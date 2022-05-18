Oz, McCormick neck-and-neck as vote tally continues in Pa. Senate primary

Pennsylvania’s closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate was still unsettled Wednesday, with hedge fund manager David McCormick and celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz neck-and-neck as the vote tally continued.
Pennsylvania law mandates an automatic recount if a candidate’s margin of victory is 0.5 percent or less. There remain thousands of mail-in ballots to be counted.
The winner will take on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination. Fetterman is recovering from a recent stroke that kept him off the campaign trail in the primary’s final days. He hopes to get back out on the trail in a few days, his wife, Gisele Fetterman, said on CNN on Wednesday morning.
The race is seen as a crucial front in the battle for the Senate majority. The Pennsylvania seat is currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey.
President Biden’s low approval rating has stoked worries among Democrats about the November midterms in battleground races. Republicans have been seeking to rally support from voters over concerns about rising inflation, crime and other issues, creating major political head winds for the party in power in Washington.
The contentious race between Oz and McCormick left an opening for a third candidate, Kathy Barnette, to grain traction in the final weeks of the campaign among voters who were underwhelmed by their top-tier choices. Barnette, who competed for Trump supporters with a far-right platform that embraced many of the former president’s ideas, including his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, was on pace to finish a distant third.
Trump and Oz viciously attacked McCormick, describing the former hedge fund CEO and Army veteran as a “liberal Wall Street Republican” who wasn’t truly “MAGA,” the acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan in 2016. McCormick brought in Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo to question Oz’s dual citizenship with Turkey.
The Senate Democratic primary, in which Fetterman defeated Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, was far less personal. High-level Democrats did not endorse in the race, but were swift to offer their support for Fetterman after it became clear shortly after polls closed that he was the decisive winner with 60 percent of the vote.
“Democrats are united around John, who is a strong nominee, will run a tough race and can win in November,” Biden said in a statement 90 minutes after the polls closed. “And while we await the results of the GOP primary, one thing is clear — these candidates are not your father’s GOP. They have fought a malicious, chaotic primary to be the most extreme … whoever emerges will be too dangerous, too craven, and too extreme to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.”
Fetterman is nearly 6-foot-9, with a shaved head, goatee and tattoos up both arms. His oversized hoodies, gym shorts, sneakers and plain-spoken style have generated a deep fan base among voters disillusioned by recent politics.
Part of the delay in the Republican race results was due to a printing error that made thousands of ballots unreadable in Lancaster, the sixth-most populous county in the state. Those ballots needed to be redone by hand and then scanned.
Trump declared on his social media site, Truth Social, that Oz had won, even though the race has not been called. He derided the mail-in ballots, posting: “Here we go again! In Pennsylvania they are unable to count the Mail-in Ballots. It is a BIG MESS. Our Country should go to paper ballots, with same day voting. Just done in France, zero problems. Get Smart America!”
Oz, addressing supporters late Tuesday, thanked Trump and Fox New’s Sean Hannity for their help with his campaign.
“President Trump after he endorsed me continued to lean into this race in Pennsylvania … God bless you, sir, for putting so much effort into this race, I will make you proud,” Oz said. “I want to thank Sean Hannity … he understands exactly how to make a difference and he’s been doing that the entire campaign, much of it behind the scenes.”
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022. The Nebraska and West Virginia primaries took place on May 10. Up next: Five primaries on May 17, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.