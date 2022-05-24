Primary elections live updates Big races are on the ballot in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas

With the vote on Tuesday, there are signs that Brooks’s gambit is working. Local observers and recent surveys suggest the race is tightening, and in place of the Trump endorsement, Brooks has picked up support from other Republicans who are delicately working to stake competing claims to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement without antagonizing Trump himself.

The big-spending national conservative group the Club for Growth, which has increasingly taken positions contrary to Trump’s endorsements this year, pumped more than $4 million into Brooks’s race, according to Federal Election Commission reports. On Monday, the campaign is holding events with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), a likely challenger to Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024, and Rand Paul (R-Ky.).