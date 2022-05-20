The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Senate primary in Pa. still unresolved as other tests of Trump’s influence loom

Key updates
The latest: In South Korea, Biden pitches key domestic agenda issue
On our radar: Raffensperger courts Trump’s base in Ga. GOP primary
Noted: GOP gubernatorial nominee in Pa. warned of left-wing ‘Hitlerian Putsch’ in 2001 paper
Former president Donald Trump. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated May 20, 2022 at 8:18 a.m. EDT|Published May 20, 2022 at 7:22 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Today, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania backed by Donald Trump, continues to wait to see if he will prevail over David McCormick in a much tighter primary race than the former president hoped for. The contest could be headed to a runoff after the thousands of remaining mail-in ballots are counted.

View live politics updates

Other tests of Trump’s influence loom next week, including in Georgia, where polls show his preferred choice for governor, David Perdue, badly trailing incumbent Brian Kemp in the GOP primary. Also on the ballot on Tuesday: Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state who resisted Trump’s urging to “find” votes in the 2020 presidential election. Trump is backing a challenger.

Meanwhile, President Biden is in South Korea on Friday in the first visit to Asia of his presidency.

Your daily dashboard

  • 6:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivered remarks in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Watch here.
  • 3:40 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris discusses funding in the bipartisan infrastructure law for energy-efficient school buses. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

7:49 a.m.
Headshot of Cleve R. Wootson Jr.
Cleve R. Wootson Jr.: Biden tries to put focus on ties to U.S. allies in Asia — Biden started his first trip to Asia as president at a semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, near Seoul — but the trip comes at a time when the focus of the world, and the region, seems to be on everything else.North Korea is preparing to test a long-range ballistic missile that could easily reach the United States, or even a nuclear weapon, according to intelligence reports. China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, will undoubtedly have a response to the American president trying to strengthen alliances so close to home. The prices of gas and consumer goods are up at home. And the Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its third month.But Biden’s first speech during the trip sought to highlight the importance of strengthening relationships with U.S. allies in Asia.“The alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States of America is a linchpin of peace, stability and prosperity for this region of the world,” he said.
Cleve R. Wootson Jr., White House, politics, political campaigns, criminal justice, equity
Loading...