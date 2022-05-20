Post Politics Now Senate primary in Pa. still unresolved as other tests of Trump’s influence loom

Today, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania backed by Donald Trump, continues to wait to see if he will prevail over David McCormick in a much tighter primary race than the former president hoped for. The contest could be headed to a runoff after the thousands of remaining mail-in ballots are counted.
Other tests of Trump’s influence loom next week, including in Georgia, where polls show his preferred choice for governor, David Perdue, badly trailing incumbent Brian Kemp in the GOP primary. Also on the ballot on Tuesday: Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state who resisted Trump’s urging to “find” votes in the 2020 presidential election. Trump is backing a challenger.
Meanwhile, President Biden is in South Korea on Friday in the first visit to Asia of his presidency.
On our radar: Finalization of New York congressional map expected todayReturn to menu
A New York congressional map drawn by a court-appointed special master, Jonathan R. Cervas, is expected to be finalized Friday, setting off a scramble among the state’s incumbent House members to choose where they will run.
Writing in The Early 202, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer assess what’s at stake and some of the fallout from drafts of what will be finalized:
Democrats are already heading into a challenging midterm season where they could lose control of the House with voters sour about soaring inflation and down on Biden’s job performance.Now adding to that list of problems is a nasty intraparty fight that broke out this week over a new congressional map that is tearing apart the New York delegation, pitting members against each other and prompting calls of racism.At the center of the storm is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, who has already announced he plans to run in the state’s newly created 17th district. But that could pit him against freshman lawmaker Mondaire Jones who has to choose between doing battle with Maloney or fellow Black progressive Jamaal Bowman in the 16th district.
You can read the full analysis, which details some other tough choices facing members, here.
The latest: In South Korea, Biden pitches key domestic agenda issueReturn to menu
President Biden, near the outset of his first trip to Asia of his presidency, touted a top domestic priority for the administration, calling in a speech in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, for final passage of a sweeping bill in Congress meant to boost U.S. competitiveness against China that House and Senate negotiators are scrambling to finalize.
The Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Seung Min Kim have details:
Biden’s speech comes as his administration is struggling with the economic and political impact of rising inflation in the United States, with Biden making the case that the legislation will ultimately strengthen supply chains and lower costs for consumers.The legislation, one of the few notable bipartisan bills expected to clear Congress this midterm year, will funnel significant investment into research and development projects in the United States, Biden said.
You can read the full story on Biden’s trip here.
On our radar: Raffensperger courts Trump’s base in Ga. GOP primaryReturn to menu
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), an official who famously resisted then-President Donald Trump’s pressure to “find” votes in the 2020 presidential election, is on the ballot this year.
The Post’s Amy Gardner reports on the delicate balance Raffensperger is trying to strike as he campaigns in a GOP primary in a state where most Republicans still love Trump and believe his false narrative about the 2020 election. Amy writes:
Squaring off against an ardent Trump acolyte, Raffensperger has chosen the path of political pragmatism, courting the former president’s base while not completely abandoning his image as the rare Republican willing to take Trump on.Whether Raffensperger can pull it off could help set the direction for the Republican Party at a time when Trumpism remains very much alive even as Trump himself is struggling to propel his preferred candidates to victory. The outcome will also bear directly on the 2024 presidential vote, when Georgia is again expected to be a key battleground and the secretary of state will have oversight over how votes are cast, counted and certified.
As of now, his race in next Tuesday’s primary appears very close. You can read Amy’s full story here.
The latest: Oz, McCormick don’t embrace Trump’s suggestion of rigged voteReturn to menu
Former president Donald Trump’s evidence-free suggestions that Pennsylvania’s too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary was somehow rigged have not been embraced by the leading candidates, Mehmet Oz and David McCormick.
But Trump’s questioning of the legitimacy of mail-in ballots as the lead of Oz, his endorsed candidate, has narrowed, is not without consequences, The Post’s Colby Itkowitz and Rosalind S. Helderman write:
The dynamic reflects how, following the precedent set in 2020, close elections may face scrutiny and doubt even when there is no evidence to support wrongdoing or error. Election officials in Pennsylvania are girding for similar complaints in November, but fear there are few ways to combat deliberate misinformation and rising political toxicity.Pennsylvania Republican Patrick J. Toomey, whose retirement created the open Senate seat, said he had been impressed with both McCormick and Oz, neither of whom have questioned the results. He was critical of Trump’s evidence-free assertions of malfeasance.
You can read the full story on the race, which may be headed to a recount, here.
Noted: GOP gubernatorial nominee in Pa. warned of left-wing ‘Hitlerian Putsch’ in 2001 paperReturn to menu
Two decades before he was the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano warned in a master’s thesis that the United States was vulnerable to a left-wing “Hitlerian Putsch” that would begin with the dismantling of the U.S. military and end with the destruction of the country’s democracy.
The Post’s Greg Jaffe reports that the thesis, written in 2001 when Mastriano was a major at the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College, is highly unusual for its doomsaying and often fearful point of view — and its prediction that only the U.S. military could save the country from the depredations of its morally debauched civilian leaders. Greg writes:
The paper is posted on an official Defense Department website and lists Mastriano as the author at a time when he said he received a master’s degree from the school.In it, Mastriano adopts the point of view of a colonel who is living in 2018 — some 17 years in the future — and has taken refuge in an “isolated cavern” in the George Washington National Forest. The military’s collapse, in his telling, allowed a left-wing leader obsessed with “political correctness” and backed militarily by the United Nations and the European Union to rise to power in a struggle that led to the deaths of millions of Americans.
You can read Greg’s full story here.
The latest: A leaked federal court survey leads to investigationReturn to menu
A confidential employee survey detailed accusations that some federal court judges in D.C. subjected staff members to gender discrimination, bullying and racial insensitivity, The Post reported earlier this week.
Federal court officials are now planning to investigate how the report was disclosed, The Post’s Ann E. Marimow reports. Ann writes:
D.C. Circuit Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan informed colleagues of the planned investigation after The Washington Post on Monday published a report about the survey’s findings and the reluctance among courthouse employees to file workplace misconduct complaints against their superiors for fear of reprisal.Srinivasan said Thursday that leaders of the U.S. District Court and U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit initiated the survey last year to “better understand our employees’ workplace experiences, and employees who completed the survey did so on the understanding that their responses would be used only for that purpose and kept confidential.”
You can read Ann’s full story here.
Analysis: What Sen. Johnson says about Democrats trying to ‘change the electorate’Return to menu
The mass shooting in Buffalo has brought new attention to the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, embraced by some GOP lawmakers, that claims Democrats are plotting to reduce the influence of Whites in the United States.
Is Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) among them?
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler and Adriana Usero explore that question and Johnson’s recent claim that all he’s “ever done is parroted exactly what Democrats have said about this.” Glenn writes:
Seen in full context, our review of Johnson’s comments show he often seems to walk up to the line but does not appear to embrace the theory. He frames his questions around his outrage about the surge of migrants at the U.S. border and his belief that Biden is deliberating tolerating the surge. He then suggests it appears to be a policy to enhance the future election prospects for Democrats.
You can read Glenn and Adriana’s full analysis here.
On our radar: Garland to detail new efforts to bolster hate-crime reportingReturn to menu
With the nation reeling from a racist mass shooting in Buffalo, Attorney General Merrick Garland will welcome Black and Asian American community leaders to the Justice Department on Friday to shine a spotlight on new federal efforts to bolster hate-crime reporting.
The Post’s David Nakamura reports that Garland launched an internal review last year to develop new policies, and his announcement represents some of the results, officials said. Dave writes:
Garland is set to unveil new guidelines to help local jurisdictions, including police and community leaders, raise awareness of hate incidents, particularly those that target Asian Americans and others during the coronavirus pandemic.The attorney general also will announce $10 million in new grant funding to help states establish new reporting hotlines and assist police agencies with sending data to the federal government, officials said.
You can read the full story about the announcement here.