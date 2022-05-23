Post Politics Now Pence appearing in Ga. to campaign against Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful

To protect incumbents up for reelection this year, the Republican Governors Association decided to spend millions of dollars in primaries, an unusual step for an organization that typically reserves its cash for general election matchups against Democrats. …

The RGA invested some $5 million in Georgia, according to a person familiar with the group’s outlays. ... The influx of RGA money in Georgia, according to strategists on both sides of the governor’s race, has dealt a devastating blow to Perdue, who has struggled to raise funds to compete.