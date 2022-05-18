Post Politics Now Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate race

It’s a pitch that paid off Tuesday in a state primary that could set up the one-term lieutenant governor to lead his party into the marquee open-seat contest of the 2022 election — a chance for Democrats to find out whether they can arrest the building red wave and their declining White, working-class support with a candidate who does not fit easily into any partisan box.

Fetterman, 52, easily beat his principal Democratic rival, Rep. Conor Lamb, a clean-cut Marine Corps veteran and prosecutor whom President Biden had compared to his late son, Beau, and whom other party leaders as recently as 2018 had held up as an exemplar of the party’s future.