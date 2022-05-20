The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pennsylvania GOP Senate race is likely headed to a recount

The Associated Press has declared the race too close to call

May 20, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. EDT
Television personality Mehmet Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, finished in a virtual dead heat with former George W. Bush administration official Dave McCormick with 95 percent of the vote reported. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Breaking: The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary is too close to call, the Associated Press has reported.

The AP said the race was too close to call and it will not be able to at this time project a winner between David McCormick and Mehmet Oz, the television personality endorsed by Donald Trump. The race is likely headed for a recount, though the second-place finisher can waive that right.

The contest is now in the hands of Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, who has until May 26 to announce a recount. That is supposed to automatically occur if the top two candidates finish within .5 percentage points of each other. The Pennsylvania Senate race is key to the GOP hopes of retaking the majority.

This story will be updated

The Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary is probably headed for a recount after the Associated Press said on Friday it could not project a winner because of the contest’s tight margins. As of Friday, television personality Mehmet Oz, endorsed by ex-president Donald Trump, led ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 1,079 votes with 98 percent of precincts reporting.

Unless McCormick concedes by noon on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of State will officially order a recount that must begin no later than June 1 be completed by noon on June 7, with the results likely released the next day.

Oz and McCormick have been locked in a bitter, noxious race for weeks with Trump throwing his support behind a fellow television celebrity he says he’s known for years and other Trump-aligned people like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Trump’s secretary of State Mike Pompeo behind McCormick.

Trump urges Oz to ‘declare victory’ before vote tally complete in Pa.

Because the race was so close, outstanding mail-in ballots from overseas, as well as military and absentee ballots that always take more time to count became more important. Following Tuesday’s balloting, Trump, echoing his rhetoric from 2020, began sowing doubt about the results, suggesting the mail-in ballots were somehow fraudulent and that Oz should declare himself the winner.

Both campaigns this week have been bullish about their chances of winning. McCormick, Oz and their surrogates all said publicly that they would be ahead once all the ballots were counted. Neither campaign echoed Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

“Facts show that the counting of valid absentee ballots is very likely to put @DaveMcCormickPA on top in the PA Senate race. This is great news for Pennsylvania and for America,” Pompeo tweeted on Thursday.

