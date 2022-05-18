Post Politics Now Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate race

Pennsylvania’s bitterly fought Republican Senate race remained unresolved Wednesday morning, with TV personality and heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, who has the backing of former president Donald Trump, and former hedge fund CEO and Army veteran David McCormick locked in a contest that could be headed to a recount. Kathy Barnette, a conservative media personality, was out of the running.
Following a day of balloting in five states, another notable contest also remained uncalled: Moderate incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader (D) is facing a spirited challenge from his left from school board member Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the Democratic nomination in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.
Analysis: A shift for Democrats to Senate candidates more in tune with the base
As results rolled in across five states on Tuesday, they revealed a shift in strategy for Democrats as the party chooses candidates for tough races in purple and red states.
Writing in the Early 202, The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer write that instead of going with moderate White candidates who could appeal to swing voters as the party has done in several races in recent election cycles, voters chose candidates more in tune with the party’s base in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Kentucky. They write:
In North Carolina, former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley, a progressive Black woman, easily won after clearing the field early in the election cycle. In Kentucky, Charles Booker, a Black state senator who ran without a challenge after surprising the Democratic establishment when he nearly defeated its chosen candidate two years ago. In Pennsylvania, John Fetterman ran an aggressive, outside the box campaign, beating Rep. Conor Lamb, a cautious and moderate candidate.
Things to know about Tuesday's primaries
The Post’s Libby Casey boils down key takeaways from Tuesday night’s primaries, including a loss by scandal-plagued representative Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), in a video that lasts barely a minute.
What's ahead for Fetterman in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman savored a landslide victory Tuesday night in his state’s Democratic primary for Senate from an unusual spot: the hospital where he is recovering from a stroke. From the outset, Fetterman has been a different kind of Democrat.
The Post’s Michael Scherer takes a look at what’s ahead for the 6-foot-8 Fetterman, who sports a shiny pate, a salt-and-pepper goatee, tattooed arms and a sports-bar fashion sense. Michael writes of Fetterman’s appeal:
It’s a pitch that paid off Tuesday in a state primary that could set up the one-term lieutenant governor to lead his party into the marquee open-seat contest of the 2022 election — a chance for Democrats to find out whether they can arrest the building red wave and their declining White, working-class support with a candidate who does not fit easily into any partisan box.Fetterman, 52, easily beat his principal Democratic rival, Rep. Conor Lamb, a clean-cut Marine Corps veteran and prosecutor whom President Biden had compared to his late son, Beau, and whom other party leaders as recently as 2018 had held up as an exemplar of the party’s future.
The latest: Some, but not all, of Trump's favored candidates prevail
Candidates backed by Trump prevailed in some marquee Republican primaries Tuesday, including the GOP gubernatorial contest in Pennsylvania and the race for a Senate seat in North Carolina. But others endorsed by the former president were in races still unresolved or went down in defeat.
The Post’s Annie Linskey and David Weigel report that in Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Trump-endorsed candidate who led an effort to overturn the election in his state and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, won the Republican nomination for governor. He will face state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November — a showdown Democrats were eager to embrace.
Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who was backed by Trump and was among the 139 House members who supported at least one objection to certifying the 2020 presidential election, will be the GOP Senate nominee in North Carolina. He will face former state Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley, who made history as the first Black woman nominated for the Senate in the state.
But Pennsylvania’s bitterly fought Republican Senate race remained unsettled. Trump-backed TV personality and heart surgeon Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO and Army veteran David McCormick and were neck and neck early Wednesday, with an estimated 98 percent of the vote tallied. Kathy Barnette, a conservative media personality who campaigned extensively with Mastriano, was well behind and out of the running.
The winner will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who claimed the Democratic nomination. Fetterman recently suffered a stroke and was unable to attend his primary night rally in person.
Meanwhile, in North Carolina’s 11th District, scandal-plagued and Trump-backed Rep. Madison Cawthorn conceded to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Edwards was running on his conservative record and a pledge to avoid celebrity culture.
In Idaho, Trump’s pick for governor, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, also lost to incumbent Gov. Brad Little (R), in a race that wasn’t close.
Noted: Biden calls white supremacy 'a poison'
As voters cast ballots in primary contests across five states on Tuesday, Biden appeared in Buffalo, where he delivered a defiant and at times emotional speech, calling white supremacy “a poison” and urging all Americans to reject racist ideologies that many fear are gaining traction in the United States and that apparently prompted Saturday’s massacre in a Black neighborhood.
“In America, evil will not win,” Biden said. “I promise you, hate will not prevail. White supremacy will not have the last word.”
The Post’s Matt Viser and Tyler Pager report that Biden said more leaders need to speak out against the racist “great replacement” conspiracy theory that has been legitimized by some conservative commentators and GOP lawmakers. They write:
For Biden, the speech marked perhaps his most forceful condemnation of white supremacy since taking office, elevating an issue that he has in some ways put at the center of his presidency, even as some activists charge that he has not done enough to advance racial justice.
Take a look: Iowa's first-in-the-nation position hangs in the balance
While the 2022 midterms are top of mind, Democrats are weighing whether to fundamentally shift the presidential nominating contest in 2024, notably by dislodging Iowa from its traditional role of holding the first-in-the-nation caucuses. In a video produced by The Post’s Mahlia Posey, our colleague Tyler Pager offers analysis.