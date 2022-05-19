Pentagon spokesman Kirby moving to White House in senior communications role

Placeholder while article actions load

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby will move to the White House in a senior communications role, according to two people familiar with the personnel move. Kirby’s move to the White House comes after Karine Jean-Pierre took over as White House press secretary from Jen Psaki, who left the administration last week. Kirby met with President Biden at the White House the day after he offered the press secretary job to Jean-Pierre.

Kirby’s exact title and role remain unclear. Some in the White House said Kirby would make regular appearances at the daily press briefing, while others said he would not share duties with Jean-Pierre and only appear alongside her.

On May 16 White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “representation matters” during her first, historic briefing serving in the role. (Video: The Washington Post)

Kirby is expected to be heavily involved in White House communications, including working closely with the National Security Council.

Kirby, who has served as the top spokesperson for the Defense Department since the start of the administration, has impressed White House officials with his briefings, particularly in recent months as Russia has invaded Ukraine.

The White House declined to comment, and Kirby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

