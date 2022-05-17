Midterm primaries live updates Voters to pick key nominees in Pa., N.C., three other states

Trump, who supports celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary, on Monday criticized insurgent candidate Kathy Barnette, alleging that she has not been fully scrutinized.

“People don’t know her,” Trump said of Barnette in an interview with The Washington Post. “She hasn’t been properly vetted. She ran for Congress fairly recently, and she lost by about 20 points.” Barnette, who has aligned herself with many of Trump’s ideas despite not having his support, participated in the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a pro-Trump mob.

The former president reiterated that he was behind Oz “all the way.” He said that he had a personal relationship with Oz and argued that he would give Republicans the best chance of holding the seat in November. “I also think Oz will do best in the general election,” Trump said.