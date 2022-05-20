Placeholder while article actions load

It’s useful to note the extent to which complaints about voter fraud in the 2020 election are centered less on the alleged fraud than its effect on Donald Trump. What galls Trump supporters is less any single incident of alleged wrongdoing than the fact that it occurred often enough to make Joe Biden the president. The proposed remedies often center on that complaint rather than the fraud that allegedly allowed it to happen.

You see this all over the place. In Wisconsin, a Republican former judge tasked with evaluating the election oversaw the release of a report insisting that its goal was “not to challenge certification of the Presidential election.” Then, when introducing the report, that judge told legislators that they “ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.” The film “2000 Mules,” purporting to show how ballots were shuttled around the country, includes in its analysis an utterly indefensible claim about the extent of ballot-shuttling — presumably so that filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza could meet the demand for a narrative about Trump having seen the election stolen. It’s part of a cottage industry centered not on “fraud,” as such, or even illegality (the actions alleged weren’t even illegal in two of the states included in the movie) but on proving that Trump was robbed in either a literal or an abstract sense, depending on what’s useful in the moment.

It is, in other words, a line of complaint centered not on wrongdoing, but on what Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas might disparage as people refusing to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with.” People like Virginia Thomas, his wife.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that Virginia Thomas (who often goes by her nickname, “Ginni”) had reached out to legislators in Arizona in hopes that they would reject the Joe Biden electors selected by voters in that state in favor of ones supportive of Trump.

“Thomas’s name … appears on an email to the two representatives on Dec. 13, the day before members of the electoral college met to cast their votes and seal Biden’s victory,” The Post’s Emma Brown reported. “'Before you choose your state’s Electors … consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead,' the email said.”

That outreach appeared to be a function of an online tool aimed at putting pressure on legislators to assert a dubious power to choose presidential electors. At other points, though, Ginni Thomas’s approach was more direct. In the weeks after the election, for example, she repeatedly reached out to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, both to offer support for Trump’s effort to retain power and to ask questions about how that effort was going. In those messages Thomas also passed along unsubstantiated evidence of how the election had been tainted by fraud. On Jan. 6, 2021, Thomas attended the rally for Trump near the White House and expressed her support for protesters on Facebook.

All of this contrasts poorly with the speech Justice Thomas gave last week.

It came in the wake of the leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. To Thomas (and to many on the right), the leak was an unacceptable attack on the Supreme Court as an institution. His speech focused on that point.

Americans, he said, “are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like.” He then continued: “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.”

This is predictable language coming from one of the apparent signatories to the draft opinion. Its leak prompted sharp criticism of the court — criticism, it’s worth noting, that would have followed the release of that opinion under normal circumstances. But Thomas elevated the idea that the criticism was somehow a refusal to “live with” the decision or that it reflected a successful “bullying” of the court. The court does not outwardly appear to have been in any way cowed by the backlash.

One institution that was bullied by Americans unwilling to accept an outcome was state legislatures. Ginni Thomas emailed those Arizonans not by simply opening her email app, it seems, but by using a tool designed to pressure elected officials. After President Biden was inaugurated, one of the lawmakers to whom Thomas (and presumably many others) had sent emails introduced legislation aimed at codifying the power of the legislature to decide election winners.

Justice Thomas, of course, has a valid point about the decline in confidence in institutional decision-making. Americans are broadly unwilling to assume that the federal government is always working in the general interest, an effect correlated with the heightened partisanship of American politics.

It’s a message that should be heard not just by opponents of overturning Roe but by proponents of overturning the election. Including those with the surname Thomas.

