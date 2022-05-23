Post Politics Now Pence appearing in Ga. to campaign against Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Former vice president Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington on Nov. 30. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By
and 
 
May 23, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. EDT
Today, on the eve of another round of key primaries, former vice president Mike Pence is slated to campaign with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who faces a primary challenge from David Perdue after the former senator was recruited to run by former president Donald Trump. The race, in which Kemp is heavily favored, could be among Trump’s biggest defeats of the cycle. On Tuesday, there are also races on the ballot in Alabama and Arkansas, as well as runoffs in Texas.

Meanwhile, President Biden continues his first trip to Asia since becoming president. In a news conference Monday, Biden said the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if it came under attack by China, comments the White House immediately sought to clarify. He also said he did not believe a quarantine to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the United States would be necessary,

  • 1:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden spoke at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Watch here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris visits Children’s National Hospital in Washington to discuss mental health and wellness.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern: Pence appears with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a get-out-the-vote rally in Kennesaw, Ga.

