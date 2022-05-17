Midterm primaries live updates Voters to pick key nominees in Pa., N.C., three other states

Welcome to special coverage of Tuesday’s North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Idaho primaries from Post Politics Now.
Among the marquee races is the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania, where Trump is all-in for celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz, who faces insurgent conservative candidate Kathy Barnette and businessman David McCormick. On the Democratic side, the leading contender, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said he will not attend a primary-night rally Tuesday after suffering a stroke last week.
North Carolina will provide another test of Trump’s influence, as he backs scandal-tarnished Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) in a hotly contested primary.
What to watch in Pennsylvania: The GOP aims for the governor's mansion
With the Democratic governor in Pennsylvania term limited, Republicans have a good chance of winning back the governor’s mansion in this all-important swing state. (They already control both chambers of the legislature.)
But establishment Republicans are anxious over a far-right candidate who they think is too radical to win in a general election — and who is surging in the polls. State Sen. Doug Mastriano rose to prominence in 2020 by urging Pennsylvania state lawmakers to throw out election results, and he was subpoenaed by the congressional Jan. 6 committee. He claimed on a radio show that Trump asked him to run — while echoing the fraud claims of election-denying secretary of state candidates. Mastriano also supports a total abortion ban. Trump endorsed him in the final days of the primary, in a nine-person field.
On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the party’s nominee. He ran an ad aimed at the Republican primary, casting Mastriano as the front-runner and calling him “one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters.”
The latest: In Pa., Trump tries to push Oz across the finish line
Former president Donald Trump is trying to push his preferred candidate across the finish line in the high-stakes Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, while a surging rival declined Monday to endorse her main opponents if she does not win the nomination.
The Post’s David Weigel and Josh Dawsey report that the developments underscored the chaotic finish to the Republican primary in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. Dave and Josh write:
Trump, who supports celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary, on Monday criticized insurgent candidate Kathy Barnette, alleging that she has not been fully scrutinized.“People don’t know her,” Trump said of Barnette in an interview with The Washington Post. “She hasn’t been properly vetted. She ran for Congress fairly recently, and she lost by about 20 points.” Barnette, who has aligned herself with many of Trump’s ideas despite not having his support, participated in the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a pro-Trump mob.The former president reiterated that he was behind Oz “all the way.” He said that he had a personal relationship with Oz and argued that he would give Republicans the best chance of holding the seat in November. “I also think Oz will do best in the general election,” Trump said.
Trump also recorded a robocall in support of Oz that disparaged Barnette and another rival, businessman David McCormick. He called the latter “an insider who absolutely sold us out to China” and hit Barnette over a proposal she made during her losing 2020 campaign for a U.S. House seat to erect a statue of the Obama family in Washington.
You can read Dave and Josh’s full story here.
What to watch in Oregon: Liberals go after a moderate House Democrat
The ranks of centrist Democrats are dwindling in Congress — especially this year, as the number of competitive districts plummets because of redistricting. In Oregon, liberal leaders are trying to oust moderate Rep. Kurt Schrader, who had to apologize last year after comparing Trump’s second impeachment to a “lynching.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other powerful liberals have backed a credible challenger, school board member Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But moderate Democrats fear that if she wins, Democrats will lose this seat — one of the rare congressional districts drawn to be more competitive. Biden endorsed Schrader, his first nod of the primary season, saying in a statement: “We don’t always agree, but when it has mattered most, Kurt has been there for me.”
What to watch in Idaho: A not-Trumpy Republican could be in trouble
In Republican primaries, Trump voters seem to have long memories. And that could mean trouble this year for longtime Rep. Mike Simpson (R), who is running for his 13th term in a Republican stronghold in Idaho.
In 2016, he called Donald Trump “unfit for office.” He survived primary challenges after that, but following the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, Simpson voted for a commission to investigate it — something for which Trump has attacked other Republicans.
Finally, Simpson has angered conservatives in his district for supporting a compromise with environmentalists on a dam, according to David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report. Those factors combined could make Simpson one of a handful of members of Congress to lose their jobs in a primary. Attorney Bryan Smith is trying to unseat him.
What to watch in North Carolina: Democrats race to the left
A House seat in Chapel Hill, N.C., is open in a newly redrawn — and heavily Democratic — district. Since Democrats are favored to win in the general election, this wide-open primary is where we’ll see the real competition.
The top candidates are playing to their firsts: Democrats could go with Nida Allam, the first Muslim woman elected to public office in the state, or Clay Aiken, the former “American Idol” contestant who says he wants to be the South’s first openly gay congressman.
Meanwhile, the state’s Democratic Senate primary is pretty much set: Judge Cheri Beasley is the heavy favorite to win.
Beasley is campaigning heavily on the groundbreaking potential of her win — she would be the first Black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate from North Carolina — and leaning hard into abortion rights, reports The Post’s Annie Linskey. “What we all know for sure is that all of our civil rights are under attack,” she said, of the potential fall of Roe v. Wade and a leaked draft opinion on abortion rights.
Noted: New PAC to support Latino GOP congressional candidates
Republicans, who have often alienated prospective Hispanic voters with harsh, sometimes racist rhetoric, are launching a new political action committee to support first-time Latino congressional candidates across the country in hopes that having more such members will influence the direction of the party.
The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor has details on the effort, being led by Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.):
The Hispanic Leadership Trust already has the backing of top Republican leaders — who plan to gather with Diaz-Balart and Gonzales for a news conference Tuesday — and aims to compete with the Democratic Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s fundraising arm, the Bold PAC.Gonzales said Republicans are no longer “hoping and praying for new members to come” and are instead “actually rolling up [their] sleeves and going to work.” There are eight Hispanic Republicans running for reelection in the House, compared with 26 Democrats.
You can read the full story here.
On our radar: Biden heading to Buffalo to meet with grieving families
As voters head to the polls in five states around the country Tuesday, Biden is planning to visit Buffalo to deliver a speech and meet with grieving families after Saturday’s racist massacre.
The Post’s Matt Viser and Tyler Pager set up the trip this way:
Biden, in his own telling, decided to run for the White House specifically because of the hate and bile he saw surrounding a 2017 “Unite the Right” march of white supremacists in Charlottesville. He wrote an essay about it, spoke about it and used it as the north star of his presidential campaign. “This is not who we are,” he said, over and over again.Now, more than a year into his presidency, a White man has slaughtered 10 people in an openly racist act in a Black neighborhood, raising perhaps the biggest challenge yet to Biden’s assertion that he can “restore the soul of America.” It’s just the latest outburst of violence in recent years, prompting some activists to pose a counter-question to the claim at the center of Biden’s presidency: Is this, in fact, who we are?
You can read the full story here.
