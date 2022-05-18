Biden’s daughter tests positive for coronavirus, won’t join first lady on trip

Ashley Biden, daughter of President Biden, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the White House, and will no longer accompany first lady Jill Biden on a trip to Central America.
The first lady departed for Ecuador as scheduled Wednesday afternoon to help finalize decisions for a hemisphere-wide summit in Los Angeles next month. She will meet with Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso and first lady María de Lourdes Alcívar de Lasso at the Carondelet Palace in Quito on Thursday and visit a child development center to learn how Ecuador is working to improve childhood nutrition.
The planned week-long summit is part of the president’s continued effort to build relationships with nations in the region. On her trip, Jill Biden will discuss various partnerships the United States seeks to forge to help children, women and families in the countries.