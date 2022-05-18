Placeholder while article actions load

As of writing, the results in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary are undetermined. The leading candidates are television personality Mehmet Oz and businessman Dave McCormick. The pair appears to have held off a late threat from right-wing commentator Kathy Barnette, who has no path to victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The race was one of the most ferociously contested of Tuesday night’s elections, introducing an unusual new dynamic to Republican politics. Former president Donald Trump, who endorsement has been sought by all Republican candidates, chose to back Oz, frustrating many of his allies. Barnette’s candidacy was a more natural fit with Trump’s base, helping explain why she earned as much support as she did. It was an interesting test: Could Trump’s endorsement lift a less-Trumpy candidate over a more-Trumpy one?

In the hours after polls closed, though, both Oz and Barnette pointed to a different person as playing an important role in how the race turned out: Fox News host Sean Hannity.

This is the paragraph in which I am obliged to harrumph about how Hannity, as a member of the media, is not supposed to be endorsing candidates. But, let’s be honest: No one on this earth who has paid more than 20 seconds of attention to Hannity is under any misapprehension about his proximity to evenhanded reporting. Fox News has in the past chastised Hannity for getting actively involved in races, but it seems to have just given up on the idea. Hannity said directly last week on his show that he endorsed Oz. Perhaps his comment prompted a senior Fox executive to think about shrugging, but I doubt they actually exerted the effort to carry it out.

Advertisement

So Hannity backed Trump’s candidate — in keeping with his dedication to the former president — and then used his resources (a prime-time television program on the cable-news channel most watched by Republican voters) to benefit that candidacy. Over and over, even within the same program, he hammered on Barnette and touted Oz.

Now, we should not assume that this by itself was why Barnette is likely to finish in third. There were television ads targeting Barnette’s murky background and lots of non-Hannity-led conversation about how she might fare in a general election. Barnette might never have had a real shot or she might not have done any better had Hannity not said a word about her.

But one person who ascribes Barnette’s poor showing to Hannity is Kathy Barnette.

I want to thank each and every one of my supporters in Pennsylvania and all around America.



The past thirteen months have been some of the most incredible in my life.



Our journey together is only beginning. We now must focus on winning back our nation from the radical Left! pic.twitter.com/bgtr066AOh — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 18, 2022

On Wednesday morning, Barnette released a brief video thanking Pennsylvania voters for supporting her candidacy. She also offered some words of condemnation.

Advertisement

“I do want to say,” she said: “never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race. Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days. And that was just extremely hard to overcome, apparently.”

Okay, sure, you say. A person who lost is finding a scapegoat for losing. And, yes, it’s true that bashing Hannity is a safer play than bashing Trump for someone who might want to either run as a Republican again or who is looking for a more prominent perch for punditry. But we should also note that it isn’t just that Barnette credited Hannity for her loss. It’s also that Oz gave him some credit for his potential win.

Oz: I want to thank Sean Hannity… He understands how to make a difference and he’s been doing that this entire campaign.. much of it behind the scenes… giving me advice on late night conversations pic.twitter.com/E18ZHl973W — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2022

“I want to thank Sean Hannity,” Oz said during the speech he gave at his campaign party on Tuesday night. “Sean’s like a brother to me. When Sean punches through something, he really punches through it. He understands exactly how to make a difference and he’s been doing that this entire campaign. Much of it behind the scenes. Giving me advice in late-night conversations — again the kinds of things that true friends do for one another.”

Advertisement

Here, again, I am obligated by the standards of my profession to gnash my teeth at Hannity offering “behind the scenes” advice to a candidate for office, but I will say that I’m gnashing them with little more than depressed resignation.

That formulation of Hannity hopping on the phone and riffing on how to proceed may sound familiar. It is, after all, exactly the way in which he reportedly offered Trump advice in the White House. (Gnash, harrumph, sigh, etc.)

I raise this point because it’s possible that Trump — for whom endorsements are as emotionally vital as the last dollar placed on a roulette table by a man on the brink of insolvency — may strike out in his Senate endorsement in Pennsylvania. He did endorse Doug Mastriano, the state senator who won the gubernatorial primary in the state, but only after it was obvious Mastriano was going to win handily. (“Give me $20 on red,” the gambler says as the roulette ball settles onto a red space.) If Oz loses to McCormick, Trump’s breathless insistence on his king-making prowess takes a hit.

And if Hannity gets the credit for knocking out Barnette? Or if Oz wins and Hannity gets more credit than Trump? In his next late-night call with the former president, one might expect that Sean Hannity will hear some choice words about how “true friends” are supposed to act.

GiftOutline Gift Article