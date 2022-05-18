Placeholder while article actions load

When Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano was declared the victor in Tuesday night’s Republican gubernatorial nominating contest, he gave the customary speech to mark the occasion. And in that speech, he made very clear that his general election approach would not be to tack to the political center. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “So our number one goal is, first, is to restore freedom, right?” Mastriano said as he began to outline what he planned to do if he took office in 2023. “So on Day 1, any mandates are gone” — that is, any mandates for coronavirus vaccines or mask-wearing.

He then rattled off other Day 1 priorities: ending vaccine requirements to hold jobs, including state jobs. Implementing “school transparency,” a reference to the recently popular conservative focus on giving parents more say over what is taught in schools. And then he went further afield: On Day 1, “CRT” was gone — that is, “critical race theory,” again a reference to a popular right-wing talking point. And, of course, he would dedicate his attention to things like ensuring that “only biological females can play on biological female teams” and that “you can only use the bathroom that your biology anatomy says.”

What Mastriano promised in his first comments as the Republican nominee to lead Pennsylvania, in other words, was a phalanx of right-wing bugaboos. Traditionally, candidates who had fought off an intraparty challenge would turn their attention to the general election with a well-honed focus on what might appeal to the electorate broadly. But that tradition was broken by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, one in which Trump ran hard to the right to win the nomination … and then ran hard to the right in the general in the hope of getting members of the apathetic right to show up at the polls. It worked enough in enough places to make him president.

So we see Mastriano assuring the right-most part of Pennsylvania (one of the places where Trump’s 2016 pitch was just successful enough) that he will follow the same path. He will run for governor the way Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is running for reelection in Florida: by echoing what conservative media is talking about and fighting for Pennsylvanians not against shared economic challenges but against the left and its perceived allies.

Again, this is not how general-election campaigns often run. In Virginia, where Republicans pulled out a surprising victory in last year’s gubernatorial race, Glenn Youngkin was cautious about how he appealed to the right-most segment of voters. He made clear his politics, but he didn’t lean into them out of obvious concern about alienating moderate and swing voters. It worked.

There are two good reasons that Mastriano was always unlikely to follow that course.

The first is that Pennsylvania is much less Democratic than Virginia. In 2020, Virginia supported Joe Biden by a 10-point margin, compared with his one-point win in the Keystone State. In other words, Youngkin had to be more cautious about moderate and swing voters.

The other factor for Mastriano, though, is that he couldn’t escape being associated with the farthest-right part of the GOP if he tried. This was a guy, after all, who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after spending weeks as a legislator trying to subvert Biden’s victory in his state. Mastriano was explicit in his efforts to steal Pennsylvania away for Trump, and that was a central part of the discussion around his candidacy. And in the Republican primary, it didn’t hurt; it might very well have helped.

The question that arises, then, is whether sticking to the right-most edge of state politics will propel Mastriano to the governor’s mansion.

Most observers expect the November election to be favorable to Republican candidates. There are a lot of reasons for that, including historic trends for a new president’s first midterm election, Biden’s unpopularity and generic-ballot polling. This is likely to be an election in which a Republican candidate who in another election year would be running even with his opponent should probably be seen as having an advantage. In other words, an election in which swing voters who need to be convinced are less important to the outcome. Keep enthusiasm high on the right, and everything will fall into place.

One can see how this appeals to DeSantis, who won election in 2018 — a Democratic wave election — by the skin of his teeth. He won despite the national trend and now has both incumbency and fervor at his back. Mastriano lacks both incumbency and the record of beating expectations in a statewide race, but he’s definitely doing his best to ensure the fervor is there.

As the election neared, many Republicans began to fret over having Mastriano as their nominee. Was his candidacy going to turn off voters they needed to have turnout? Might he spur more Democrats to come out to vote? Could Mastriano being near the top of the ticket hurt Republicans in closer races farther down?

The answer is unclear. But Mastriano, reflecting either cunning political tactics or an indifference to them, is going to test the question.

