The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate race

Key updates
Take a look: Things to know about Tuesday’s primaries
On our radar: What’s ahead for Fetterman in Pennsylvania
The latest: Some, but not all, of Trump’s favored candidates prevail
Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, speaks during a primary election night event in Newtown, Pa. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg)
By
and 
 
Updated May 18, 2022 at 7:47 a.m. EDT|Published May 18, 2022 at 7:21 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Pennsylvania’s bitterly fought Republican Senate race remained unresolved Wednesday morning, with TV personality and heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, who has the backing of former president Donald Trump, and former hedge fund CEO and Army veteran David McCormick locked in a contest that could be headed to a recount. Kathy Barnette, a conservative media personality, was out of the running.

View live politics updates

Following a day of balloting in five states, another notable contest also remained uncalled: Moderate incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader (D) is facing a spirited challenge from his left from school board member Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the Democratic nomination in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.

Your daily dashboard

  • 1:30 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security adviser Jake Sullivan brief reporters. Watch live here.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: President Biden receives a briefing at Joint Base Andrews on federal efforts to prepare for and respond to hurricanes this season.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...