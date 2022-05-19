Post Politics Now Harris to meet with abortion providers; Biden heading to Asia

Today, Vice President Harris plans to meet virtually with a group of abortion providers from the White House complex. The move is intended to underscore the White House’s commitment to reproductive rights as the Supreme Court weighs the fate of Roe v. Wade.
Meanwhile, counting continues in Pennsylvania in the too-close-to-call Republican primary for Senate where celebrity physician Mehmet Oz has a narrow lead over GOP rival David McCormick. Former president Donald Trump has urged Oz to declare victory.
Biden embarking on first trip to Asia as president
For almost three months, President Biden and his top foreign policy aides have been immersed in the Russian war in Ukraine, wrestling with how to punish Moscow and bolster the beleaguered Ukrainians. On Thursday, Biden embarks on his first trip to Asia, hoping to reassure Asian allies that the United States is not too preoccupied with Ukraine to take a leading role in blunting the influence of China.
The Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Seung Min Kim and Michelle Ye Hee Lee report that Biden has called China the chief global competitor of the United States. As the war in Ukraine settles into what may be a long slog, Biden is seeking to show that his administration can multitask when it comes to leading coalitions against aggressive superpowers.
Biden lands in South Korea on Friday and heads to Japan three days later. The president’s five-day trip includes meetings with South Korea’s newly elected president, Yoon Suk-yeol, and with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Biden will also hold a summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan as part of a meeting of the so-called Quad, a strategic partnership formed in part to counter China’s ascent.
Cleve, Seung Min and Michelle write:
Biden faces a host of challenges on the trip, including a looming intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea that threatens to upend his plans. South Korean officials said Wednesday that Washington and Seoul are preparing a joint command-and-control “Plan B” in case Pyongyang conducts a missile test this weekend.
You can read the full story here.
Senate to vote on Ukraine aid after confirming U.S. ambassador
The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, sending it to President Biden for his signature.
Leaders of both parties had hoped to get the legislation to Biden by last weekend but Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who often opposes U.S. intervention abroad, single-handedly slowed down the process in a failed bid to provide more oversight on how the money will be spent.
Thursday’s expected vote comes after the Senate on Wednesday night unanimously confirmed career diplomat Bridget A. Brink as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
The Post’s Mike DeBonis reports that the confirmation, which was done in a voice-vote, makes Brink the first full-fledged ambassador to Ukraine since May 2019, when President Donald Trump recalled Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Brink now serves as ambassador to Slovakia. Her confirmation Wednesday comes less than a month after her nomination and less than two weeks after her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — a rapid pace prompted by the Russian invasion and the growing U.S. aid commitment.
You can read more from Mike here in The Post’s live update file devoted to the war in Ukraine.
In verbal slip, George W. Bush calls Iraq war 'unjustified'
A verbal slip by former president George W. Bush has drawn a sharp reaction from some critics of his administration.
It was the “decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said Wednesday before quickly correcting himself, saying he meant to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.
“Iraq, too, anyway,” he added under his breath to laughter from the audience during a speech at his presidential center in Dallas.
The Post's Bryan Pietsch has details on the fallout:
While the joke landed with some, many were quick to pounce on his verbal slip after nearly two decades of sharp criticism that Bush was unjustified in directing the United States’ 2003 invasion of Iraq, with some lobbing accusations that the 43rd president is a war criminal — the same label some have given Putin after his invasion of Ukraine this year, which has been widely criticized by the international community as illegal and inhumane.
You can read Bryan’s full story here.
Why Biden is using Defense Production Act for baby formula shortage
The Biden administration on Wednesday invoked a wartime tool, the Defense Production Act, in an effort to address the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
The Post’s Andrew Jeong and Tony Romm report that the use of the law, which Congress passed in the early days of the Korean War, reflects the magnitude of the supply crunch that has left many parents scrambling for formula. They write:
Supply chain disruptions tied to the coronavirus pandemic have fueled shortages of a wide range of consumer goods, but a recall on formula produced at an Abbott plant in Michigan exacerbated the shortfall. A majority of American parents and caregivers rely, at least partially, on formula to feed their babies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Andrew and Tony explore how the Biden administration is proposing to address the baby formula shortage, among other issues. You can read the full story here.
Holder's 'opposition' to gerrymandered districts in Md., N.Y.
Former attorney general Eric Holder, who leads a group focused on fairness in the congressional redistricting process, has aggressively criticized maps drawn in states controlled by Republicans. During a recent appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” he claimed he had also voiced opposition to those drawn in two heavily Democratic states, Maryland and New York.
Writing in the Fact Checker, The Post's Glenn Kessler explores what Holder actually said. Glenn writes:
Holder is a skilled practitioner of the Sunday news shows. An ordinary listener might have gotten the impression that Holder was not a fan of the gerrymandered New York and Maryland maps. But he certainly did not object to them with the fervor that he did Republican maps — and apparently would not have minded if they had passed muster with the courts.
You can read Glenn’s full analysis here.