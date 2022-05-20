Post Politics Now Senate primary in Pa. still unresolved as other tests of Trump’s influence loom

Democrats are already heading into a challenging midterm season where they could lose control of the House with voters sour about soaring inflation and down on Biden’s job performance.

Now adding to that list of problems is a nasty intraparty fight that broke out this week over a new congressional map that is tearing apart the New York delegation, pitting members against each other and prompting calls of racism.

At the center of the storm is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, who has already announced he plans to run in the state’s newly created 17th district. But that could pit him against freshman lawmaker Mondaire Jones who has to choose between doing battle with Maloney or fellow Black progressive Jamaal Bowman in the 16th district.