The big idea A Tale of Two Ukraine Wars: NATO cheers, food crisis fears America and its NATO allies are cheering prospects of strengthening the alliance by bringing Sweden and Finland on board. But dire new warnings about the deepening economic and human cost of the war in Ukraine — like a looming food crisis — are souring the mood.

President Biden put an exclamation point on the Nordic countries’ potential accession today by welcoming Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland to the White House to discuss how to make the process last months not years.

Amid the ebullience, U.S. and alliance officials have expressed confidence about being able to win over Turkey, which has raised a number of objections to admitting Stockholm and Helsinki. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his opposition on Thursday. Any one of the alliance’s 30 countries can block new members.

“Turkey’s concerns can be addressed,” Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday. “We're confident that, at the end of the day, Finland and Sweden will have an effective and efficient accession process.”

Both countries are stable, well-off democracies, with plans to boost military spending. “They have already proven themselves as highly capable security partners,” Sullivan said. “They give a heck of a lot more than they take when it comes to a security partnership or an alliance.”

And America will provide unspecified security guarantees to both countries “against any threats to our shared security, and to deter and confront aggression or the threat of aggression,” Biden said in a statement. Sullivan did not elaborate on the precise nature of the help, but said: “We will not tolerate any aggression against Finland or Sweden during this process.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nearly three-month campaign swung the Nordic countries from NATO-skeptical to alliance-eager in one of the most significant geopolitical consequences of the conflict. They would be the first new members since fledgling North Macedonia came on board in March 2020.

New alarms sounded

Against that backdrop, the world got a fresh note of alarm about the damage to the global economy because of the war. It came from Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, who was in Germany for a meeting of the Group of Seven rich democracies.

My colleague Jeff Stein reported from Bonn, Germany, that Yellen said “Americans should not expect immediate relief from high gas prices but maintained that increases in global supply are eventually likely to provide long-term relief for motorists at the pump.”

“Yellen also warned of the potential for slower growth to combine with inflation worldwide: ‘Higher food and energy prices are having stagflationary effects, namely depressing output and spending and raising inflation all around the world,’ she told reporters.”

“‘We’re doing what we can to avoid further increases in energy prices … but we also want to make sure’ Europe weans itself off dependence on reliance on Russian oil and gas, Yellen said. She added: ‘These pressures are not likely to abate in the very near future.’

“Yellen stressed that she did not expect the U.S. economy to go into recession, arguing that it is well-positioned for economic risks, pointing to fast growth coming out of the coronavirus recession. But she said Europe is likely more ‘vulnerable,’ citing its greater dependence on Russian energy than the United States.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England warned Britain could slide into recession — two consecutive quarters in which the economy shrinks.

Food crisis

For weeks, top U.S. and British officials have warned about the economic impact of the war — it has helped send inflation, already a force before the war, to its highest levels in decades — and shut down food exports from Ukraine, triggering fears of a dire food crisis in dozens of countries.

As I noted in April, Ukraine and Russia together account for a third of global wheat and barley exports. Three dozen countries rely on them for more than half of their wheat exports. They also produce more than half the world’s sunflower oil, used in cooking and snacks.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned this week of “apocalyptic” consequences for the world’s poor, saying Ukraine’s finance minister had told him “at the moment there was no way of shipping the food out, and it’s getting worse.”

“That’s not just a major worry for this country, but a worry for the developing world,” Bailey said, according to The Guardian newspaper. “I’m sorry for being apocalyptic, but it is a worry,”

Sullivan said Russia had mounted “an effective blockade” of Ukrainian ports throttling shipments “to feed people in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and everywhere else.

“The United States stands ready in any way,” Sullivan said, “to help facilitate and deliver on that diplomacy to try to produce an outcome in which food is getting to the world.”

What’s happening now

Senate poised to pass $40 billion in Ukraine aid, sending bill to Biden

“The bill provides a combined $20.1 billion in military aid that is expected to provide for the transfer of advanced weapons systems, such as Patriot antiaircraft missiles and long-range artillery,” Mike DeBonis reports.

But wait, there's more: “Also included in the bill is more than $8 billion in general economic support for Ukraine, nearly $5 billion in global food aid to address potential food shortages sparked by the collapse of Ukraine’s agricultural economy and more than $1 billion in combined support for refugees.”

Census Bureau: 14 state populations were significantly miscounted in 2020

“For the 2020 census, all states were not counted equally well for population numbers used to allocate political representation and federal funding over the next decade, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released Thursday,” NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports.

House panel to hold hearing in wake of Buffalo, Laguna Woods shootings

“House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D) announced Thursday that the panel would hold a hearing on June 8 ‘to examine the gun violence crisis in the United States,’” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report for Post Politics Now.

And: Buffalo shooting suspect indicted on charges related to massacre at Tops supermarket

Baby formula plant could be open within two weeks, FDA commissioner says

“Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert M. Califf told lawmakers Thursday that his agency has been working ‘tirelessly’ to increase supplies of baby formula nationally and that he expects an Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan that made much of the country’s formula to be operating again within two weeks,” Laura Reiley reports.

The war in Ukraine

Red Cross logs details of ‘hundreds of Ukrainian POWs’ from Azovstal

“The International Committee of the Red Cross said it logged the details of hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war to ‘track those who have been captured’ after their negotiated surrender from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol this week,” Ellen Francis, Bryan Pietsch, Steve Hendrix, Julian Mark, Rachel Pannett, Andrew Jeong and Amy Cheng report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

The midterms are here. Critics say Facebook is already behind.

“Facebook has not yet released a new public policy strategy for the November midterms to refresh and update its rules and tools to protect the elections, something it traditionally touts. And former employees, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said they worry that the social media company is already lagging far behind where it needs to be to prevent the spread of misinformation from hurting voters’ understanding and behavior in the primaries and general election,” Naomi Nix reports.

… and beyond

Captive medic’s body cam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol

“A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail, smuggled out to the world in a tampon. Now she is in Russian hands, at a time when Mariupol itself is on the verge of falling,” the Associated Press's Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant report.

“Using a body camera, [Yuliia Paievska] recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. She got the harrowing clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as they left in a rare humanitarian convoy.”

China insists party elites shed overseas assets, eyeing Western sanctions on Russia

“China’s Communist Party will block promotions for senior cadres whose spouses or children hold significant assets abroad…as Beijing seeks to insulate its top officials from the types of sanctions now being directed at Russia,” the Wall Street Journal's Chun Han Wong reports.

“The directive came as Mr. Xi seeks to minimize geopolitical risks for the Communist Party amid concerns that officials with overseas financial exposure could become a liability if the U.S. and other Western powers impose sanctions against Chinese leaders and their relatives, similar to what was done against Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the people said.”

The latest on covid

Top Biden health officials sound warning on rising covid infections

The news: One-third of Americans live in communities experiencing rising levels of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“The increase in new infections — nearing 100,000 a day — comes as the nation heads into Memorial Day weekend with its large gatherings and travel. That case count is almost certainly an undercount, officials said, given the widespread use of at-home tests for which results are often not reported to health officials,” Yasmeen Abutaleb reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden’s Cuba and Venezuela policy shifts leave Florida Democrats dismayed

“Biden hemorrhaged South Florida Hispanic voters in 2020 — one reason he lost the state to Donald Trump during the last election. Two moves by his administration this week — easing sanctions on Venezuela and loosening restrictions on Cuba — signal he’s likely not interested in improving his standing with the key demographic,” Politico's Sabrina Rodriguez and Matt Dixon report.

After months focused on Ukraine, Biden makes first trip to Asia

“Biden faces a host of challenges on the trip, including a looming intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea that threatens to upend his plans. South Korean officials said Wednesday that Washington and Seoul are preparing a joint command-and-control ‘Plan B’ in case Pyongyang conducts a missile test this weekend,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Seung Min Kim and Michelle Ye Hee Lee report.

Lawmakers reach deal to help vets exposed to toxic burn pits

“The deal announced by top senators with oversight over veterans’ issues paves the way for sweeping changes to the federal government’s treatment of combat veterans exposed to burn pits and other airborne toxins during the Gulf War and post-9/11 conflicts by expanding eligibility for benefits to about 3.5 million men and women,” Lisa Rein reports.

Justice Dept. employees urge administration to grant leave for out-of-state abortions

“The request puts the administration in a potentially tricky position: either denying a benefit even as several large companies have made accommodations in the area, or granting one that pits it against state governments that restrict access to the procedure,” the New York Times's Katie Benner reports.

ICYMI: Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost baby formula supply

“The White House said the directive requires the suppliers of key formula ingredients to prioritize the delivery of those resources to formula producers, adding that the administration will simultaneously launch a new operation to ensure faster flights of imports using Defense Department air cargo contracts,” Tony Romm reports.

The 2022 Senate map, visualized

“The days of an evenly split Senate may be no more after the midterm elections, with Democrats and Republicans each striving to pick up just one more seat to break the tie.” Here’s your guide to the 2022 midterm elections.

Hot on the left

There’s a simple fix to the baby formula crisis

“This is a uniquely American crisis,” the Post's editorial board writes.

“Our neighbors in Canada and Mexico still have plenty of baby formula on their shelves. What’s different in this country is that the United States relies primarily on three companies — Abbott, Gerber and Reckitt — to supply the vast majority of baby formula for the nation … It could have been predicted that, with a major supplier impaired, a baby formula shortage would turn into a red-siren emergency.”

Hot on the right

Here’s why Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is voting for the Senate’s Ukraine aid bill

It’s all about national security. In a floor speech Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said Putin’s goal is “to reassemble the Soviet Union, and beyond the Soviet Union, the Russian empire,” which the senator said would be disastrous for global security and American stability.

Today in Washington (times eastern)

At noon, Biden will depart for Anchorage. He will arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson at 7 p.m.

Biden will leave Anchorage for Seoul at 8:30 p.m.

In closing

Primary day: It just wouldn’t feel right if we already knew the winners

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

