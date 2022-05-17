The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Midterm primaries live updates Voters to pick key nominees in Pa., N.C., three other states

Key updates
The latest: In Pa., Trump tries to push Oz across the finish line
What to watch in Oregon: Liberals go after a moderate House Democrat
Noted: New PAC to support Latino GOP congressional candidates
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with an attendee during a visit to a car show in Carlisle, Pa., on Saturday. (Matt Rourke/AP)
By
and 
 
Today at 7:22 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to special coverage of Tuesday’s North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Idaho primaries from Post Politics Now.

Today, voters in five states will pick nominees in some of the most consequential primaries of the year, signaling the direction of both major political parties and revealing more about the strength of the hold that former president Donald Trump retains over Republicans. Trump has endorsed 27 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries.

View live politics updates

Among the marquee races is the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania, where Trump is all-in for celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz, who faces insurgent conservative candidate Kathy Barnette and businessman David McCormick. On the Democratic side, the leading contender, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said he will not attend a primary-night rally Tuesday after suffering a stroke last week.

North Carolina will provide another test of Trump’s influence, as he backs scandal-tarnished Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) in a hotly contested primary.

Here’s what to know

  • Polls close in Kentucky at 7 p.m., in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m., in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m., in Idaho at 10 p.m. and in Oregon at 11 p.m. (all times Eastern).
  • The Post presents at a Midterm Special Report with Libby Casey at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday as results come in from primary races. Libby will anchor coverage from The Washington Post newsroom, with reporting and analysis from an array of Post reporters and analysts.
  • Here’s every scheduled election we’re watching in 2022.
  • As voters head to the polls in five states, President Biden is heading to Buffalo to meet with grieving families in the wake of Saturday’s racist massacre that left 10 people dead.
Loading...