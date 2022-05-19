Post Politics Now Harris to meet with abortion providers; Biden heading to Asia

Bullet Key update

The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, sending it to President Biden for his signature.

Leaders of both parties had hoped to get the legislation to Biden by last weekend but Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who often opposes U.S. intervention abroad, single-handedly slowed down the process in a failed bid to provide more oversight on how the money will be spent.

Thursday’s expected vote comes after the Senate on Wednesday night unanimously confirmed career diplomat Bridget A. Brink as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The Post’s Mike DeBonis reports that the confirmation, which was done in a voice-vote, makes Brink the first full-fledged ambassador to Ukraine since May 2019, when President Donald Trump recalled Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Brink now serves as ambassador to Slovakia. Her confirmation Wednesday comes less than a month after her nomination and less than two weeks after her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — a rapid pace prompted by the Russian invasion and the growing U.S. aid commitment.