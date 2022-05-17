Placeholder while article actions load

On this day in 1954, the Supreme Court ruled in its 9-0 Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka decision that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and thus unconstitutional.

The big idea Recent moves by McDonald's, Renault, Sweden, and Finland signal the rift with Russia will last McDonald's and French carmaker Renault are quitting Russia. Sweden and Finland want to join NATO after staying nonaligned during the Cold War. These seismic economic and military shifts strongly suggest the rift with Moscow over Ukraine is no mere tiff, but a lasting break.

They also highlight the costs Russian President Vladimir Putin seems prepared to bear: Almost 1,000 companies have cut down their activities in Russia, while NATO seems likely to add a new member, Finland, that shares an 800-mile border with America’s former Cold War foe.

And they show the price some Western firms (and entire economies) are paying for the unprecedented barrage of economic sanctions meant to pressure Putin to change course, thus far without success. He’s apparently confident Russia can endure more than America.

Finally, McDonald’s departure packs a symbolic wallop. When the Golden Arches opened in Moscow’s Pushkin Square in January 1990, not quite three months after the Berlin Wall fell, it was Western Capitalism gaining a toehold in reform-minded Russia, not just food-folks-and-fun.

“For the first time in our history, we are ‘de-Arching’ a major market and selling our portfolio of McDonald’s restaurants,” chief executive Chris Kempczinski told the “Global McFamily” on Monday. “It is impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.”

McDonald’s relationship with Russia

I haven’t found a better, more detailed assessment of McDonald’s three-decade economic, political and cultural relationship with Russia than the one my colleague Tim Carman cooked up in March, when the company suspended operations there (and in Ukraine).

So of course I turned to Tim on Monday after McDonald’s announced it was selling its 850 stores in Russia to a Russian buyer.

Of note: “McDonald’s was in a better position than other fast-food companies to shut down operations in Russia. Other chains rely heavily on franchisees to operate within Russia’s borders. McDonald’s, on the other hand, owns 84 percent of the locations in the country. According to a corporate filing, McDonald’s restaurants in Ukraine and Russia accounted for 9 percent of the company’s 2021 revenue, because the chain owns so many of the outlets.”

“Because of its exit from Russia, McDonald’s expects to record a charge to the company of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, according to a news release issued Monday.”

My colleagues Aaron Gregg, Annabelle Timsit and Jonathan Edwards wrote about McDonald’s too, but I want to focus on what they reported about Renault.

“Renault, which has been called out by name by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Monday that it sold its 68 percent stake in Russia’s biggest automaker, AvtoVAZ, to the government. The sale price was 1 ruble, according to Reuters, albeit with a six-year option to buy back the shares; last year, the French carmaker valued its Russian assets at nearly $2.3 billion.”

“Russia is the company’s second-largest market, according to Bloomberg News. In March, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo warned that leaving the country would create a ‘very complex situation’ by eating into the company’s profits and sales, Reuters reported.”

“Now the automaker will sell all of its shares in Renault Russia to the Moscow city government — and its nearly 68 percent stake in Russian automaker AvtoVAZ, which produces the Lada car, to a Russian federal agency, according to a news release.”

NATO expansion

As for Sweden and Finland, not only has Putin’s war in Ukraine turned them from NATO-skeptical to alliance-curious, membership is not something easily undone. No country has ever fully withdrawn.

It remains to be seen how much resistance will come from Turkey, which reportedly wants the two Scandinavian countries to end support for Kurdish militants and drop limits on arms sales to Ankara. But European officials don’t think that’ll derail either membership bid.

To be sure, what corporations sunder today, a future market may join. Neither Renault nor McDonald’s completely forswore ever operating in Russia.

The deal announced by Renault on Monday includes an option to buy back the AvtoVAZ shares at certain times during the next six years, according to its release.

As for McDonald’s, “[i]t’s impossible to predict what the future may hold,” Kempczinski wrote. “Thus, let us not end by saying, ‘goodbye.’ Instead, let us say as they do in Russian: До новой встречи. ‘Until we meet again.’”

What’s happening now

Voters to pick key nominees in Pa., N.C., three other states

“Among the marquee races is the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania, where Trump is all-in for celebrity turned politician Mehmet Oz, who faces insurgent conservative candidate Kathy Barnette and businessman David McCormick. On the Democratic side, the leading contender, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said he will not attend a primary-night rally Tuesday after suffering a stroke last week,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report for Post Politics Now.

Republican House Latinos mobilize to bolster ranks and influence

“Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.) are launching a political action committee to support first-time Republican Latino congressional candidates across the country in hopes that having more such members will influence the direction of their party, which has often alienated prospective Hispanic voters with its harsh, sometimes racist rhetoric,” Marianna Sotomayor reports.

U.S. Treasury's Yellen and trade czar Tai at odds over China tariffs

“President Joe Biden will have to resolve a heated internal debate among his aides over whether to cut taxes on goods from China as his administration tries to battle inflation, according to two U.S. officials and three other people familiar with the conversations,” Reuters's Trevor Hunnicutt and David Lawder report.

The war in Ukraine

Ukraine ends Mariupol fight

“Ukraine said it was working on the ‘next stages’ of a humanitarian operation to evacuate the last fighters at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant after Kyiv’s military said it was ending its combat mission in the strategic port city. Ukrainian officials said Monday evening that some 260 Ukrainian fighters, including 53 who were gravely wounded, were taken to Russian-held territory. It is not clear how many remain in the plant,” Amy Cheng, Jennifer Hassan, Rachel Pannett, Ellen Francis, Andrew Jeong and Julian Mark report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

New: Senior Trump official at State met with election denial activists Jan. 6

“On Jan. 6, 2021, around the time that thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters swarmed the U.S. Capitol, a top Trump appointee at the U.S. State Department met with two activists who had been key to spreading the false narrative that the presidential election had been stolen,” Rosalind S. Helderman reports.

Who was there: “Robert A. Destro, a law professor at Catholic University of America then serving as an assistant secretary of state, confirmed to The Washington Post he met with the two men — Colorado podcaster Joe Oltmann and Michigan lawyer Matthew DePerno — in the midst of the tumultuous day.”

The two men have previously claimed to have huddled on Jan. 6 with State Department leaders, who Oltmann has said were sympathetic to the claims that a ‘coup’ was underway to steal the presidency from Trump.

‘They get it’: “In a post on Parler, a social media platform then popular with Trump supporters, Oltmann wrote on Jan. 6 that he had met with the ‘right people’ at the State Department. ‘They get it,’ he wrote."

Inside the Jan. 6 committee, key questions remain as hearings loom

“With only weeks to go, panel members are grappling with how to synthesize a complex investigation into a cohesive narrative — and how best to tell the story of what went wrong on Jan. 6 in a way that captivates and moves a hyper-polarized American public,” Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey report.

Still up in the air: “Lawmakers are undecided on whether the committee will ultimately make any criminal referrals and are unlikely to make a decision until after the hearings. They are still debating whether they will try to force Trump or former vice president Mike Pence to answer questions, with members knowing both are unlikely to appear willingly.”

… and beyond

Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

“The foundation started by organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement is still worth tens of millions of dollars, after spending more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses, according to tax documents filed with the IRS,” the Associated Press's Aaron Morrison reports.

The latest on covid

FDA authorizes a coronavirus booster shot for children as young as 5

“Federal regulators authorized a coronavirus booster shot Tuesday for school-age children, making a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available to 5-to-11-year-olds as cases rise nationally,” Carolyn Y. Johnson and Laurie McGinley report.

The Biden agenda

Biden visits Buffalo as racist shooting challenges his calls for unity

“President Biden plans to visit Buffalo on Tuesday to deliver a speech and meet with grieving families after Saturday’s racist massacre, a tragedy that struck during the presidency of a man who has long stressed the urgency of racial justice in America but has struggled to enact the measures that civil rights leaders say are needed to achieve it,” Matt Viser and Tyler Pager report.

Biden preps high-stakes police reform executive order

“President Biden plans to issue his highly anticipated executive order on police reform in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter tell Axios … With crime surging across the country, the political stakes for any executive action dealing with law enforcement are high. Republicans are convinced focusing on crime will help them in November and have pilloried Democrats for their progressive flank's ‘defund-the-police’ rhetoric,” Axios's Hans Nichols and Alexi McCammond report.

Kamala Harris wants to get out of D.C. more. But she literally can’t.

“[Harris] is both the second most high-profile member of the administration and the 101st senator, the latter of which requires her to be in Washington in case she needs to cast a tie-breaking vote. In her 16 months as vice president, Harris has broken 23 ties in her official role as president of the Senate, according to the official Senate count. That puts her third of all-time, only trailing America’s very first vice president, John Adams (29 votes), and its seventh, John C. Calhoun (31 votes). Last week alone, Harris cast six tie-breaking votes,” Politico's Eugene Daniels reports.

Biden approves plan to redeploy several hundred ground forces into Somalia

“President Biden has signed an order authorizing the military to once again deploy hundreds of Special Operations forces inside Somalia — largely reversing the decision by President Donald J. Trump to withdraw nearly all 700 ground troops who had been stationed there, according to four officials familiar with the matter,” the New York Times's Charlie Savage and Eric Schmitt report.

Biden’s politically perilous choice on China trade

“President Joe Biden is walking a knife’s edge over what to do with Trump-era tariffs on China — a decision his team must make in the coming weeks. The president can retain the tariffs and be accused of helping drive up costs on things like food and clothes, despite labeling the fight against inflation his ‘top domestic priority.’ Or he can lift at least some of the duties, drawing flack from domestic industries and labor unions, a constituency Democrats desperately need to turn out in the November midterms,” Politico's Gavin Bade reports.

The baby formula shortage, visualized

“Abbott Nutrition, the maker of Similac and other popular baby formulas, said Monday it has come to an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration to fix safety issues at a Sturgis, Mich., factory that has been shuttered for more than three months, contributing to a nationwide formula shortage.” Our colleagues answer why U.S. baby formula shortage is worrying parents.

Hot on the left

‘Absolutely stunned’: New York House map sets off chaos, backbiting among Dems

“Committee chair pitted against committee chair. The head of the Democratic Caucus looped in with another senior Black Democrat. The party’s campaign chief accused of bigfooting his way into the district of a Black freshman,” Politico's Ally Mutnick and Sarah Ferris report.

“The newly redrawn New York congressional map didn’t just erase the political advantage the party hoped to gain through gerrymandering before state courts stepped in to stop them. It also set New York’s Democratic incumbents against each other in a zero-sum game of survival — which will soon see some of them brawling in primaries and left others pleading with the court-appointed map-drawer to change course.”

Hot on the right

How Trump’s pact with the Club for Growth turned into a grudge match

“David McIntosh, head of the influential conservative group the Club for Growth, used to fly on Air Force One, get personal shout-outs from Donald Trump and boast to friends about his access to the former president. Until recently, McIntosh would meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago to coordinate endorsements in Republican primaries and even urge others to leave races, and the Club for Growth backed up the decisions by spending millions of dollars on campaign ads,” Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf report.

“Now McIntosh and Trump aren’t speaking, according to Trump advisers. People who have spoken to Trump say he regularly rails about the Club for Growth and the organization being disloyal.”

Today in Washington

At 1 p.m., Biden will speak at Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo.

The Bidens will leave for D.C. at 2 p.m. They’ll arrive at the White House at 3:25 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the Bidens will host a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend.

