Primary elections live updates Big races are on the ballot in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas

Welcome to special coverage of the Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas primaries and runoffs in Texas from Post Politics Now.
Also in Georgia: Trump’s preferred candidate, former football star Herschel Walker, is expected to prevail in the GOP Senate primary. And Trump is backing Rep. Jody Hice (R) in a bid to knock off Georgia’s incumbent secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, who stood up to Trump’s false election claims in 2020.
In Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is trying to win a GOP Senate primary without Trump’s support against well-funded opponents Katie Britt and Mike Durant.
What else to know
On our radar: Without Trump’s support, Mo Brooks finds some momentum in AlabamaReturn to menu
In Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks’s Senate bid has been disowned by former president Donald Trump. But Brooks is still trying to make a clear case to Republican primary voters that he is the most pro-Trump candidate in the three-way race.
The Post’s Isaac Arnsdorf has the latest:
With the vote on Tuesday, there are signs that Brooks’s gambit is working. Local observers and recent surveys suggest the race is tightening, and in place of the Trump endorsement, Brooks has picked up support from other Republicans who are delicately working to stake competing claims to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement without antagonizing Trump himself.The big-spending national conservative group the Club for Growth, which has increasingly taken positions contrary to Trump’s endorsements this year, pumped more than $4 million into Brooks’s race, according to Federal Election Commission reports. On Monday, the campaign is holding events with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), a likely challenger to Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024, and Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
Also in the race to succeed the retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.): Katie Britt, a former top Shelby aide, and military veteran Mike Durant.
You can read Isaac’s full story here.
The latest: Trump, Pence hold dueling events in Ga. governor’s raceReturn to menu
The country’s 45th president, Donald Trump, and his onetime governing partner, Mike Pence, held dueling events Monday night for their favored candidates ahead of Georgia’s highly anticipated Republican gubernatorial primary, in what could presage a fight over the future of the Republican Party.
The Post’s Josh Dawsey, Annie Linskey and Mariana Alfaro report that Pence held an ebullient rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on the eve of a primary election that the governor is expected to win. Meanwhile, Trump appeared at a tele-town hall with former senator David Perdue (R), the man he recruited to try to oust Kemp, whom he accuses of not working feverishly enough to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Our colleagues write:
The former vice president appeared with the governor in an airport hangar in Kennesaw, where a black bus with Kemp’s logo rolled in through a large side door and country lyrics such as “it’s harvest time” blared as the men posed for photos with supporters.Pence praised much of the Trump administration’s agenda, and even Kemp praised Trump. Neither man mentioned Perdue by name and instead focused their ire on likely Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, in a sign the primary election was all but over, according to observers and polls.
You can read the full story here.
On our radar: Texas runoff tests Democratic divisions over abortion, immigrationReturn to menu
The latest battle in the fight for power in the Democratic Party between centrists and liberals will be decided in Texas on Tuesday, in a runoff between Rep. Henry Cuellar and challenger Jessica Cisneros that has pitted top members of Congress against left-leaning activists.
Reporting from Laredo, Tex., The Post’s David Weigel writes that tens of thousands of primary voters will decide whether to nominate Cuellar, 66, the only antiabortion Democrat in the U.S. House, or go with Cisneros, an immigration attorney who turns 29 on Tuesday. Per Dave:
Cisneros has focused sharply in the closing stage of the race on abortion, while Cuellar has kept his campaign pointed toward border security.Tuesday’s vote will test the potency of these two polarizing issues in a region that has shifted to the right in recent elections. Cisneros, who’s raised $4.5 million, has called Cuellar the “Joe Manchin” of Texas, comparing him to the conservative West Virginia Democrat whose votes have blocked liberal priorities on health care, child care and abortion rights.
You can read Dave’s full story here.