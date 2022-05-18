Biden’s daughter tests positive for coronavirus, won’t join first lady on trip

Ashley Biden, daughter of President Biden, has tested positive for the coronavirus , according to the White House, and will no longer accompany first lady Jill Biden on a trip to Central America.

Ashley Biden, 40, is an activist and social worker focused on issues related to youths and families and was scheduled to visit Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica with her mother. Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for the first lady, announced the positive test Wednesday and said Ashley Biden was not considered a close contact to the president and the first lady.