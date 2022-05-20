Pennsylvania GOP Senate race is likely headed to a recount

Breaking: The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary is too close to call, the Associated Press has reported.
The contest is now in the hands of Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, who has until May 26 to announce a recount. That is supposed to automatically occur if the top two candidates finish within .5 percentage points of each other. The Pennsylvania Senate race is key to the GOP hopes of retaking the majority.
This story will be updated
The Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary is probably headed for a recount after the Associated Press said on Friday it could not project a winner because of the contest’s tight margins. As of Friday, television personality Mehmet Oz, endorsed by ex-president Donald Trump, led ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 1,079 votes with 98 percent of precincts reporting.
Unless McCormick concedes by noon on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of State will officially order a recount that must begin no later than June 1 be completed by noon on June 7, with the results likely released the next day.
Oz and McCormick have been locked in a bitter, noxious race for weeks with Trump throwing his support behind a fellow television celebrity he says he’s known for years and other Trump-aligned people like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Trump’s secretary of State Mike Pompeo behind McCormick.
Because the race was so close, outstanding mail-in ballots from overseas, as well as military and absentee ballots that always take more time to count became more important. Following Tuesday’s balloting, Trump, echoing his rhetoric from 2020, began sowing doubt about the results, suggesting the mail-in ballots were somehow fraudulent and that Oz should declare himself the winner.
Both campaigns this week have been bullish about their chances of winning. McCormick, Oz and their surrogates all said publicly that they would be ahead once all the ballots were counted. Neither campaign echoed Trump’s claims of voter fraud.
“Facts show that the counting of valid absentee ballots is very likely to put @DaveMcCormickPA on top in the PA Senate race. This is great news for Pennsylvania and for America,” Pompeo tweeted on Thursday.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022. Here are the results from Tuesday’s primaries: North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Oregon and Kentucky.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.