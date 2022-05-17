U.S. sues to compel casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as agent of China

Placeholder while article actions load

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Steve Wynn to compel the hotel and casino magnate and Republican megadonor to register as an agent of China. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, argues that Wynn, former CEO of Wynn Resorts, leveraged his relationship with then-President Donald Trump and other members of his administration to advance Beijing’s interests in 2017. The government said the complaint is the first affirmative civil lawsuit under the Foreign Agents Registration Act in more than 30 years — a sign of stepped-up enforcement efforts under the 1983 law.

Wynn, a former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, is accused of relaying a request from a senior Chinese official asking that the Trump administration remove a Chinese national who had sought asylum in the United States. His activities, prosecutors assert in the lawsuit, included discussing Beijing’s interests directly with Trump during a dinner in June 2017 and providing the Chinese national’s passport photos to the president’s secretary.

“In so doing, from at least June 2017 through at least August 2017, the Defendant acted as an agent for foreign principals Sun and the PRC and engaged in political activities on their behalf in the United States,” the complaint states.

The Chinese national is a businessperson who had left China in 2014 and was later charged with corruption, according to the complaint. Lawyers for Wynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An inquiry to Wynn Resorts, which he headed until 2018, also went unanswered.

“The filing of this suit — the first affirmative civil lawsuit under FARA in more than three decades — demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring transparency in our democratic system,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen, who heads the Justice Department’s national security division, said in a news release. “Where a foreign government uses an American as its agent to influence policy decisions in the United States, FARA gives the American people a right to know.”

Wynn was advised three times, beginning in 2018 and finally last month, to register under FARA but declined to do so, according to the complaint.

The Justice Department has said that Wynn was approached to work with China by longtime GOP and Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy, who worked under Wynn as deputy RNC finance chairman after Trump’s 2016 election as president. Broidy pleaded guilty in October 2020 to acting as an unregistered foreign agent, admitting to accepting millions of dollars to secretly lobby the Trump administration for Malaysian and Chinese interests. Broidy agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a recommendation of leniency at sentencing, which remains pending, and to forfeit $6.6 million.

Wynn stepped down as RNC finance chairman in January 2018 and as CEO of Wynn Resorts the following month in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Wynn and his wife have contributed about $2.5 million to Republican candidates and committees in the first three months of this year alone, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

