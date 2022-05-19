Placeholder while article actions load

When Vice President Harris contracted covid, the White House assured the public that she could not have passed the disease to the president: She hadn’t been with him in eight days. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken came down with the illness, the State Department said it had been “several days” since he and the president had seen each other.

With Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister who tested positive, it turned out she wasn’t a “close contact” with her brother. And on Wednesday — when the White House announced that Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter, had tested positive for the coronavirus — a similar reassurance followed.

“I think [it’s been] about a week” since Biden and first lady Jill Biden had seen their daughter, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (who tested positive a few weeks ago and was pronounced not a “close contact” with the president).

Many Democrats say privately that Biden relies heavily on a tight inner circle, most comfortable with a handful of advisers he has known for decades. The growing number covid cases within the White House and the president’s orbit have indirectly revealed that few people, including top advisers and family members, appear to spend more than 15 minutes with him.

In a Washington where proximity to power is prized, a notable number of high-ranking people — including Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and former press secretary Jen Psaki (twice infected) — seem within six feet of power very often.

Arguably, that raises questions about who is spending time with the president.

“I guess someone should look at the technical definition of ‘close contact’ to see if they’re being kind of cute,” mused Bill Kristol, who was chief of staff to former vice president Dan Quayle, suggesting that the White House might be following the letter of the rule rather than the spirit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a “close contact” as someone who was less than six feet away from an infected person for a total of 15 minutes within a 24-hour period, even if both people were masked during the exchange.

If the president comes into close contact with an infected person, he would need to spend the next 10 days wearing a well-fitted mask when around others, according to CDC guidance. It’s not the optics that a president trying to move on from the pandemic wants to project. And it could send a jolt through the political world and international community, in part because as a 79-year-old, Biden would be at a higher risk, although he is fully vaccinated and boosted would receive the best health care available.

Kristol allowed that the West Wing is not a typical workplace, particularly when it comes to the Oval Office. “It’s not where people are hovering over each other’s desks and kibitzing and hugging,” he said, adding that it would be workable for the White House staff to keep the president in an extra-protected bubble.

For Biden, a politician and person who famously enjoys handshakes and hugs with those around him, the regular headlines about people who are emotionally close to him but have not been physically close serves as a reminder of how isolating it can be to be the president of the United States, even without a global pandemic.

Presidents have long chafed at the confines of the office and sought ways to connect with their former lives.

Former president George W. Bush went to Crawford, Tex., to clear brush and ride a mountain bike. Former president Barack Obama famously fought to keep his BlackBerry. Former president Donald Trump, of course, communicated directly with his supporters via unvarnished tweets and dialed friends late into the night on his personal cellphone.

Biden, for his part, decamps to his hometown of Wilmington on most weekends. He has departed for Delaware (or other holiday destinations) for all or part of 114 days over his first 13 months in office, according to a Washington Post analysis of his schedule.

Biden has mused publicly about his discomfort at living in the gilded mansion of the White House.

“I don’t know about you all, but I was raised in the way that you didn’t look for anybody to wait on you. And it’s — we’re — I find myself extremely self-conscious,” Biden said during a CNN town hall in February 2021, describing his first few weeks at the White House.

“There are wonderful people who work at the White House. But someone, you know, standing there and, you know, making sure — hands me my suit coat or …,” he said, not completing the thought.

Keeping the elderly president healthy amid a global pandemic that has killed more than 1 million Americans is a priority of the White House. Beyond his health and well-being, Biden could pay a political price for contracting a disease that he promised to vanquish.

The White House takes far more aggressive measures to protect him than the official health guidance to the general public requires: Anyone meeting with Biden, Harris or their spouses must first be tested for the virus. Additionally, aides wear masks when they meet with Biden and stay more than six feet away, Jean-Pierre said. “Those are the extra protocols that we do take with the president and all the principals, not just him,” she said.

If a person who tests positive for the coronavirus does meet with Biden maskless — and it has happened at least twice — the White House hews to the exact guidance from the CDC defining a “close contact.”

Biden was indoors, unmasked and physically close to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — twice — in the days before she tested positive. And he spoke with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, with neither masked, just before Martin saw the results of his positive test. The two spoke for just 7½ minutes, Biden said, keeping them inside the 15-minute window.

Tony Fratto, who was a deputy press secretary to President George W. Bush, said it would have been unimaginable for him to limit conversations in the way that covid has required. He recalled bringing journalists into the White House residence for lengthy off-the-record conversations with the president.

A parade of officials visited the Oval Office, Fratto said, with Bush extending the meetings he enjoyed well past a 15-minute time period. And even as a lowly deputy press secretary, Fratto enjoyed face time with the president, he recalled: “I would get a hug and a slap on the back from the former president pretty regularly.”

If Biden’s meetings include such hugs and backslaps, they apparently don’t last very long.

Matt Viser and Ashley Parker contributed to this report.

