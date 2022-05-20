Former New York mayor Bill de Blasio announces bid for Congress

Former New York mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Friday that he is running for Congress in the state’s newly redrawn 10th District, casting himself as a leader who can quickly get results for New Yorkers still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and other challenges.

“Polls show people are hurting,” de Blasio said in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “They need help, they need help fast and they need leaders who can actually get them help now and know how to do it. I do know how to do it from years of serving the people of this city, and so today I’m declaring my candidacy for Congress in the 10th Congressional District of New York.”