is politically difficult for Democrats, who are powerless to pass the economic package unless Manchin gets on board and are already facing attacks from Republicans over increasing costs for gas and other goods.

On deadline

The timing near the midterm elections is an issue of Democrats’ own making.

Advertisement

Sign-ups for health coverage in the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces hit record levels this year. One big reason for the rise: Last year, Democrats’ coronavirus relief package boosted tax credits for low-income ACA shoppers and granted them to middle-income Americans for the first time.

But that financial help runs out at the end of this year, meaning premiums for many people could significantly increase in 2023 if Congress doesn’t continue the policy. Biden’s long-stalled Build Back Better Act included a temporary extension of the subsidies opposed by Republicans.

Now, the state-based exchange directors and other advocates are pressing Democrats on the issue, with a message that the timeline for action is closing in.

The timeline

Nearly 20 states opted to run their own insurance marketplaces to sell ACA plans, instead of using the federal HealthCare.gov platform. The Health 202 sat down with nearly a dozen heads of these insurance exchanges who are in Washington, D.C., for an event hosted by the National Academy for State Health Policy to facilitate meetings with federal officials and congressional staff.

Advertisement

Many said that insurance rates will be finalized beginning in July, and that ACA enrollees generally learn about the cost of their health plan around September/October. That means the directors would ideally like to know by July whether the enhanced ACA subsidies will live another year.

If Congress does end up extending them — but not until later — exchange directors could be faced with the prospect of having already notified consumers their prices were going up, and having to redo the systems they had already put in place for the fall open enrollment.

“While we will move mountains to be flexible, if we are looking at a timeline past August recess, for example, there are going to be real disruptions and issues in the processes that we go through every year before open enrollment,” said Jessica Altman, the CEO of Covered California.

The politics

Democrats don’t have many shots to extend the more generous ACA subsidies. They’d need to do so using a legislative maneuver that lets the party pass legislation without GOP votes.

That’s because Republicans have bashed the enhanced ACA financial aid. For instance: In a letter earlier this year, Senate Finance Committee Republicans wrote that Congress should be “working to address the harmful effects of inflation” instead of “doubl[ing] down on skyrocketing spending during record-high inflation by extending the poorly targeted and badly designed Obamacare subsidy hikes.”

Advertisement

But Democrats are hitting back, in a preview of their own election year message.

“No one in that room needs persuading,” a senior Democratic aide said of the meeting between Democratic staff and the exchange directors. “Republicans however seem to be very happy to have prices spike and millions of their constituents lose health coverage next year.”

Agency alert

Abbott, FDA reach agreement to resume baby formula production

Abbott Nutrition — the nation’s largest infant formula producer — said it has come to an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration on steps to reopen the company’s Sturgis, Mich., plant that has been shuttered for three months, contributing to a nationwide shortage of baby formula, The Post’s Laura Reiley reports.

Catch up quick: In February, Abbott issued a recall for formula produced in a Michigan plant. Four children fell ill with bacterial infections and two died. Meanwhile, the FDA inspected the facility and found processes and conditions that needed to be corrected.

Abbott said the FDA investigation hasn’t proven a link between its formulas to the illnesses. Once the FDA confirms the initial reopening requirements have been met, the formula maker has said it could restart operations at the plant within two weeks.

The company has previously said it would then take another six to eight weeks before more products hit the shelves.

In the meantime … The FDA announced it would temporarily loosen its rules around importing certain formulas. The aim is to allow foreign manufacturers who don’t typically distribute their products in the United States to apply through an expedited process to quickly restock shelves nationwide.

Advertisement

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf:

We are hopeful this call to the global market will be answered and that international businesses will rise to the occasion to assist in bolstering the supply of products that serve as the sole source of nutrition for many infants. — Dr. Robert M. Califf (@DrCaliff_FDA) May 16, 2022

FDA expected to green light coronavirus booster for kids 5 to 11

The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 as soon as today, our colleague’s Laurie McGinley and Carolyn Y. Johnson report.

Key context: The companies submitted an application for the authorization last month, which cited data showing the extra shot increased the age group’s protection against the original coronavirus strain and the omicron variant.

Public health experts aren’t expecting a mad dash for the booster. Just 28 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated and would be eligible for the extra shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On tap Thursday: A meeting of CDC’s outside vaccine experts will meet and are expected to recommend boosters for the age group. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is then expected to concur shortly afterward.

Public health emergency watch

All signs point to another extension of the public health emergency, allowing the continuation of critical resources to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The Department of Health and Human Services has pledged to give 60 days’ notice before terminating the emergency status. The current declaration is set to expire in mid-July, meaning such notification would have gone out to states yesterday. Multiple sources said they hadn’t received information that the emergency declaration would end as of late afternoon yesterday.

Such a move is sure to draw the ire of Republicans who have pressured the administration to begin winding the emergency powers, which have allowed for a rapid rise in telehealth visits, let private insurers and Medicare cover free, rapid at-home tests, and more.

Asked whether the PHE would be extended, an HHS spokesperson didn't directly answer the question, writing in an email that “the public health emergency for COVID-19 remains in effect,” reiterating the promise to give states two months notice before terminating the declaration.

Advertisement

Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown's Center for Children and Families:

New: No 60 day notice has been given to states today by @SecBecerra that the #COVID19 public health emergency will be lifted on July 15th.



This means that (by my count) the public health emergency will remain in place for at least another 90 days which brings us to October 13th. — Joan Alker (@JoanAlker1) May 16, 2022

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: House panel to roll out latest mental health package

The House Education and Labor Committee is releasing its mental health package today, which follows a broader bipartisan push in Congress to address the nation’s mental health and addiction crises.

Led by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.), the Mental Health Matters Act will be marked up Wednesday. Here's what the legislation would do:

Create a grant program at the Department of Education to boost the number of mental health providers at public elementary and secondary schools.

Establish a grant program to increase students’ access to trauma support.

Provide the Department of Labor with additional resources and strengthened authority to and strengthened authority to require health insurers to provide comparable benefits for mental health or substance use disorders to those offered for medical conditions.

Also First in The Health 202: Protect Our Care, a Democrat-aligned group, is rolling out new ads in support of eight vulnerable House members. The advertisements — part of a new $6 million campaign — focus efforts the lawmakers have taken to make insurance premiums more affordable for some Americans and for supporting legislation to let Medicare negotiate the cost of prescription drugs. The ads will run today through early next month.

Coronavirus

Vaccination rates are up among nursing home staff

Coronavirus vaccination rates among nursing home staff have risen by 25 percent since the Biden administration announced a vaccine mandate for health-care workers that went into effect for all states in March, according to a new analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Advertisement

The numbers: As of March, roughly 88 percent of nursing home staff report being fully vaccinated, up from about 63 percent in August.

On boosters: 44 percent of nursing home staff have received at least one booster, though Biden’s vaccine mandate doesn’t explicitly require them.

The analysis suggests the requirement for health-care workers hasn’t exacerbated existing staffing shortages — a concern expressed by some at the onset of the requirement. Data shows over 28 percent of nursing homes nationwide reported a staffing shortage, down slightly from the peak in January 2022 where nearly 1 in 3 of nursing home facilities said they were understaffed.

More from KFF:

As of March 2022:



- 12% of nursing homes reported that 100% of their staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19



- 39% of nursing homes reported staff vaccination rates of over 90% but less than 100%



- 51% reported that fewer than 90% of their staff had been fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/X11qHdeNUe — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) May 16, 2022

Sugar rush

Manchin! The Board Game pic.twitter.com/nkGV8EFz6e — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 12, 2022

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article