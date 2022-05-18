Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! 🚨 The primary elections on Tuesday included several races where climate change was a key issue. We have more on the results below. But first: In West Virginia, the clean-energy transition rests on Manchin Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight To some politicians and journalists in Washington, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) can seem like a mystery. There's even a term — “Manchinology” — to describe the practice of trying to decipher his every move.

To some climate activists, meanwhile, Manchin can seem like a villain. They blame him for blocking the biggest climate bill in U.S. history at a time when extreme drought, record-breaking heat and uncontrollable wildfires threaten wide swaths of the country.

To truly understand Manchin's concerns about President Biden's climate and social spending bill, however, it helps to travel to West Virginia and talk to his constituents about clean energy. That's exactly what your Climate 202 host, Maxine Joselow, did this month.

In a piece published this morning, Maxine reports that renewable energy is just beginning to gain a foothold in West Virginia, accounting for 6 percent of the state’s electricity in 2020 compared with coal plants’ 88 percent. But some residents remain skeptical of this transition, complicating Biden's push to wean the nation off the fossil fuels that are warming the planet.

You can read Maxine's full story here. But if you're short on time, below are two takeaways.

A slower shift

Chuck Parker, an operating engineer who helped build Clearway Energy Group's Black Rock wind farm in West Virginia, worries about a rapid shift to clean energy. He doubts that all coal industry workers will find well-paying jobs installing wind turbines like he did.

“I don’t think wind is a replacement for coal,” Parker said in an interview at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Black Rock project. “I think coal will always have a place in West Virginia, and it should. But wind is a great addition to our energy portfolio.”

Like Parker, Manchin recognizes the country’s inevitable embrace of clean energy technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. But his continued opposition to sweeping climate measures stems, at least in part, from a fear of accelerating the transition at his home state’s expense, according to interviews with half a dozen people close to Manchin, including friends, lobbyists and West Virginia Democratic politicians.

“There are some on the left who believe people will suffer greatly if we don’t make this transition very, very quickly,” said one lobbyist, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve their relationship with the senator. “Manchin believes people will suffer very greatly if we make it too quickly.”

“This is a problem with the Democratic Party,” this person added. “They are perfectly willing to sacrifice men 45 to 65 years old, who are just never going to retrain to work in [electric] battery plants.”

Autumn Long, a project manager at the Appalachian Solar Finance Fund, which provides financial and technical assistance to solar energy projects in coal communities across central Appalachia, pushed back on that notion.

“Not only is it possible for former workers in the coal industry to transition into clean-energy industries, it’s already happening in West Virginia,” Long said. “And I think it’s fair for the state to ask for the resources that we need to successfully make this transition to a 21st-century energy system and to not get left behind.”

Competing pressures

Manchin also faces competing pressures from climate activists, who have protested outside the West Virginia power plant tied to his family's coal business, and conservative voters in West Virginia, who have protested Biden's climate policies.

Dave Scott, a fourth-grade teacher in Morgantown who participated in the blockade of the coal plant, said he is “disgusted” by what he sees as Manchin’s blatant corruption, although the senator is in compliance with congressional ethics and financial disclosure rules.

“I don’t believe that he’ll ever support anything on climate,” Scott said. “His wealth literally comes from releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.”

But that sentiment is not shared widely in West Virginia, a red state that Donald Trump carried in the 2020 presidential election with 68.62 percent of the vote. Many conservative constituents approve of Manchin, who they say is joining Republicans in thwarting Biden’s agenda.

“Joe Biden’s policies are going to make us in really bad shape,” Mary Dolly, a Republican who voted for Trump, said in an interview outside the Walmart in Keyser. “And Joe Manchin’s stopping them. He’s fighting them.”

Jean Weimer, another Trump supporter who was running an errand at the store, agreed.

“He’s been doing pretty good with the Republicans,” she said, “so I appreciate that.”

On the Hill

Key primary results from Tuesday

In Oregon:

5th District: Biden-endorsed Rep. Kurt Schrader was losing by 22.6 percentage points to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner with an estimated 55 percent of the vote counted as of Wednesday morning.

“McLeod-Skinner has disparagingly labeled Schrader 'the Joe Manchin of Oregon,' claiming that Schrader worked against Biden’s climate agenda and efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs at the behest of corporate donors,” our colleagues Annie Linskey and Dave Weigel report.

In Pennsylvania:

12th District: State Rep. Summer Lee, running for a House seat in Pennsylvania left open by Rep. Mike Doyle’s retirement, maintained a slight lead over Steve Irwin in a closely watched race, and has been hailed a potential new member of the ‘Squad’ by Vox because of her support for Medicare-for-all and a Green New Deal.

Senate: On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won in a crowded field that included Rep. Conor Lamb, a Biden acolyte and onetime rising Democratic star. Democrats are seeking to flip the seat of Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring at the end of his term.

Fetterman and Lamb both voiced opposition to a ban on fracking, as The Climate 202 reported earlier this year , the controversial process in which liquid is blasted underground to create cracks through which oil and natural gas can escape.

It's unclear as of this morning who will win the Republican nomination to run against Fetterman, a critical race for Democrats if the party hopes to retain control of the Senate.

Manchin and Murkowski hold another bipartisan energy meeting

Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) held another bipartisan energy meeting Tuesday night, and the gathering attracted a new attendee: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Business Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig reports.

The other Democratic attendees included Sens. Thomas R. Carper (Del.), Christopher A. Coons (Del.), John Hickenlooper (Colo.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii) and Mark R. Warner (Va.), as well as Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.).

On the Republican side, the attendees besides Murkowski were Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Bill Cassidy (La.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).

Cramer told reporters after the meeting that the bipartisan group discussed streamlining the permitting process for large infrastructure projects, including mining for critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries.

“I would say if there's a consensus item — I wouldn't say it was an item but a direction — it was that we need to have permitting reform if we want to have the type of energy future that we all at least agree on in terms of carbon reduction," he said.

Sinema had only one word — “good" — to describe the meeting to reporters. She declined to comment further.

House to debate fuel price-gouging bill on Thursday

The House will debate legislation aimed at cracking down on alleged gasoline price gouging on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters Tuesday, Politico's Nicholas Wu and Anthony Andragna report.

The Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, which would empower President Biden to issue an emergency declaration barring “excessive” or “exploitative” gas and home energy prices, has sparked opposition from some moderate Democrats, who say the bill presupposes that price gouging is occurring.

“You show me the proof, and you have my vote, but I have not seen it when it comes to energy,” said Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.), adding, “We need to stop treating energy like Big Tobacco. I hate to say it, but it’s just not productive for us as a country.”

The average price for a gallon of gas surpassed $4 in all 50 states this week, according to data tracked by AAA, our colleague Brian Pietsch reports.

Sen. Barrasso introduces two bills to boost U.S. oil and gas production

Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), the top Republican on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, on Tuesday introduced two bills aimed at increasing domestic oil and gas production.

It's unlikely that either bill will pass the Democratic-controlled Senate. Still, the measures signal the approach to energy policy that Republicans could take if they regain control of Congress after the midterm elections.

Pressure points

Pollution caused 1 in 6 deaths globally for five years, study says

Pollution caused 1 in 6 deaths globally for five years straight between 2015 and 2019, killing 9 million people annually — a deadlier toll than war, terrorism, road injuries, malaria, drugs and alcohol, The Washington Post's Kasha Patel reports.

The findings, released Tuesday by the Lancet Planetary Health journal, highlight the risk of premature death associated with poor air quality, unsafe water and toxic chemical pollution. More than 90 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Richard Fuller, the report’s lead author, decried the apathy surrounding this grim trend. “There’s not much of an outcry around pollution … even though, clearly, 9 million people dying a year is an enormous issue to be concerned about,” he said.

Extreme events

One month in, New Mexico’s largest-ever fire fuels anger and despair

Residents of northern New Mexico have watched with frustration and despair as a colossal wildfire has raged since early April with no end in sight, The Post's Karin Brulliard reports. The blaze, which on Monday became New Mexico’s largest ever and is now about 300,000 acres, has displaced thousands of people, destroyed hundreds of structures and torched picturesque landscapes.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, some residents have an unconfirmed suspicion that it was started by the U.S. Forest Service's prescribed burn — a common and, experts say, critically important wildfire prevention practice. The prescribed burn became the Hermits Peak Fire, which then merged with the Calf Canyon Fire, whose origin is being studied.

International climate

Biden administration to begin easing Venezuela oil sanctions

The Biden administration on Tuesday began easing restrictions on Chevron, the main U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela, in a bid to support talks between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition, according to senior administration officials, The Post's Samantha Schmidt, Karen DeYoung and Anthony Faiola report.

The Treasury Department issued a “narrow” license to Chevron that allows the company to negotiate directly with Venezuela's socialist government, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under rules imposed by the White House. The license could be the first in a series of steps toward oil sanctions relief.

The move, which marks a significant shift in U.S. policy toward the authoritarian Maduro, comes as the Biden administration tries to address soaring gasoline prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while driving a wedge between Venezuela and close ally Russia.

