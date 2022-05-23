Post Politics Now Pence appearing in Ga. to campaign against Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful

Today, on the eve of another round of key primaries, former vice president Mike Pence is slated to campaign with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who faces a primary challenge from David Perdue after the former senator was recruited to run by former president Donald Trump. The race, in which Kemp is heavily favored, could be among Trump’s biggest defeats of the cycle. On Tuesday, there are also races on the ballot in Alabama and Arkansas, as well as runoffs in Texas.
Meanwhile, President Biden continues his first trip to Asia since becoming president. In a news conference Monday, Biden said the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if it came under attack by China, comments the White House immediately sought to clarify. He also said he did not believe a quarantine to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the United States would be necessary,
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
On our radar: Pence appearing in Ga. as part of pushback against Trump-backed candidates for governorReturn to menu
Former vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to appear alongside Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at a get-out-the-vote rally Monday night, bucking former president Donald Trump, who is supporting Kemp’s challenger in the GOP gubernatorial primary, former U.S. senator David Perdue.
Trump recruited Perdue and made him his marquee candidate in a larger crusade against GOP officeholders who opposed his fight to overturn the 2020 election, which was rooted in false claims about fraud.
Over the weekend, The Post’s Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey, Michael Scherer and Matthew Brown took a look at a broader effort by Republican governors to push back against Trump-backed challenges to several of their incumbents, including Kemp. They write:
To protect incumbents up for reelection this year, the Republican Governors Association decided to spend millions of dollars in primaries, an unusual step for an organization that typically reserves its cash for general election matchups against Democrats. …The RGA invested some $5 million in Georgia, according to a person familiar with the group’s outlays. ... The influx of RGA money in Georgia, according to strategists on both sides of the governor’s race, has dealt a devastating blow to Perdue, who has struggled to raise funds to compete.
You can read the full story from our colleagues here.
The latest: White House walks back Biden’s pledge to defend Taiwan militarilyReturn to menu
In a news conference Monday in Tokyo, Biden said the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if it came under attack by China, despite the U.S. policy of “strategic ambiguity.”
The Post’s Seung Min Kim, Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. report that a White House official walked back Biden’s remarks almost immediately, saying Biden simply had reemphasized a pledge made through a 1979 law that calls on the United States to provide Taiwan with the military means for self-defense.
The United States retains a policy of strategic ambiguity toward the island, meaning it is deliberately unclear on what it would do when it comes to the issue of defending Taiwan.
Biden made the remark as he began the second leg of his Asia tour Monday, signaling a more confrontational approach to China in matters of both the economy and national security.
Later Monday, Biden’s administration announced the outlines of a new trade agreement that is meant to strengthen U.S. economic ties with other nations in the Indo-Pacific region.
You can read our colleagues’ full story here.
Biden also made news in Japan on Monday by saying that he did not believe a quarantine to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the United States would be necessary. You can read more about that here.
Noted: How little has happened in Washington since George Floyd’s deathReturn to menu
Two years after George Floyd’s killing sparked demonstrations for police reform and a national movement to confront systemic racism, the push to rehabilitate police departments has stagnated.
A bill bearing Floyd’s name aimed at overhauling police practices died in the Senate, even after President Biden urged legislators to get it done in his first address to Congress. The administration has been mulling for months whether Biden should issue an executive order on police reform, leaving civil rights leaders frustrated at the delay and whether it will result in any enduring improvement.
The Washington Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr. takes a look at what’s changed in the past two years, particularly in Biden’s tone and emphasis.
Cleve writes:
A few days after George Floyd was murdered, presidential hopeful Joe Biden addressed the nation, speaking passionately about police reforms that he stressed could not wait another month, let alone another election cycle: banning police chokeholds; rules for use of force; a review of every police department’s hiring, training and de-escalation practices.“No more excuses,” Biden demanded, urging Congress to put a bill on then-President Donald Trump’s desk within days. “No more delays.”
You can read Cleve’s full story here.
Take a look: On the Sunday shows, shortage of baby formula gets attentionReturn to menu
The shortage of baby formula was a hot topic on the Sunday shows, with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and other officials pressed about how it happened and how the military is being used to address it.
A U.S. military plane filled with more than 70,000 pounds of baby formula arrived in Indianapolis on Sunday from Germany, part of Operation Fly Formula, a Biden administration initiative that aims to quickly increase supplies of the food source amid a national shortage. You can watch a video pulled together by The Post’s Blair Guild.
Analysis: Where Pence falls in the list of 2024 GOP White House hopefulsReturn to menu
Over the weekend, in his latest update on the leading 2024 Republican presidential contenders, our colleague Aaron Blake noted that former vice president Mike Pence has been “carving out some calculated distance” from former president Donald Trump.
The latest example is Pence’s decision to campaign Monday night in Georgia with the state’s incumbent GOP governor, Brian Kemp, who faces a primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. senator David Perdue. Trump is all-in for Perdue. Aaron writes:
Pence has criticized as “un-American” Trump’s plot to have him unilaterally overturn the election — an issue on which, it turns out, Republicans side with Pence. He also went after his party’s “apologists” for Russian President Vladimir Putin after Trump praised Putin’s supposed strategic genius. And now he offers a high-profile endorsement in opposition to Trump.
You can read Aaron’s analysis on how that affects Pence’s standing among potential 2024 White House contenders and see what he has to say about the other hopefuls here.