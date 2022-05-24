The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Primary elections live updates Big races are on the ballot in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas

On our radar: Without Trump’s support, Mo Brooks finds some momentum in Alabama
The latest: Trump, Pence hold dueling events in Ga. governor’s race
On our radar: Texas runoff tests Democratic divisions over abortion, immigration
Former vice president Mike Pence, left, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, wave to attendees during a campaign event in Kennesaw, Ga., on Monday. (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg)
May 24, 2022 at 6:42 a.m. EDT
Welcome to special coverage of the Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas primaries and runoffs in Texas from Post Politics Now.

Today, Republican voters in Georgia will decide a marquee primary contest for governor between incumbent Brian Kemp and former U.S. senator David Perdue, an election that could be a big setback for former president Donald Trump as he tries to play GOP kingmaker. Trump is backing Perdue, who has echoed Trump’s baseless claims of 2020 election fraud, while the heavily favored Kemp is supported by former vice president Mike Pence.

Also in Georgia: Trump’s preferred candidate, former football star Herschel Walker, is expected to prevail in the GOP Senate primary. And Trump is backing Rep. Jody Hice (R) in a bid to knock off Georgia’s incumbent secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, who stood up to Trump’s false election claims in 2020.

In Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is trying to win a GOP Senate primary without Trump’s support against well-funded opponents Katie Britt and Mike Durant.

What else to know

  • Voters in Texas will decide a primary runoff between Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.), who opposes abortion rights, and a challenger from his left, Jessica Cisneros. Also in Texas, state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) faces a runoff against George P. Bush.
  • Trump’s former White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, is on the ballot for governor in Arkansas.
  • Voters in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District are also going to the polls to select candidates to run for the seat of late Republican congressman Jim Hagedorn. The primary ballot includes 20 contenders from four parties.
  • The Post’s Libby Casey will host a “Midterm Special Report” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern time as results come in. Post reporters and opinion writers will offer insights and analysis. You can watch here.
