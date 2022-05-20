Former New York mayor Bill de Blasio announces bid for Congress

Former New York mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Friday that he is running for Congress in the state’s newly redrawn 10th District, casting himself as a leader who can quickly get results for New Yorkers still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and other challenges.
Breaking: @BilldeBlasio announces his run for Congress pic.twitter.com/3LXkcImS0w— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 20, 2022
De Blasio served two terms as mayor of New York City from 2014 to 2021. He pursued an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and had mulled running for governor before announcing in January that he would not pursue a bid against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).
The opening for de Blasio to run in the 10th District is a result of a new congressional map drawn by a court-appointed special master earlier this week. The new lines pushed Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D) into a neighboring district, and have forced him into a primary with fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney.
The courts took over redistricting after striking down the congressional map drawn by state Democratic lawmakers as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. The Democrats in the state legislature had drawn a map that could have yielded them an additional three seats in Congress.
New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for June, but have been pushed back to August as a result of legal wrangling over the congressional map.