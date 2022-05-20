Biden arrives in South Korea on first Asia trip as president

Placeholder while article actions load

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea — President Biden touched down in South Korea on Friday in the first visit to Asia of his presidency, kicking off a five-day tour designed to underscore his administration’s diplomatic and economic commitment to the region in the face of a rising China. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden’s first remarks here will nod to a top domestic priority for the administration, calling for final passage of a sweeping bill in Congress meant to boost U.S. competitiveness against China that House and Senate negotiators are scrambling to finalize.

His speech also comes as his administration is struggling with the economic and political impact of rising inflation in the United States, with Biden planning to make the case that the legislation will ultimately strengthen supply chains and lower costs for consumers.

Accompanied by newly inaugurated South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Biden will also tour a Samsung facility that will serve as a model for a plant the company is building in Texas — a sample of the president’s “foreign policy for the middle class” ethos that has guided his administration.

But Biden will confront a slew of other challenges during his trip to Asia. His visit kicks off amid signs that North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test or a long-range ballistic missile test as early as this week, according to intelligence from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo. However, it would be unusual for North Korea to conduct a missile test while a U.S. president is on the Korean Peninsula.

Still, the looming potential missile test underscores the lack of progress on efforts to denuclearize North Korea, which has pursued an aggressive expansion of its weapons program since the 2019 collapse of diplomatic talks with the United States. North Korea seeks sanctions relief before agreeing to talks, and the Biden administration has not indicated interest in lifting them.

Biden’s visit will serve as an important early test of leadership for Yoon, who took office 10 days ago.

Biden’s visit will be the first head-of-state meeting for Yoon, a first-time politician with no foreign policy experience. It is the first time a U.S. president’s visit has taken place at such an early stage in the South Korean presidency, according to local media reports.

The core of Yoon’s policy is strengthening the U.S.-South Korean alliance and taking a more assertive role on the global stage as the world’s 10th-largest economy, rather than shaping foreign policy goals solely related to the country’s volatile neighbor to the north.

“This will be an opportunity to build that relationship from the ground up,” Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security adviser, said about the two leaders’ meeting.

Their trip to the Samsung electronics plant highlights the growing role South Korea is playing in the management of the semiconductor supply chain, which the United States has sought to strengthen as it looks for alternatives to depending on China for semiconductors and other technologies.

Yoon has said that he wants South Korea to step up its economic and strategic commitments to expand its alliance with the United States beyond military coordination. Yoon is expected to announce that South Korea will join the U.S.-proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which seeks to strengthen American economic cooperation with countries in the region and is in part designed to counter China’s influence.

But South Korea is still economically dependent on China, its biggest trading partner, and the presidential office has already rushed to clarify that Seoul is not seeking to exclude Beijing from global supply chains.

While Yoon has signaled that he would take a tougher approach on China, particularly on the issue of human rights, it remains to be seen whether his actions will match his rhetoric.

Lee and Kim reported from Seoul.

