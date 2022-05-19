Post Politics Now Harris to meet with abortion providers; Biden heading to Asia

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Vice President Harris speaks during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
Updated May 19, 2022 at 7:25 a.m. EDT|Published May 19, 2022 at 7:22 a.m. EDT
Today, Vice President Harris plans to meet virtually with a group of abortion providers from the White House complex. The move is intended to underscore the White House’s commitment to reproductive rights as the Supreme Court weighs the fate of Roe v. Wade.

President Biden will meet with the leaders of Sweden and Finland in a show of support for their bids to join NATO before he embarks on his first trip to Asia since becoming president. The trip is meant to reassure allies that the United States is not too preoccupied with Ukraine to take a leading role in blunting the influence of China.

Meanwhile, counting continues in Pennsylvania in the too-close-to-call Republican primary for Senate where celebrity physician Mehmet Oz has a narrow lead over GOP rival David McCormick. Former president Donald Trump has urged Oz to declare victory.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democratic female senators hold a news conference on abortion rights. Watch live here.
  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finish President Sauli Niinistö deliver remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House. Watch live coverage here.
  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Asia with a stop in Alaska. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 2:05 p.m. Eastern: Harris meets virtually with abortion providers from the White House complex. Watch live here.

